25 can't-miss Target deals for the last-minute shopper — starting at $5

With Christmas less than two weeks away, the clock is ticking to find the perfect gifts for whoever's left on your list. And once you do, there's the sinking feeling you won't get them in time to place them under the tree. Luckily, Target is offering the gift of less stress this holiday season for all you last-minute shoppers.

The retailer is making sure you find the perfect present for everyone this year with up to $100 savings on Apple products, 40% off kitchen appliances and discounts on toys that will make you feel like Santa Claus. From markdowns on iPads to more than half off laptops, we're listing our favorite discounted finds below — and like Kris Kringle and his speedy magical sleigh, Target is making sure they'll arrive in time for Christmas morning.

Last-minute Target tech deals

Wether you're watching your favorite holiday movies or the ball drop on New Year's Eve, enhance your viewing experience with the help of this Samsung Smart TV. It's powered by a Crystal 4K Processor, which offers a vivid picture and clear resolution, according to the brand. Buy now to save $100 and have it arrive before Christmas!

Amazon describes it as "our best sounding Echo Dot yet" (and as an owner of two of these, I have to agree). This round gadget is Alexa-enabled and able to your favorite music, audiobooks, podcasts and more with crystal-clear sound.

Gift them something sleek and functional for the holidays this year. This smartwatch has numerous helpful features (body response and sleep tracking, heart rate monitor, water resistance) and boasts a high-powered battery that lasts up to six days on a single charge.

Right now, you can save 40% off on Beats' bestselling Bluetooth earbuds. They may be small, but they're designed to give you a mighty listening experience, thanks to noise-canceling features, ear tips with acoustic seals and an eight-hour play time.

Gift yourself a device that has it and can do it all: Touch ID, stereo speakers, up to 256 GB storage, True Tone Retina display, 10-hour battery life...what more could you want? $50 off? Done.

Nothing is worse than a glitchy computer to kick off a workday. Now's the time to gift yourself or a fellow tech sufferer a brand-new laptop. This Acer convertible version with touchscreen and "military grade" durability is still available for same-day delivery — and for 60% off!

Now you can stop asking that one person you know — be it a neighbor, sibling or friend — with a printer to help you with your copying and scanning needs. You can score this EcoTank Inkjet Printer for almost 30% off, which features Apple AirPrint functionality, an LCD display and high-capacity ink tanks.

Last-minute Target fashion deals

Keep your toes toasty warm during your morning walk to the tree on Christmas morning with a pair of fluffy slippers. This faux-fur pair offers an easy slip-on design and even has textured outsoles for outdoor wear.

Nothing beats a matching family PJ set (just think of the pictures!), so you'll want to get your hands on these festive plaid pieces before they sell out. Order now to get them before the holidays.

Don't worry, when we say you'll be cool in this faux-leather jacket, we're talking about the look. The chic piece is lined and has a double-notched collar as well as a zip-up front to keep the wintry chill out.

You can't go wrong with stocking your wardrobe with a few basics. Emphasis on the word "few" because with the 50% discount on these turtlenecks, you might be tempted to add more than one color to your cart.

It seems like the fanny pack trend (now more popularly known as the "belt bag") is back and here to stay. Make sure you're up to fashion code with this bag, which can be worn on the waist or across the body.

When looking for a last-minute gift for a co-worker or friend, a cozy scarf will always give you bonus points. Because no one can turn down a blanket scarf like this one, made with mid-weight polyester fabric for warmth and softness and tassel accents for style.

Last-minute Target home and kitchen deals

If you're not a three-cups-per-day coffee drinker, brewing an entire pot can be pretty pointless and wasteful. So, having a single-serve Keurig on hand might be just what you need. And you can grab one today for 30% off.

If you don't already own an air fryer (arguably the trendiest kitchen appliance of the past two years), what are you waiting for? If it's a can't-miss deal, then you're in luck. Target is slashing the price of this PowerXL device by half for a limited time.

Christmas mornings call for festive breakfast foods. Make your waffle recipe a little jollier with this special Dash device that creates fun gingerbread prints in the cooked batter.

No one wants to tidy up after a great night of holiday festivities, so when the time comes, make sure you have the tools to make cleanup a breeze. A Dyson is sure to do just that, with its powerful suction, multi-surface capabilities and advanced filtration that can trap 99.99 percent of dirt and allergens, according to the brand.

Heated blankets offer the gift that keeps on giving — warmth. On chillier nights, they'll be thankful for an electric throw to snuggle up to all day (and night) long.

If your bedding needs a refresh, you can grab a set of four queen-sized pillowcases at Target for less than $20 while this deal lasts!

Last-minute Target toy deals

If you like the mobile version of this super-popular game, you'll love the real-life party version. It comes with a dry-erase board for unlimited play and word scramble solving!

If you've already seen these Disney capsules all over TikTok, chances are your kids are already obsessed with getting their hands on their own. Each one comes with five mystery miniature collectibles that range in brands from Marvel to Pixar.

They may not be even close to old enough to drive a real vehicle, but maneuvering this kid-friendly bumper car will be easy (and fun!) enough. It has all the features to make sure it's a safe ride (adjustable seatbelt, soft bumpers, top speed of 1 mph) as well as the features to make sure it's an extra exciting one (LED lights, easy controls and rechargeable battery for long-lasting fun).

If your little one loves the neighborhood's favorite hero, they'll be ecstatic to find this Spider-Man-themed bike under the tree. It comes with all the Avenger fixings, including web detailing on the frame and handlebars and the character's signature colors appearing all over.

On nights when they have to eat their vegetables, this pizza counter toy set allows them to at least pretend they're making their favorite dinnertime meal. It comes with 34 pieces that replicate a pizza oven, toppings, a rolling cutter and much more.

When they're not on the court, bring one to them for a little one-on-one game time — without the sprinting, shooting or boxing out. This high-speed finger game requires you to flick the mini balls into the hoops and score as many times as you can in 60 seconds.