Keep your kids active and entertained with these 14 fun water games

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether you have a built-in pool, a kiddie pool, a backyard or even access to your local park — there are tons of different ways you can keep your kids cool in the sun this summer.

One way you can keep your little ones entertained during the warmer months is with water games! From fun pool floats to kids' sprinklers, we've got plenty of options on our list that are easy to use, budget-friendly and will add a little extra fun to any summer day.

If you own a trampoline, consider creating your own water park with this sprinkler, which can also reduce the temperature on your trampoline by 25 degrees. It has an adjustable switch to control the water flow and comes with two different bands to accommodate a trampoline shell of any size.

For the parents who aren't interested in investing in a large inflatable sprinkler for your yard, this basic lawn sprinkler from Amazon will be just as fun!

A Slip ‘n Slide is a classic summer activity that every kid should enjoy. This one includes two lanes for racing!

Does your little one love "Finding Dory?" If so, they won't want to stop playing with this diving game inspired by their favorite movie. It comes with five characters from the Disney film that they'll throw in the water and then swim to retrieve with the Mr. Ray net. They'll be having so much fun they won't even realize that they're building their underwater swimming skills.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling outdoor water play sprinkler doubles as an educational toy. It's emblazoned with animals and letters of the alphabet so your little one can soak up some knowledge while they play in the sun.

If you own a pool, you and your kids can enjoy a friendly game of water volleyball with this inflatable floating net. It comes with two weight bags, an inflatable volleyball and an additional inflatable basketball hoop.

A fun lounging float is another must-have pool accessory. If you're a fan of mermaids — this product's for you! This magical pool float comes in both pink and turquoise, and it has some rave reviews from customers on Amazon.

You can't go wrong with a classic balloon fight! This Bunch O Balloons kit comes with 100 balloons and a launcher your kids can use during their epic water duel.

These water blasters are another great way to get your kids active in the yard this summer. This set by Max Liquidator comes with six foam water shooters to provide hours of fun gameplay for a group of kids or teens.

For those who don't own a built-in pool, consider buying an inflatable swimming pool. They're cost-effective, easy to assemble, and all you need is a little bit of outdoor space and a water hose. This colorful kiddie pool made by Intex has 12-inch walls formed by three colorful rings.

This shark bean bag toss game is made for children as young as 3 years old. All they need to do is toss the included bean bag fish through the hungry shark's mouth to score big points.

What's better than Uno? A waterproof version of Uno! It's the game you can play anytime, with anyone, and now it's even easier to play anywhere. The durable plastic cards resist water so you can enjoy playing at the beach, lake or by the pool. This version also comes with a handy clip that keeps all the cards together and attaches to a beach bag, backpack or camping gear.

Let your kids enjoy the bliss of walking on sunshine with this adorable inflatable sprinkler. It attaches to a standard garden hose and includes pockets to hold water or sand to create weight for added stability.

What child wouldn't love a colorful gator world to play in all summer long? This fun inflatable pool is decorated with a mushroom shade, one gator, one baby duck and one fishing bucket. It also includes built-in sprinklers to keep your kids cool while playing in the sun.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!