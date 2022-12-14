7 last-minute stocking stuffers for everyone on your list — under $40 total

It's hard to believe Christmas is less than two weeks away, and while you're shopping for those last-minute gifts and admiring your festive holiday decorations, it's also time to start thinking about stuffing those stockings with thoughtful (and, ideally, affordable) finds.

Target makes it easy to stock up on fun trinkets for everyone with a stocking in your home, including kids of all ages and even any four-legged family members. As a part of our Shop This List TODAY series, we hand-picked seven Target finds that would make great stocking stuffers this year, from a $2 toy car to festive dog treats to a craft cocktail mixer set. The best part? This entire list adds up to a total of just $38.

And don't forget, Target offers free two-day shipping for most items on orders $35 and up, so you can skip a trip to the store, "stock up" your cart and have these stocking stuffers shipped straight to your door. But if you find yourself still shopping up to the final day and are worried about shipping cutoffs, the retailer says you have options to ensure you'll get your items by Christmas. If you place your order before 6 p.m. local time on Dec. 24, you can use Target’s same-day services: Drive Up and Order Pickup. And if you place your orders by 4 p.m. on Dec. 24, you can get same-day delivery with Shipt.

Keep reading to shop all seven stocking stuffer ideas on our shortlist this year, including a classic card game the whole family can enjoy, a skin care set that you can break up for multiple recipients and more.

Target stocking stuffer gifts

This $2 stocking stuffer will be a complete surprise for everyone. Each pack comes with one miniature toy vehicle — you won't know which until it's opened — and pieces for a connectable track. This makes a great gift, and kids can go on to build a collection of compatible pieces from the series.

From cosmopolitans to mojitos, this mini craft cocktail mixer set makes a great gift for the budding mixologist on your list. Combine the non-alcoholic syrups with a spirit to make a quick, tasty cocktail. The collection features six delicious flavors; gift the entire kit together or divide the bottles into multiple stockings!

Older children, teens and even adults will love this nostalgic card game — with a twist. According to the brand, one side of the deck is the original Uno game, but if someone draws the "flip card" then everyone has to turn their card over to the "dark side" and play by those rules and deck.

Pups will be spinning for joy when they realize their stockings are filled with these peanut butter and banana-flavored treats. According to the brand, the Nutcracker Crunch treats are oven-baked, wheat-free and made of all-natural ingredients.

You really can't go wrong with a pair of cozy socks; not only do they easily sit inside a stocking but also, you know they'll be put to good use. This pair offers some extra utility, thanks to packaging that features a gift card slot. They come in women's sizes, too!

Beauty lovers will have a merry morning finding a sheet mask (or two) in their stocking. This "All is Calm" set features three different calming sheet masks, which include aloe, honey or a hydrating water-based mask. You can gift the entire set or slip one into separate stockings.

When it comes to stocking stuffers, deodorant may seem more practical than fun, but this peppermint- and vanilla-scented mini from Native's limited-edition holiday collection suggests otherwise. The brand says this 100 percent aluminum-free stick is "elf-sized," making it a perfect last-minute stocking stuffer.