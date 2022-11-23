We found Nordstrom gifts for every budget: Shop our picks from Zella and more

As much as we love hunting down the perfect gifts for our loved ones, holiday shopping can get incredibly overwhelming — not to mention expensive. Scouring hundreds of websites for deals can take hours, which is why we prefer to do our shopping all in one place. For affordable fashion and home gifts that everyone on your list will love, consider Nordstrom your go-to shopping destination this season.

While you might typically think of Nordstrom as a luxury retailer, the department store also carries plenty of budget-friendly brands. Nordstrom’s exclusive in-house labels offer luxurious pieces at an approachable price point — and many are part of Nordstrom's Black Friday sale. Just a few of our favorites include stylish activewear and cozy loungewear from Zella, trendy fashion finds from Open Edit, affordable kids’ apparel from Tucker + Tate and elegant homeware from Nordstrom’s eponymous line. There are thousands of items to choose from, so we’ve narrowed it down with our guide to affordable gifts to shop from Nordstrom.

Below, we've rounded up 28 of our favorite Nordstrom-made pieces to shop for men, women, kids and even pets. From squat-proof leggings and $80 cashmere sweaters to a top-rated throw blanket that's under $20 and bar tools for cocktail aficionados, you’re sure to find a gift they’ll love at every price point.

Gifts under $25 | Gifts under $50 | Gifts under $75 | Gifts under $100

Nordstrom gifts under $25

Whether worn with short dresses or layered under another pair of pants, these fleece leggings provide some extra protection against the cold without looking bulky.

Choose between rose gold, navy glitter, gold sun print and black multi glitter for this petite zippered jewelry box. Two square compartments and ring holders ensure that nothing gets lost.

Who doesn’t love a good throw blanket, especially during the colder months? This plush blanket boasts over 1,800 five-star reviews and comes in seven colors.

Take nearly 70% off these top-rated joggers for men, available in sizes S-XXL and three neutral colors. “The material is smooth and soft to the eye and touch, expectations exceeded!” said one glowing review.

Fuzzy socks are a go-to holiday gift for a reason, and this bouclé pair is sure to keep them cozy all season long.

With enough sizes and colors for all ages and interests, these 100 percent cotton joggers are an adorable gift for any kids in your life.

Nordstrom’s BP. line might be designed with young adults in mind, but we’ll bet anyone will love this ribbed beanie, available in five colors.

Nordstrom gifts under $50

Upgrade their ratty band tee and boxer shorts to this luxurious pajama set — under $45 if you choose a black, grey, navy or animal print set. Nordstrom also makes these pajamas in men’s sizes.

While you’re at it, get their pet a matching set of PJs made with the same buttery-soft fabric — also available in black, red, and animal print.

Turtleneck sweaters are an effortlessly chic way to stay warm this winter, and this Treasure & Bond option is extra soft with a touch of cashmere.

If there’s nothing he hates more than ironing, Nordstrom’s Smartcare dress shirt is made with wrinkle-free 100 percent cotton fabric, according to the brand, and comes in five classic colors.

For any new moms and dads you know, this snuggly onesie is a sweet gift that will keep their baby warm with fleece lining, fold-over hand mitts and a lined hood. It’s also available in black and white stripes for neutral lovers.

Upgrade their gym ‘fits with a cotton-blend cropped sweatshirt made with lightweight fleece. Choose between three neutral hues: soft brown, navy or charcoal heather.

For the cocktail lover in your life, this set has everything they need to whip up delicious drinks: a double-sided shot measurer, a muddler, a strainer and a bar spoon in luxe gold.

Large side pockets and eco-friendly materials make Zella’s Restore leggings a fan favorite. “These leggings are amazing,” wrote one happy reviewer. “They have plenty of stretch, but are butter soft and comfortable. I could live in these!”

Made of luxe 100 percent silk fabric, this tie will make him feel like a million bucks for under $50. Whether you choose red, black, or navy, he’s sure to get plenty of use out of this tie.

Take nearly 50% off a pair of burnished leather boots. A lug sole adds some traction for snowy weather, while these boots still look sophisticated enough for date nights and dining out.

Any man in your life will love this half-zip sweater for comfort and style they can wear year-round. A touch of cashmere in the cotton-blend fabric makes this an extra cozy option.

Nordstrom gifts under $75

Whether used as a cheese board, drink tray or tabletop organizer, this acacia-wood serving board is an excellent choice for a host or hostess gift.

Versatile enough to bring her from the office to happy hour and date night, chic wide-legged trousers are a must-have for any season. An elastic waistband on the back makes for a comfortable fit.

Slushy streets and snow days are no match for this water-resistant boot with a lug sole that’s not only stylish but also adds slip resistance, according to the brand. The minimalist style lets her look chic even during dreadful weather.

Nordstrom gifts under $100

Made of sumptuous 100 percent cashmere, this sweater is the ultimate affordable luxury. Choose between 15 neutral and bright colors in sizes XXS-XXL.

Simple and sleek, these genuine leather booties are a fall and winter style staple that go with absolutely everything. Available in brown suede, grey suede, brown saddle leather and black leather, you can't go wrong with these under-$100 booties.

This set of deliciously fluffy bath towels is one of the best money can buy — just listen to this rave review: “Hands down one the best towels and cloths out there,” said the five-star reviewer. “I have many luxury brand towels and for me, these are the best! Treat yourself to these, you will not be disappointed at all.”

Cold weather is the perfect excuse to splurge on a pair of decadent leather gloves, and this pair is lined with 100 percent cashmere for extra warmth.

Swap out her grubby old sweat pants for a three-piece lounge set, available in six colors. For under $90, this set comes with a tank top, cardigan and wide-legged sweater pants.

Another spurge-worthy find, this wool and cashmere scarf is available in twelve stunning colors for everyone on your list, plus men’s styles. Don’t let the featherweight fabric fool you — the high quality fabrics will provide plenty of warmth.

Ultra-plush Turkish cotton makes this bathrobe an ultra snuggly gift they won’t want to take off. Choose between the soothing hues of pure white, beige oatmeal or tan burlwood.