The map has been a bestseller at Uncommon Goods for the past few months — and it's easy to see why. Made of 100% cotton, it features hand-drawn countries, landmarks and animals for your kids to color in while they learn about geography and read various fun facts.

The map also comes with 10 washable markers, so when you and your family want a fresh start, you simply wash the tablecloth in warm water to make the ink disappear.

One Uncommon Goods reviewer was looking for an alternative to technology and found this to be the perfect activity.

"We needed to find activities beyond the screens and board games and bought this for that purpose," wrote a reviewer. "It has been loved by kids from teens to youngsters and adults. Great buy. Highly recommend."

Another reviewer found it to be a great educational tool to use while homeschooling.

"With my kids' school being closed for the rest of the year because of the virus, I quickly became a homeschool teacher," the reviewer wrote. "This worked great while doing social studies and art! My kids loved it!

The fun doesn't stop with the tablecloth — these other Uncommon Goods bestsellers have also been a hit with families looking to add some new activities to their household.

Uncommon Goods bestselling family activities

Make baking a magical experience with this cute set. Your child will feel like a pro with their very own unicorn apron as they prep their sweet treats in the unicorn-themed cookie cutters.

The set also includes frosting bags with tips, a recipe book and a rolling pin designed to smooth dough out to the perfect thickness.

Relive memories with this custom retro viewer! Whether it's photos of your child's first steps or a recent family getaway, you can enjoy going through memories in a unique way. The Reel Viewer comes with one reel that can hold seven photos, and you can add an extra reel for $15.

Make your own unique dishes with these DIY plates. The set of two was styled to look like ruled and graph paper and comes with four ceramic markers to create your own masterpiece. If you make a mistake or want to start over, the brand suggests using a washcloth to wipe off the marker. Once you're satisfied with your creation, you can set the ink by placing the dishes in the oven at 300 degrees for 30 minutes.

Bring this classic outdoor game to the kitchen table. The game comes with eight mini bean bags, four score pegs and a wrench to adjust the launcher.

Made to be a game of suspense, Snap Attack is played by carefully placing magnetic pieces into the board until someone "snaps" them all together.

