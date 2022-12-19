2022 holiday shipping deadlines to follow — plus, 25 deals that will arrive on time

While there isn't an official deadline for holiday shopping, you'll likely want to get it done as early as possible to avoid any possible delays — or fees. While last year's supply chain issues were behind shipping delays, this year, consumers are encouraged to shop (and send) gifts early, otherwise they risk being subject to fees by major carriers, NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reported on TODAY.

On Oct. 2, the Postal Service implemented rate adjustments "for key package products for the 2022 peak holiday season," according to a news announcement on its website. Due to this price adjustment, packages shipped via USPS Retail Ground can expect to see as much as a $5.85 price increase through Jan. 22, 2023, when prices will return to normal.

If a few people on your list accidentally slipped through the holiday shopping cracks, don't fret — plenty of retailers are offering shipping options to deliver your order before Dec. 24, but the deadlines are just days away. Though delivery dates might not be guaranteed, there are a few options available to make sure you receive your order as early as possible.

Holiday shipping deadlines for 2022

Below is a list of domestic holiday shipping deadlines for 2022.

Dec. 17: Last day to ship using ground service

Dec. 17: Last day to ship via First-Class Mail

Dec. 19: Last day to ship via Priority Mail

Dec. 23: Last day to ship via Priority Mail Express

Ground shipping: Calculate the exact date using the UPS website

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via UPS Three-Day Select

Dec. 21: Last Day to ship via UPS Second-Day Air

Dec. 22: Last Day to ship via UPS Next Day Air

Dec. 8: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground Economy

Dec. 14: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground Contiguous US, Freight Priority and Freight Express

Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver or Three-Day Freight

Dec. 21: Last day to ship via FedEx Two-Day, Two-Day A.M. or Two-Day Freight

Dec. 22: Last day for FedEx One-Day Freight

Dec. 23: Packages can be sent via FedEx Same Day

Amazon has not announced an official holiday delivery calendar, but you'll still want to order as soon as possible. Shoppers can look out for the shipping estimate that is displayed above the "Add to Cart" button to ensure timely delivery as the holidays get closer.

If you're really in a shopping pinch, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by to share her top last-minute gifts from Amazon that you can receive in just two days with a Prime membership.

Target deals and holiday shipping deadlines

There's still time to grab last-minute gifts and holiday decor from Target! Order all your must-haves (labeled "Arrives be Christmas Eve") by Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. CST for delivery before Christmas Eve. As an added bonus, Target will even upgrade shipping without tacking on a fee.

Sometimes, a gift card to the favorite store can be just as cherished as a present wrapped underneath the tree. You can choose from dozens of holiday-themed designs, then have your card emailed or texted directly to the recipient!

Save $40 on a new pair of AirPods — a great addition to a loved one's stocking. This gift can be ready for pickup in as little as two hours or delivery by Dec. 23.

Does your giftee prefer a different Apple product? With a gift card, they can shop for laptops, monitors, earbuds and more — with just a swipe of a card!

Whether you're looking for a last-minute gift or prepping for a major holiday movie marathon on the 25th, a Fire Stick is just what you need. Access your favorite streaming platforms and endless entertainment with one tool — which is going for less than $30.

Grab this essential kitchen tool for half off before the holidays hit. It features eight easy presets, SmartSync technology (to make sure multiple dishes finish cooking at the same time) and an LED display.

Is your home missing something this season? Up the festive vibes with the scent of the holidays! This limited-edition candle is on deal and will arrive for lighting before Christmas.

If you have a future world traveler on your hands, help them satisfy their wanderlust with a fun princess-themed suitcase. Not only does the toy function like real luggage (with an outer shell and retractable handle!), but it also includes a pretend tablet and headphones that they can "plug in" as well as an eye mask to catch some zzz's.

Walmart deals and holiday shipping deadlines

This holiday season, take advantage of Walmart's two-day shipping, which will be available on select items through Dec. 22. (Cut-off shipping dates vary depending on location.) Make sure to double-check your items, as they could also qualify for same-day delivery.

We bet even Santa Claus couldn't deliver on a deal like this. Grab this Roku Smart TV on deal and have it delivered before the Eve — or pick it up as early as today!

Did your little one add a few more toys to their wish list? You can save $40 on this ultimate Hot Wheels set, which can arrive at your door — ready for wrapping — this week!

