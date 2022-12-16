The countdown is on! With Christmas literally just around the corner, you might be feeling the pressure to find some top-notch gifts for the guy in your life. Not to fret — there are so many options out there that will make him happy and can still be delivered in time for Christmas.

Shopping for Christmas gifts at the last minute can be stressful, but lucky for you, we did all the legwork! We spent hours searching for the best gifts for him so that you didn't have to waste any more time. From the coziest slippers to a beanie that has built in headphones, any of these gifts will delight him. Just click "add to cart" to get any of these gifts shipped to him ASAP.

Best last-minute gifts for him

With over 15,000 verified five-star ratings, this top-rated massage gun is a perfect gift if he suffers from sore or tight muscles.

These cozy Ugg slippers have a shearling lining to keep his tootsies toasty. They're made with a versatile suede fabric and offered in three colorways.

Double fleece-lined and machine washable, this shirt jacket is super warm and easy to care for — the perfect combo for everyday fall and winter use. There are tons of colors to choose from, and it's very size-inclusive, ranging from a small to a 5XL.

Is his current wallet falling apart? Replace it with this sturdy version that'll withstand daily use.

These no-slip, moisture-wicking socks are perfect for golfing or running, or any other sport or workout he likes.

This 12-in-1 gadget is perfect for the Mr. Fix-It in your life. It includes pliers, a hammer, wire cutter, knife, screwdriver, saw, protective case, carabiner, blade, bottle opener and nail file, and it's 40% off right now!

Upgrade his TV watching experience with this second generation Apple TV that's on sale for under $80!

This handy wristband is magnetic so he doesn't have to hold screws, nuts and bolts while he works around the house.

This cool beanie has built-in headphones, so he can keep his head warm while listening to music. The battery lasts up to 20 hours, according to the brand. Plus, it's on sale for under $20!

If he's into playing video games, get him the newest Xbox for the ultimate gaming experience, with stunning visuals and reduced load times.

Help him organize all the literal junk in his trunk with this soft storage chest/trunk organizer. With two compartments and lots of handy pockets, he can easily stash all his tools, groceries, jumper cables and more.

Get his skin care routine in check with this gift set from Kiehl's. It includes all the essentials he'll need: face wash, moisturizer and a scrubbing body bar.

Coming in at under $50, this smartwatch has all kinds of handy features: it tracks steps and movement, offers breathing exercises to help him relax, reminds him to hydrate throughout the day (we could all use that reminder!) and more.

Crocs are incredibly comfortable, lightweight and perfect for the guy who's on his feet for long periods of time.

This hard-working docking station serves as a place to corral all of his everyday items like watches, wallet, glasses, loose change and any other odds and ends. Plus, of course, it's a spot to charge his phone.

This handy little tool is able to unscrew almost every bolt or screw size so he can pare down his toolbox to only the essentials. Plus, right now, it's under $20!

If he's in the market to upgrade his ear buds, these have all the bells and whistles — noise cancellation, and they're sweat- and water resistant.

This electronic tape measure ensures that whatever he's measuring is exact; it expands up to 16 feet and does the work of converting measurements from US to metric if needed.

If he's creative in the kitchen, he'll love learning to sous vide with this precision cooker. With roots in French cooking, sous videing evenly cooks meats, veggies — even desserts!

He'll be movie night-ready with this portable projector that can be used outside during the warmer months (against a blank wall or a hung-up sheet) or even used for gaming.

If he loves getting out in nature and hiking, he'll appreciate these hiking boots. They come in eight colors, have over 7,000 verified five-star ratings and are under $100.

This tool kit has pretty much everything he needs to fix anything around the home. Plus, it has over 12,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon.

Has he been interested in trying a hoverboard as his preferred method of transportation? This is under $150 and can hold up to 220 pounds, plus it has Bluetooth speakers and all-terrain wheels.

He'll never lose his keys or bag again with this handy gadget, which directly attaches to whatever he wants to keep track of. It's even water-resistant so he won't need to worry about rain or snow damaging it.

Let's face it—we could all probably use this handy, portable car vacuum cleaner. This is especially useful if he has a pet (for all that hair and tracked in mud) or kids (cereal, crumbs and general messiness).

