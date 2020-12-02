Amazon's holiday bestsellers list is here — and some items are on sale

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From early Black Friday deals to Cyber Week sales, holiday shopping this year is more online-focused than ever. The deals started rolling out shortly after Amazon Prime Day, when Amazon revealed its Holiday Dash event — and they haven't slowed down.

Amazon also held major Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, and now the retailer has revealed some of the bestsellers from the shopping events and the holiday season thus far.

From beauty products that have amassed thousands of reviews to the home appliances that almost everyone has at the top of their wish list this year, some of the top-rated items on this list might surprise you, and others, you'll want to grab while they are still on sale.

While we've curated over 100 gift guides to help you cross off some of the items on your holiday shopping list, you can also rely on this list of customer favorites to gift to your loved ones near and far this year. You can find something for every budget that's thoughtful enough to place under the tree — who wouldn't appreciate a set of bestselling pillows?

Below, we rounded up all of the bestsellers from the past few months and put them all in one place so you don't have to guess what the trendiest gifts are this season. Even better? We broke it all down by category.

Amazon holiday bestsellers

The holiday shopping season started early at Amazon, and these are the picks that shoppers have been consistently adding to their carts since mid-October.

With over 100,000 verified reviews, it's no surprise that this popular hair tool was a Cyber bestseller. We've tried it and loved the blowout-worthy results it delivered in a matter of minutes.

Amazon Cyber Monday bestsellers

Bestsellers on Cyber Monday included a mix of everything from home essentials to games for family fun. Cyber Monday was the last call to grab some of the hottest items of the season on sale, but there are still a few lingering discounts.

If you're tired of cleaning up after everyone in your home, this robot vacuum can do it for you. With a 4.5-star rating and a 36% markdown, this pick is a no-brainer.

Amazon Black Friday bestsellers

On Black Friday, Amazon offered thousands of markdowns on all things tech. From smart home devices to video games, the discounts were hard to pass up — but you can still catch some items on sale.

Electric toothbrushes are increasingly popular, and this affordable brush from Philips Sonicare is an easy way to test out the trend. It's on sale right now for more than 40% off and you can even save an additional $5 at checkout.

Amazon bestselling toys

Toys have been another popular category as we all spend more time at home. Whether little ones are learning at home or have been prioritizing play time, some of the most popular picks encourage less screen time and more fun.

Ideal for any Star Wars or LEGO fan, this set boasts over 100 pieces, including four mini-figures for endless play while their imagination is at work.

Amazon bestselling books

Sitting atop of the Amazon book charts are a mix of memoirs and works of fiction, as well as a few family-oriented picks. They'll surely be appreciated by the bookworm in your life.

Matthew McConaughey's memoir has spent six weeks at the top of the Amazon charts, which tracks the top 20 most sold and read books of the weeks.

Amazon home bestsellers

Worldwide, shoppers are grabbing home essentials that can make staying at home easier, from upgraded appliances to pillows. The shopping holidays proved to be one of the best times to save on vacuums, including popular robot versions and standard uprights.

Amazon shoppers proved there was one thing they wanted on their wishlists: a better night's sleep. These pillows are made from a hypoallergenic gel fiber that not only provides support for all sleepers, but can also be thrown in the washing machine for easy care.

Amazon beauty bestsellers

From stocking stuffers to self-care essentials, Black Friday and Cyber Monday brought discounts on everything from innovative gadgets to customer-favorite makeup products, including premium beauty brands.

Eye makeup is the focal point of everyone's makeup routine right now, and this eyeliner from Lady Gaga's makeup line was meant for creating a winged look that lasts.