If you're a last-minute shopper, Walmart has you covered. Gift the chef or cooking beginner in your life with a pot and pan set they'll love. For 60% off, you'll get 10 nonstick pieces that are eco-friendly and easy to clean, according to the brand.

Save over $200 on this incredibly popular robot vacuum. The Shark device is designed with a powerful suction and a self-emptying base that is said to be large enough to hold the dirt and debris it picks up for multiple cleaning sessions.

Why use a standard toothbrush when you can get an electric one to do the work for you? At least, that's the idea some dental experts have about the benefits of these types of brushes. Now you can grab two for less than $30 while Walmart's holiday deals last.

They'll have plenty to smile about when they pull this gift card out of their stocking (and not because of the cute reindeer printed on top!)

Sharper Image deals and holiday shipping deadlines

We have less than a week until Christmas, but Sharper Image won't let shoppers sweat over last-minute deliveries. The retailer is offering free Holiday Express, 2-Day, Next-Day and Next-Day-Saturday Delivery for select items ordered by Dec. 23. Plus, through Dec. 25, you can get 22% off sitewide when you use the code TODAY22.

Perfect for scrapbookers, memory makers and decor lovers, this photo printer is a great gift for anyone who loves reflecting on their favorite moments. The device connects to smartphones, iPads, and even Galaxy and Android devices — all you have to do is download the (free) app, edit your preferred photo and print!

The gift of sleep? Sign us up! Tossers and turners will appreciate this unique pillow, which is designed to transform into 10 different positions to help you read, relax and rest as comfortably as possible.

Keep your head warm and your eyes peeled with this light-up beanie. It features three different light modes and can stay activated for up to four hours on a single charge. This is a great stocking stuffer for skiers, campers, or someone who wants that little extra security while out on nighttime dog walks.

Make sure your glam looks on point with this vanity mirror. It includes touchscreen controls, 16 LED lights and a phone stand (for easier access to your most-watched beauty tutorials).

Now you can keep the TV volume at a safe level in the room, but hear everything crystal clear. Just slip these wireless headphones on, which can connect to your device up to 160 feet away.

Sharper Image's Holiday Express Delivery will make sure this gift card is in your hands and ready for gifting.

Best Buy deals and holiday shipping deadlines

Best Buy's Last Minute Sales Event is on, so last-minute shoppers still have time to score the best gifts before the holidays. Thousands of items are up for free delivery, including same- and next-day shipping options.

There's still time to save big on essential tech items, including this Apple MacBook Air. Best Buy is shaving $200 off the laptop as well as free next-day shipping.

Elevate your listening experience (or that of your giftees) with a new pair of wireless earbuds. These feature functions like noise cancellation, an eight-hour listening time, one-touch pairing and a custom acoustic platform.

Enjoy crisp sound in every room in your home when you have an Echo Dot playing all your favorite holiday tunes. You can even ask the Alexa-enabled device to play audiobooks and podcasts, tell you the weather or set alarms.

It's a must-have for holiday cookie prep as well as all of your baking needs beyond! Shop this KitchenAid mixer for over $200 off in any of the four color options (Ink Blue, Onyx Black, Empire Red and silver).

You'll win "best gifter" for sure if you place this gaming console under the tree this Christmas. Finding this on deal was hard enough, but Best Buy's last-minute shipping is rare. Scoop this one up while you still can.

When you don't know what to get the person who has ... well ... everything, give them the gift of choice! With a Best Buy gift card, they can choose what to put under the Christmas tree this year.

Tips for getting packages on time

If you're behind on your shopping, don't wait too long to get started.

"Think twice if you're up against a shipping deadline and the package has to travel a long distance, too. The U.S. Postal Service states that mail traveling the longest distances is going to be most affected by its service changes," Katie Roberts, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, told Shop TODAY in an email.

"You're going to want to leave yourself a considerable delivery cushion this holiday season, especially for products that will be traveling a long distance before arriving at their destination," Roberts says.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, previously shared three pieces of advice that still ring true for shoppers hoping to receive their orders in time for Christmas: Shop early, opt for in-store pickup and embrace gift cards.

To avoid the possibility of delays, virtual or in-store pickup is a viable option for items that are in stock at your local store.

"Many retailers let you buy online and use in-store and/or curbside pickup, and these let you skip shipping costs altogether!" Roberts says. "And if it's not crucial for the package to arrive on a specific day? Forget it — go with the lowest-price delivery option and don't worry about shipping deadlines in those cases."