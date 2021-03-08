Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

March is Women's History Month and Monday is International Women’s Day. As we celebrate strong women who have made history fighting for women's rights and continue to raise awareness about women’s equality, kids should be engaged in the conversation.

From dolls who represent empowering figures in women's history to toys designed to spark girls' interest in science and tech, we've rounded up some of the best toys and gifts to give kids on International Women's Day — or any time this month – to educate and entertain.

Released earlier this year, this book in the "Rebel Girls" series spotlights female leaders in business, sports and more. From Vice President Kamala Harris to singer and activist Lady Gaga, kids will love reading about the influential women.

The latest in Barbie's Inspiring Women series, this doll pays tribute to former First Lady, activist and United Nations spokesperson Eleanor Roosevelt.

Created by a 9-year-old and his mom, this card game is a new take on old Old Maid that highlights bold women who have made an impact on the world.

This 1,000-piece puzzle highlights 24 empowering women and some of their famous quotes. From Ruth Bader Ginsberg to Amelia Earhart, family puzzle time takes on a new purpose reviewing these powerful women and their famous words.

From abolitionist Harriet Tubman to primatologist Jane Goodall, these beautiful wooden hand-painted dolls are colorful, educational and perfect for creative play.

Send the right message with this "raise your voice" t-shirt from Old Navy. The floral pattern and peace sign graphics on this sweet tee will remind girls to speak up for what matters most to them.

For International Women's Day, Papier is collaborating with Gurls Talk, an organization that supports the mental health of girls and young women, to offer these colorful journals that remind girls that "feeling is what makes life beautiful."

Give your child full creative license to express themselves (or maybe draw their favorite female hero) with this chunky sketchpad from a certified women-owned business. The built-in pencil holder will also keep everything all in one place.

Girls can "travel" the world with their American Girl dolls through this line of outfits and souvenirs made just for 18-inch dolls from countries like Ireland, Italy and Japan. Each country's accessories can be purchased individually or together in one world-traveling set that combines all of the countries.

It's a STEM-themed sleepover with this Goldie Blox kit, which lets kids make their own movie projector while learning about convex lenses, mirrors and how the eyes work. When the building is finished, kids can break out the popcorn and watch a movie to celebrate the work they've accomplished.

Kids can celebrate the iconic story of activist Rosa Parks by wearing this t-shirt, designed by artist Joelle Avelino. Available in sizes 2T-14, this shirt is perfect for kids of all ages.

This printable collection of games is perfect to play as a family on International Women's Day. From women's history trivia to a game involving famous quotes, it's a great way to spend time together learning about trailblazing women.

Kids will love listening to music from jazz great Ella Fitzgerald while playing with this doll from Barbie's Inspiring Women series.

From Wonder Woman to Batgirl, DC Super Heroes come together in this adorable board book to teach little ones about all the amazing things girls can do.

Engineering and girl power combine in this colorful building set that comes with instructions for several projects plus directions for downloading additional building ideas online.

