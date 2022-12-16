The countdown is on! With Christmas literally just around the corner, you might be feeling the pressure to find some top-notch gifts for the guy in your life. Not to fret — there are so many options out there that will make him happy and can still be delivered in time for Christmas.
Shopping for Christmas gifts at the last minute can be stressful, but lucky for you, we did all the legwork! We spent hours searching for the best gifts for him so that you didn't have to waste any more time. From the coziest slippers to a beanie that has built in headphones, any of these gifts will delight him. Just click "add to cart" to get any of these gifts shipped to him ASAP.
Best last-minute gifts for him
LifePro Sonic Handheld Percussion Massage Gun
With over 15,000 verified five-star ratings, this top-rated massage gun is a perfect gift if he suffers from sore or tight muscles.
Ugg Scuff Slippers
These cozy Ugg slippers have a shearling lining to keep his tootsies toasty. They're made with a versatile suede fabric and offered in three colorways.
Legendary Whitetails Men's Maplewood Hooded Shirt Jacket
Double fleece-lined and machine washable, this shirt jacket is super warm and easy to care for — the perfect combo for everyday fall and winter use. There are tons of colors to choose from, and it's very size-inclusive, ranging from a small to a 5XL.
Herschel Supply Co. Card Case Wallet
Is his current wallet falling apart? Replace it with this sturdy version that'll withstand daily use.
Swiftwick FLITE XT FIVE Socks
These no-slip, moisture-wicking socks are perfect for golfing or running, or any other sport or workout he likes.
Hammer Multi Tool
This 12-in-1 gadget is perfect for the Mr. Fix-It in your life. It includes pliers, a hammer, wire cutter, knife, screwdriver, saw, protective case, carabiner, blade, bottle opener and nail file, and it's 40% off right now!
Apple TV 32 GB (2nd Gen)
Upgrade his TV watching experience with this second generation Apple TV that's on sale for under $80!
RAK Magnetic Wristband
This handy wristband is magnetic so he doesn't have to hold screws, nuts and bolts while he works around the house.
Bluetooth Beanie Headphones
This cool beanie has built-in headphones, so he can keep his head warm while listening to music. The battery lasts up to 20 hours, according to the brand. Plus, it's on sale for under $20!
XBox Series S
If he's into playing video games, get him the newest Xbox for the ultimate gaming experience, with stunning visuals and reduced load times.
Honey-Can-Do Soft Storage Chest
Help him organize all the literal junk in his trunk with this soft storage chest/trunk organizer. With two compartments and lots of handy pockets, he can easily stash all his tools, groceries, jumper cables and more.
Men's Energizing Essentials Set
Get his skin care routine in check with this gift set from Kiehl's. It includes all the essentials he'll need: face wash, moisturizer and a scrubbing body bar.
iTouch Air 3 Smartwatch Fitness Tracker
Coming in at under $50, this smartwatch has all kinds of handy features: it tracks steps and movement, offers breathing exercises to help him relax, reminds him to hydrate throughout the day (we could all use that reminder!) and more.
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs are incredibly comfortable, lightweight and perfect for the guy who's on his feet for long periods of time.
TESLYAR Wood Phone Docking Station
This hard-working docking station serves as a place to corral all of his everyday items like watches, wallet, glasses, loose change and any other odds and ends. Plus, of course, it's a spot to charge his phone.
Universal Socket Tool
This handy little tool is able to unscrew almost every bolt or screw size so he can pare down his toolbox to only the essentials. Plus, right now, it's under $20!
Beats Studio Buds
If he's in the market to upgrade his ear buds, these have all the bells and whistles — noise cancellation, and they're sweat- and water resistant.
eTape16 Digital Electronic Tape Measure
This electronic tape measure ensures that whatever he's measuring is exact; it expands up to 16 feet and does the work of converting measurements from US to metric if needed.
Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker
If he's creative in the kitchen, he'll love learning to sous vide with this precision cooker. With roots in French cooking, sous videing evenly cooks meats, veggies — even desserts!
TMY Projector 7500 Lumens with 100" Projector Screen
He'll be movie night-ready with this portable projector that can be used outside during the warmer months (against a blank wall or a hung-up sheet) or even used for gaming.
Merrell Men's Moab 2 Vent Mid Hiking Boot
If he loves getting out in nature and hiking, he'll appreciate these hiking boots. They come in eight colors, have over 7,000 verified five-star ratings and are under $100.
BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Drill & Home Tool Kit
This tool kit has pretty much everything he needs to fix anything around the home. Plus, it has over 12,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon.
Jetson Hoverboard
Has he been interested in trying a hoverboard as his preferred method of transportation? This is under $150 and can hold up to 220 pounds, plus it has Bluetooth speakers and all-terrain wheels.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
He'll never lose his keys or bag again with this handy gadget, which directly attaches to whatever he wants to keep track of. It's even water-resistant so he won't need to worry about rain or snow damaging it.
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
Let's face it—we could all probably use this handy, portable car vacuum cleaner. This is especially useful if he has a pet (for all that hair and tracked in mud) or kids (cereal, crumbs and general messiness).
