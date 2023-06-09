8 must-haves for June starting at $8, according to thousands of reviews

Summer is nearly here, which means you're probably eager to welcome the warm weather by hitting the beach and breaking out your favorite summer attire. To help you get sorted for the days ahead, we're breaking down our monthly Amazon Customers' Most-Loved finds you'll need for the season.

To get started, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share what shoppers are currently loving on Amazon. From the season's biggest fashion trends to a backyard activity for the whole family, Post has you covered for all of your June essentials. She even has a viral hair hack for when the inevitable humidity strikes.

Keep reading to check out all eight of this month's top-rated finds for summer, according to thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Amazon Customers' Most-Loved products seen on TODAY

Post loves wide-leg palazzo pants for their versatility, comfort and flattering silhouette, and she says this find is "the pant of the summer." According to the brand, they're made of a polyester and spandex-blend that Post says feels great on the skin. And you can wear them with almost anything in your closet, from T-shirts to tanks to beach cover-ups. Post does note that they tend to run small so you might want to order one size up.

You likely have already heard of the exercise dress, but the newest trend to take over this season is the swim dress, says Post. If you're looking for more moderate coverage while still feeling stylish, this flattering design is basically a one-piece swimsuit with a built-in wrap skirt, which Post says is perfect for moms who are chasing after their little ones on the beach. You can also choose from a wide variety of colors, from solid black to floral prints.

Thanks to the rise in "tennis core," Post says you'll be seeing visors everywhere this summer. With over 10,000 Amazon ratings, shoppers are obsessed with this option and we can certainly understand why. Both cute and functional, this hat rolls up so you can easily pack it into your carry-on or beach bag, or store it in your car. It's easy to throw on for extra sun protection and Post loves that the open design allows you to wear it with a messy bun or ponytail, too.

Whether you're playing water sports or exploring tropical beaches, Posts says these No.1 bestselling water shoes will protect your feet for all types of summer activities. According to the brand, this unisex option has a rubber outsole for safety and it's designed with flexible and breathable fabric, which Post says will make it feel like you're wearing a pair of socks.

If you're looking for a way to incorporate sunscreen into your daily skin care routine, Post says this fan-favorite moisturizing combo makes it extremely easy to do so. According to the brand, it contains hyaluronic acid for hydration, as well as broad spectrum SPF 40. It's light enough to wear under your makeup or you can wear it alone, says Post.

If you're looking for more complexion coverage, the brand offers the formula in a tinted sunscreen, too. With over 18,000 Amazon ratings, one verified reviewer says this is the best tinted sunscreen she's tried, "The tint color is perfect for all skin colors I think. Goes on easy and looks great."

Post calls this Tiktok famous wax stick the secret to taming flyways and frizz during humid summer weather. After you're done securing your ponytail or styling your hairdo, Post says you can directly apply this stick to tame any rouge strands for a strong hold and non-greasy appearance. According to the brand, it's made of avocado oil and castor oil, making it suitable for all hair types.

Kids will love these reusable water balloons for their next summer water balloon fight. And Post says parents will like them too since they won't have to pick up the pieces on the lawn or worry about having to tie the balloons before use. According to the brand, they're made of soft silicone and are easy to use; you just dunk them under water to fill and they'll open up on impact or while squeezing. Plus, the brand says they'll last up to three years!

More Amazon Customer-Loved finds for June

When you're lathering up for a day in the sun, don't forget your lips need SPF protection, too! According to the brand, this lip balm contains aloe vera, vitamin E and broad spectrum SPF 45 to help keep your lips from getting burnt. The brand says it's perfect for everyday use — and it's only $4!

You can think of this lip oil as skin care for your lips; it contains squalane to hydrate and protect that sensitive skin while providing a non-sticky gloss, says the brand. You can choose a clear shine or one of seven flattering shades.

While there are a ton of trendy shoes you’ll want to try for the season, nothing beats a traditional flip-flop for the beach. This unisex option by Crocs features the brand's iconic comfort and lightweight design, and reviewers rave about the fit. "Absolutely love them. The footbed is slightly wider and your foot sits in the bed instead of hanging off the back. They are so comfortable," says one verified reviewer.

No matter how hard you try to prevent it, sometimes a sunburn is unavoidable. To help soothe those painful burns, the brand says this lotion utilizes aloe vera, vitamin E and cocoa butter to provide moisturizing relief. The brand mentions you can store this in the refrigerator for an extra cooling effect, too.

These cotton- and elastane-blend pants are designed with a five-inch inseam, so they won't feel too short — and they're under $30! They come in a variety of colors to suit different tastes and the brand offers them in a classic or curvy fit, too.

Love the beach but hate the sand? This Turkish beach towel has moisture-wicking that will also help keep sand from sticking to it. One verified reviewer says he takes it on every beach trip, "They dry off super quick, even in humid climates I was impressed, and sand bounces off like nothing! I always use this to wipe sand off my legs/feet, and the sand doesn't really stick to it, and if it does you can just shake it and it all comes off."

This No.1 bestselling portable fan is a lifesaver during those hot summer days, especially if you're spending a lot of time outdoors or somewhere with little AC. According to the brand, the compact design makes it easy to stash in your bag and it will provide up to 21 hours of use with a single charge.

This swimsuit cover-up is so cute, you could wear it straight to lunch or happy hour after a day at the pool. According to the brand, it's made of breathable polyester fabric and features an adjustable drawstring for a flattering silhouette. Plus, it comes in tons of colors and tropical patterns to choose from.