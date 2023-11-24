Lululemon’s highly-anticipated Black Friday event is here — shop these under-$100 finds

It's official: Black Friday 2023 is here! With loads of deals cropping up, we've been scouring the web to bring the best finds straight to you. Luckily for us, the Lululemon Black Friday event has arrived and with discounts up to 60% off, it doesn't disappoint!

Scroll below to shop everything from the brand's cult-favorite Align leggings to workout tanks, belt bags, ABC joggers and more — all our top finds under $100.

We'll be updating our deals all day, so keep checking back if you're looking to catch even more Black Friday sales! (And for additional ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers and get TODAY-exclusive deals.)

Lululemon Black Friday finds

If you're not already a devoted fan, now's the time to acquaint yourself with Lululemon's Align leggings. Reviewers are obsessed, saying that they have all the makings of a favorite pair: soft, smooth and flexible. Align products don't go on sale often, so be sure to check these out before they're gone!

Belt bags have been an unexpected trend this year and they're still going strong! This one comes in a unisex grey and is perfect for holding all of your on-the-go essentials.

Another brand favorite among fans of Lululemon is the men's ABC jogger (aka: Always Be Comfortable). Currently under $100 in olive green, these boast a tapered shape and have a draw cord at the waist to customize the fit.

If you're looking to fulfill the sock quota on your stocking stuffer to-buy list, let this three-pack be your pick. At 50% off and with a sleek no-show design, they'll be perfect for the athlete in your life.

Black leggings are a modern day must-have and this high-rise pair is selling at a stellar 30% off right now! If you're looking to snag fresh ones, check these out.

The soft green of this cropped crew strikes just the right balance between colorful and neutral. Designed with a flattering oversized fit, the brand says it's a popular gift.

For anyone with a small chest or a low-impact workout routine (or both), this Align bra is an excellent piece to mix into your workout wardrobe. Plus, at 50% off it's a rare deal to jump on!

These straight-leg pants will have you travel-ready for any holiday flights or road trips you have on the horizon. Snag them now for under $90.

Black lined shorts are a go-to for runners. With New Year's resolutions coming around the bend soon, these might be just be the kick start you need to hit the pavement.

If you're getting bored with your fitness routine, mixing in a pretty new sports bra can bring a little more fun to your usual workout class. Pair this one with matching leggings to make a set, or wear it under your favorite tank to keep things simple.

At more than 60% off, this hat is a steal. Whether you'll be wearing it golfing, grocery shopping or all of the stops in between, you can't go wrong with classic black.

Asymmetric workout tops are both a throwback and a current fashion trend. If you're looking to hop on the band wagon, now's the time! This one is available in black, too.

Comfortable and cozy joggers are a winter must-have. Designed for yoga, the brand says these have a weightless feel.

We all need a pop of color from time to time and these bright pink shorts definitely deliver on that front. The 6-inch inseam is a fan favorite; one reviewer says "they don’t ride up and are perfect to work out in."

From yoga to the office and back again, this loose long-sleeve is refined yet versatile. Said to be ultra flattering around the torso, over 1,000 reviewers have given it a five star rating!

Men are notoriously difficult to buy for, but this long-sleeve makes things easy. Available in a flattering pale grey and at a great rate, this piece should be a crowd pleaser.

This front-zip bra was designed to support chests of all sizes. If you've been eager to find a sports bra with high-level support, try this one while it's $50 off!

This merino wool-blend sweater is a beautiful classic piece. If you're into the capsule wardrobe concept, look no further.

Perfect for throwing on top of your favorite sports bra, this muscle tank is an easy and wearable everyday piece. Plus, it's 40% off!

This card pouch is the ideal size for stuffing a stocking. Snag it for the teen on your list while it's under $20!

A pair of comfortable trousers that can be worn day in, day out will never go astray. If you're shopping for a guy who spends most days at the office, consider these.

According to the brand, the hemline on this top is "not too short and not too long," leaving it to hit at just the right point on the waist. Pair it with jeans for daywear or with a skirt for a fitness class or walk, as pictured.

Whether you run, train or sweat, Lululemon says this is its most versatile short — designed for your whichever way you like to move.

A canvas tote can truly take you anywhere, as proven by their wild popularity. This branded one comes with different strap lengths for maximum comfort and is 45% off!

If you're looking to hop on the flared legging revival or have a trendy person to shop for, these are the pants for you. They're said to be as comfortable as they are cute and the split hem keeps them contemporary.