Staying indoors can make you feel restless after a while, and kids can especially get bored when lounging around the house all day.

If you're running out of ideas to keep your kids entertained, you may want to look into getting them an indoor trampoline. This is just one alternative to sitting around and will help them exercise while they bounce all of their energy away.

Rather than scour the internet looking for the best indoor trampoline, we compiled a list of some popular bestselling picks with rave reviews.

Indoor trampolines for kids

Turn almost any room into a playroom with this "super jumper." Made with a curved handlebar to help provide added safety, this indoor trampoline is designed with padded safeguards in an attempt to prevent any pinching.

At 3-feet high, this trampoline was created to be lightweight so that parents can easily move it around the house. The handlebar provides extra stability for kids, while the padding was designed to be comfortable enough for hours of bouncing.

Rather than using traditional springs, this indoor trampoline was designed with 26 stretch bands to provide extra safety. The jumping mat was also woven with polypropylene in an effort to decrease slippage.

Rated No. 5 on Amazon's bestselling recreational trampolines, this option can be used both indoors and outdoors. The padding placed around the outside of the jumping pad was created to help add comfort and protection while your little one bounces away.

Your child can enjoy their own mini trampoline park with this tiny option. Made with six legs to add extra sturdiness, this trampoline is also made with an adjustable handrail to match your child's height. It's also foldable for easy storage.

Designed without any springs, this bungee trampoline even has a soft foam handrail for extra padding and a comfortable grip. The size was also created to fit into almost any room!

