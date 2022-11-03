This time of year brings the change of leaves, crisp air and cozy nights in. And while you've probably already broken in your favorite cardigan and booties, the cooler weather also means your beauty routine might need a little boost.

Whether you're experiencing dry skin with the change in temperatures or looking to give yourself the ultimate manicure without the salon cost, Target has everything you need in skin care, makeup and more. As part of our series Shop This List TODAY, we're sharing a hand-picked list of bestselling beauty favorites from Target and Ulta Beauty at Target.

From de-puffing eye patches to a moisturizing lip stain, this list has everything you need to refresh your beauty routine on a budget. Keep reading to see all nine Target beauty finds. With picks from popular brands such as CeraVe, Tarte and Nyx — and a few Shop TODAY editor favorites — this affordable beauty haul will help you look and feel your best in no time.

Target makeup and beauty essentials

Due for a new tube of mascara? This bestselling and viral mascara promises to give you a voluminous, false-lash effect without any clumping or flaking, says the brand. Plus, this long-lasting formula is less than $5.

If you're looking for an eyeliner that lasts, you might want to try this $8 option from the Ulta Beauty Collection. According to the brand, this eyeliner is waterproof and easily glides on for effortless application. If you're looking to change up your look to something more bold, it comes in eccentric colors.

This viral and Shop TODAY favorite exfoliating mask is known for giving "vampire facial vibes" with its dark blood-red formula. According to the brand, by wearing this BHA and AHA solution twice a week, it can help improve your overall skin texture by reducing fine lines, acne and uneven skin tone. The brand does note to avoid leaving it on your skin for longer than 10 minutes.

Do you want a salon-worthy manicure without the high cost? You'll fool all of your friends with these $7 nail art stickers designed to create glossy, gel-like results. This set of strips comes with options for fall leaves, glitter and gold foil, so you can play with a statement nail or create the mani of your dreams. Plus the brand says these decals will last up to 14 days!

If you're looking to upgrade your essentials, this cult-favorite is the holy grail of concealers. The company says it offers all day full coverage and will help hide dark circles, blemishes and even fine lines and wrinkles. If you want to test it out before you commit to the price, you can grab it in a mini travel size.

Whether you're looking to achieve your boldest brows yet or just want to fill in a few sparse hairs, this highly-rated brow pencil allows you to control precise, hair-like strokes, says the brand. Coming in 12 natural shades, the fine-tipped pencil features a spoolie to blend in the wax formula for a natural looking brow.

Fall is the time to break out your favorite bold lip colors, and if you're looking for something that's both long lasting and hydrating, then this liquid lipstick is the perfect pick. It comes in 13 shades, and the brand says you can expect a matte finish that looks like a pigmented lip stain.

As the temperatures begin to drop and the air becomes drier, you might notice your skin feeling dry, too. Dermatologists recommend keeping your skin hydrated, and according to the brand, this moisturizing cream is packed with ingredients such as ceramides and hyaluronic acid that will help maintain moisture and protect the skin barrier. Plus, it has nearly 11,000 five-star reviews.

With the weather changing and holiday events approaching, don't forget to treat yourself to some self care. To help you de-puff after a long day, these eye patches are infused with coconut, cucumber, hyaluronic acid and caffeine, according to the brand. Plus you'll get 60 patches, so you don't have to worry about running out anytime soon.