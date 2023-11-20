Looking for major deals? Shop our picks under $100 from Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale

With Black Friday just around the corner, here at Shop TODAY we’re ready to finally hit “add to cart” on all of the pieces we’ve been coveting. While some of our editors are hoping to nab trendy loafers and cozy cardigans for themselves, others are looking to get all their gift shopping done in one clean sweep — and at a discounted rate.

Luckily for all of us, Nordstrom already has a ton of Black Friday deals live on its website. From tried-and-true brands such as Calvin Klein, Lancôme and Ugg to buzzy newcomers like Our Place and Foreo, the department store has stellar deals across every category. So, whether you’re looking to stuff your sister’s stocking with luxe beauty products, or have been holding out on purchasing pricey cookware for your own home, this is the best time of year to snag special items you’ve been waiting to get your hands on.

That said, ahead of Black Friday weekend we’ve selected some of our favorite Nordstrom sale items below — and all of our picks are under $100. Check them out!

Fashion deals | Beauty deals | Home and kitchen deals

Nordstrom Black Friday fashion deals

At Shop TODAY we love a great pair of Uggs. Save 30% on these Ugg slippers in muted shades like grey, navy, forest green and beige, or go for bubblegum pink if you're looking to shake things up.

A relaxed grandpa-style cardigan is a winter staple. Reviewers say this one by Madewell is oversized but not too bulky, making it the perfect layering piece.

While jewelry is one of the most popular gift items on the market, it never seems to get old. If you know someone who loves blush pink, this pendant is a great pick. One reviewer notes that it comes in a branded box and cloth bag, making it extra special for gifting.

Underwear are a quintessential stocking stuffer and Nordstrom has great sets to choose from. According to the brand these Calvin Klein briefs are made from 95% cotton and designed to provide all-day comfort.

Oversized turtlenecks have a way of striking just the right balance between classic and trendy. Right now, this one by Free People is 34% off in all colors — black, ivory, red and neon green.

Whether you're into styling them with trendy white socks or keeping things classic, loafers have made a huge comeback this year. On sale for 40% off, this Sam Edelman pair features a stylish platform and chic brass hardware.

A workwear staple for 60% off? Sign us up. This long-line blazer can take you from the office to drinks to the weekend. Style it with with a sleek tank or blouse for a tailored look, or pair it with a sweater and sneakers for casual weekend wear.

Several reviewers describe this cardigan as cozy and soft, which is exactly how we want to be feeling over the holidays. Designed to be roomy, the brand says it boasts an oversized fit. Wear it while lounging around the house or running errands. It's currently 55% off!

Nordstrom Black Friday beauty deals

Anastasia Beverly Hills is a holy grail brand for brow connoisseurs. The Brow Care Kit comes with a full-size Brow Wiz Skinny Brow Pencil and a mini Brow Genius Brow Serum, which is a dry wax formula to sculpt and shape your brows.

An eye cream is a small, easy treat for the person in your life who wouldn't buy it for themself. This one by Kiehl's is a cult favorite — several reviewers say they've used it for years and won't be changing anytime soon. Snag it while it's on sale for 50% off!

Aerin Beauty by Estée Lauder is becoming especially well-known for its fragrances. This set features an eau de parfum and lip conditioner, and comes in a gorgeous printed bag that can be used time and time again.

Retinol is a sought-after skin care ingredient for its youth-promoting benefits. If you know someone who's been hoping to try the skin care phenomenon, this duo by Kiehl's is a great place to start.

This holiday lip set includes a liner, liquid lip color and classic powder lipstick. With pink and brown shades available, it's easy to choose for the beauty maven in your life. Plus, the silver puffer bag can be reused as a daily beauty bag.

Black Friday is a great time to score a deal on that high-end beauty device you've been coveting. Foreo is a Swedish line of innovative skin and body care products designed for beauty and wellness. This tool cleanses and massages, and its hand-held size keeps it compact.

Nordstrom Black Friday home and kitchen deals

Chances are you've seen the Always Pan advertised lately — it's been a smash hit in cookware all year. This Cyber Week, Our Place is on sale at Nordstrom, so if you've been itching to give the brand's bestselling pan a try, now's the time.

Looking to switch up your usual candle routine? Reviewers say this diffuser gives off just the right ambient light to set the mood. Plus, the brand notes that it turns off automatically when the water runs out, increasing the safety of having it on at night.

A plush throw is a comforting gift for any young people in your life who have newly moved out on their own. This Ugg one comes in a variety of calming colors (and I can personally vouch for its softness).

The holidays are known to put bar carts in high rotation. If you're looking to spruce yours up this holiday season, this gold-toned ice bucket is a chic decor piece with practical utility (and 30% off!).

Due to their versatility, candles are a gifting favorite at Shop TODAY. This set by Voluspa is a smart buy if you like adding a little something extra to your gifts.

Luxury cookware is a beautiful gift, especially if you're attending any weddings this season. This set by Staub is timeless, highly rated — and available at an impressive 44% discount this week.