Check everyone off your list with these 7 gifts from Target — starting at $10

It's officially the most wonderful time of year, and if you're anything like us, you've probably decked the halls with holiday decor and started on your holiday baking. But have you tackled that long list of holiday shopping yet? If not, you're not alone: We know how hard it can be to find that perfect gift for loved ones.

Whether you have someone on your list that notoriously says "don't get me anything" or you're looking for the perfect gift for a hard-to-shop for grandparent, Target is a one-stop shop for everyone your list. That's why Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share the ultimate Target holiday gift guide. After all, it's no secret the retailer has everything from the hottest holiday toys to the latest, gift-worthy beauty essentials.

As a part of our Shop This List TODAY series, we hand-picked the gifts in this guide to help you knock out your holiday shopping in one go. Below, you'll find fool-proof gifts for everyone on your list, from Mom to kids to the homebody in your life. The best part? You don't even need to leave your home and brave the crowds: You can simply add these items to your cart. And Target offers free two-day shipping for most items on orders $35 and up.

Keep scrolling to see all seven holiday gift picks, from a weighted blanket to an at-home bingo game set.

Gift for her

Brach says this chic commuter bag is a Shop TODAY Favorite. Whether she's working in the office more or always on-the-go, you know this bag will get a lot of use. It not only has a sleek and minimalistic look, but it's also roomy enough to fit a 15-inch laptop and has a water bottle pocket to prevent accidental spills, says the brand. Depending on personal style, it can be worn as a backpack or carried like a tote. Plus, Brach loves the trolley sleeve that allows you to slide it onto your suitcase while traveling.

Gift for him

You've probably heard the words, "don't get me anything" or, "I already have everything I need" from a certain man in your life. But we bet they don't have this two-in-one flashlight and tool set. Brach says this is a great gadget for the handyman in your life to keep in the garage, car or workbench. He'll never have to rummage around in the dark again, because he can store the tools right inside the spotlight.

Gift for grandparents

A gift that will surely be a hit — BINGO! Whether you like to host family game night or are looking for something the grandparents can enjoy together, how about bringing bingo night home with this classic gaming set. According to the brand, it features easy-to-read scoring cards, a ball cage and a pouch to store all the small pieces.

Editor’s Note: This pick sold out, but we found a similar option below.

This nostalgic bingo set from WE Games comes with 75 wooden numbered balls and 18 reusable bingo cards, making it perfect to host your very own bingo night.

Gift for the homebody

Weighted blankets are not only extremely cozy, but they have also become a popular purchase for people looking for help relaxing and sleeping more soundly. Since it's getting darker earlier and colder, Brach says this is the ultimate weighted blanket for cozying up on the couch after a long day. This fleece option weighs 12 pounds and features a removable top layer that you can toss in the washing machine.

Gift for kids

This musical mat will keep kids entertained for hours while they literally dance to the beat of their own drum — or, in this case, piano! According to the brand, this 69-inch piano mat features 38 notes and five songs that will allow them to hone their creative skills. Brach loves that you can record and play back your greatest hits.

Stocking stuffers

For the beauty-junkies, this beauty advent calendar makes a great home spa moment or can even be divided up into stocking stuffers, says Brach. Coming with three under-eye patches and three lip masks, the brand says these festive hydrogel masks are infused with hyaluronic acid, peptides and more hydrating ingredients.

Men will love their new and elevated morning routine with this set of grooming essentials. The discovery kit features a face moisturizer, deodorant and body spray — and Brach loves the brand's signature woody scent.