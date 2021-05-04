Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether your first American Girl doll was Samantha or Felicity, we've got good news: American Girl has rereleased its six original historical dolls just in time for you to buy the one you most identified with for your own kids.

The rerelease comes as part of American Girl's 35th birthday celebration and includes fan-favorites Felicity Merriman, Kirsten Larson, Samantha Parkington, Addy Walker, Josefina Montoya and Molly McIntire. Included in each retro-inspired American Girl box will be the character's first paperback book with a vintage cover.

And yes, the dolls all come with their original outfit and authentic accessories.

Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, says the rerelease recognizes the first generation of girls who played with American Girl dolls, which debuted in 1986 with Kirsten, Samantha and Molly.

"Knowing many of these women are now moms themselves, we look forward to creating special, multi-generational experiences for families via their shared love of the brand," she said.

Also included in the 35th anniversary celebration is a full-color book titled "Everything I Need to Know I Learned from American Girl" and a digital album with American-Girl-inspired songs, as well as a virtual "35th Birthday Bash" where American Girl fans can decorate celebratory cupcakes with the chief baking officer of Magnolia Bakery.

One of the original dolls released in 1986, Kirsten represented the pioneer era. Kirsten's family immigrated to America, ending up in Minnesota. The doll's accessories included a blue floral dress, a bonnet and two hair bows accentuating her blonde braids.

Another original doll from 1986, Samantha was an orphan who started her series living with her grandmother. Through her books, Samantha became a leader and a good friend. The doll's black Mary Jane shoes and checked dress may be the most iconic outfit of the original dolls.

The last of the 1986 historical characters, Molly was from a Scottish-American family and learned how World War II was affecting people around her. Described as lively and lovable, Molly came with an argyle sweater vest, pleated skirt and eyeglasses.

Felicity debuted in 1991 and came with a backstory about life in colonial Virginia, where the movement to break away from British rule was growing. Known for her love of horses, fans of Felicity loved her colonial-style outfits.

Released in 1993, Addy was a 9-year-old born into slavery who escaped to freedom with her mother during the Civil War. With her iconic pink-and-white dress, braided hair and gold earrings, Addy was described as courageous and strong.

Released in 1997, Josefina represented New Mexico while it was still under Mexican rule, prior to ownership by the U.S. after the Mexican-American war. Josefina lived with her father and sisters; her mother had died before the start of her series. Josefina was recognizable by her long braided hair, faux leather lace-up moccasins and colorful clothes.

