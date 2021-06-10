Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Barbie dolls are no stranger to playing at the beach or jet skiing through ocean waves. And now, the iconic line of dolls and accessories is getting a makeover designed specifically to help save those precious resources, just in time for summer.

Mattel has announced a new "Barbie Loves the Ocean" collection: Three dolls made completely of recycled ocean-bound plastic parts, which is plastic waste that would have otherwise ended up polluting the ocean. There is also a beach shack and other beach-ready accessories made from 90% recycled plastic. The line is the latest in Mattel's goal to achieve 100 percent recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all of its products and packaging by 2030.

To create the sustainable dolls, Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and dolls for Mattel, told Shop TODAY that Mattel took time to innovate and make a doll from recycled ocean-bound plastic waste that maintained Barbie's normal quality and feel.

"We continue to learn, research new technology and innovate new ways to make our products with sustainable plastic materials," said McKnight. "It is important to us that our products maintain the same quality and feel Barbie fans love and expect. "

And Mattel succeeded. Shop TODAY was given the chance to feel the new dolls and they truly do move, feel and look like other Barbie dolls. (When I handed the new sustainable Barbie to my daughter, she fit right in with the other Barbies in her collection.)

In addition to the three beach-loving Barbies, the collection includes a beach shack snack counter play set and a set of beach accessories like a lounge chair, volleyball net and beach umbrella.

McKnight said this is just the start for Barbie being an advocate for the environment.

"Our efforts represent the next step in Barbie’s social mission and evolution," said McKnight, "as we recognize that to truly show the next generation they can be anything, we must do our part in protecting the planet, reducing our environmental impact and promoting sustainable everyday behaviors, ensuring a better future for kids."

The three dolls and accessories in the "Barbie Loves the Ocean" collection are available now online and in stores.

