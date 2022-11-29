When is Christmas? Here’s what day of the week it falls on in 2022

Christmas is a time full of enchantment, wonder and joy, but we can all agree that it takes a lot of planning to make that magic happen. There’s shopping for gifts, planning the perfect dinner menu, and perhaps the most challenging aspect of all: coordinating everyone’s schedules.

For instance, if Christmas lands on a weekday, it can take a bit more schedule shuffling to find a date for your annual party. And work has to be finished and accounted for before Santa's arrival, too. If Christmas is on a Saturday or Sunday, it might be a little easier to carve out a time for a more leisurely gathering.

That’s why it can be so helpful to know the exact date of Christmas well in advance, so you can squeeze in all that planning and coordinate with your loved ones. So, what day of the week is Christmas this year? And why is it always celebrated on Dec. 25 anyway?

If you’re looking for some Christmas conversation starters, you've come to the right place because we also sprinkled in some fun facts about other holidays associated with the most wonderful day of the year.

What day of the week is Christmas this year?

This year, Christmas will be celebrated on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Want to look ahead at upcoming years? Christmas will fall on Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024.

Why is Christmas celebrated on Dec. 25?

As many of us know, Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. But here’s the deal: we don’t actually know the exact date when Jesus was born — it was over 2,000 years ago, after all! In fact, historians have a hunch that he was born sometime in the spring.

So, why is the holiday celebrated in the middle of winter? Well, you have to go all the way back to Greco-Roman times when early Christians began celebrating Jesus’ birth in the second century. There are at least three theories that originated during this time.

One is that it’s connected to an old Roman holiday originally celebrated on Dec. 25, which was called Sol Invictus or the rebirth of the Unconquered Sun. In layman’s terms? It was a celebration that centered on longer, brighter days returning after the winter solstice.

Another theory is that Roman emperor Constantine actually fostered the adopting of this date. Since Christianity was practiced throughout the land, the date was chosen to diminish the importance of pagan holidays that were also celebrated during this same time.

And lastly, in the 3rd century, a historian did the math and decided that Jesus’ conception happened sometime around March 25 — nine months later to the day is Dec. 25, so it was assumed that Jesus was born on or around this day.

Other important days related to Christmas

Believe it or not, Christmas isn’t just Christmas. There are lots of holidays associated with Christmas that you may not even know about.

There’s Advent, which is a time in the Christian church to prepare for the birth of Jesus. In other words, Christians celebrate for weeks rather than simply one day. Advent traditionally starts on the Sunday closest to November 30; this year, Advent starts on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, and ends on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.

Then there’s the Twelve Days of Christmas (yes, just like the famous Christmas carol). This actually takes place after Christmas, starting on Christmas Day and ending Jan. 6. These 12 days have been marked since the Middle Ages in Europe. Each day symbolizes a person or event observed by the Christian church — and no, there’s not a partridge in a pear tree in sight. Think: St. John the Apostle, St. Thomas Becket and so on.

Three Kings’ Day, which is observed on Jan. 6, is considered to be the culmination of the entire Christmas season. It's celebrated on the final day of the Twelve Days of Christmas, otherwise known as the Feast of the Epiphany. The day is named after the three wise men who visited baby Jesus, who famously followed a star through the desert for 12 days to reach him.

In Spanish and Latin American countries, children celebrate Three Kings’ Day by leaving out their shoes by the door so the three kings can leave them gifts. Special holiday breads and parades abound on this day, too.