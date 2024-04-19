These Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Award winners are on sale! Shop finds up to 50% off, starting at $16

Here at Shop TODAY, we're always on the hunt for the latest deals. Whether we're covering discounts at large retailers or shopping holidays that happen every few months, the steeper the discount, the better.

A number of our Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Award winners also happened to be on sale, with items starting at $16. From compressing packing cubes to your next go-to pair of joggers, your wallet will thank us.

See the products below, or click the links to start saving up to 50% off these award-winning and editor-loved items.

Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Award winners on sale | Has your product been featured? | How we chose | Meet the experts

Shop TODAY 2024 Travel Gear Award winners on sale

Value: 5 | Quality: 4.3 | Satisfaction: 5 | Overall score: 4.7 | Sizes: XS-4X | Colors: 3

A hidden gem in terms of the products we tested, these sweatpants from Hanes quickly replaced some of our editors' go-to pairs.

"When I say I lived in these pants after first trying them on, I mean I did everything in them," says editor Vivien Moon. "The waistband was very forgiving and the fabric was extremely soft making them a fantastic option for travel."

Value: 5 | Quality: 4 | Satisfaction: 5 | Overall score: 4.6 | Sizes: Medium and large | Colors: 12

There's more than meets the eye with this toiletry bag. Not only is it super spacious, but when fully packed, it compresses to fit inside any carry-on or personal item with ease.

When fully unzipped, it reveals five compartments complete with a plastic covering, to keep your face washes and shampoos from spilling. And, it has a carrying hook that allows it to hang from any hotel bathroom door or towel rack.

Plus, Shop TODAY readers can save 30% off by using the code TODAY at checkout on the brand’s site, now through April 22.

Value: 4 | Quality: 3 | Satisfaction: 4 | Overall score: 3.6 | Sizes: Includes small through extra-large packing cubes | Colors: 18

With four packing cubes available in this set, with sizes ranging from small to extra-large in order to fit everything from socks, to denim jackets and heavier items.

Our editors noted that they zipped really easily compared to the others we tested, and when fully zipped, they compress to fit into any checked or carry-on luggage. Plus, it's 20% off!

Value: 4.3 | Quality: 4 | Satisfaction: 4.6 | Overall score: 4.3 | Sizes: One size | Colors: 32

Each of our editors who tried this hat noted how lightweight it was, making it an obvious choice when packing for a beach or lake vacation or a cruise.

While it doesn't weigh much, they weren't worried about it flying away as the adjustable drawcord proved to be the favorite feature, securing it on their heads.

"I like that it comes with an adjustable cord so it won’t blow off in the wind, whether you’re on a walk, a boat or the pool deck," says editorial assistant Erica Marrison. "It keeps your entire face sheltered from the sun, too!"

Overall score: 5 | Sizes: One size fits all | Colors: 22

From cruises to gardening, vacations on the beach and more, this packable, "crush-proof" hat has gone on "countless trips" with our editors and still remains a fan favorite.

At 25% off, it's hard to resist an affordable travel find, especially when it promises to offer sun protection and add a little bit of style to any outfit.

Value: 5 | Quality: 5 | Satisfaction: 5 | Overall score: 5 | Connector type: USB-C compatible | Colors: 7

This portable charger earned perfect scores across the board in categories rating value, quality and overall satisfaction, seriously impressing our editors with its fast-charging and multitasking abilities!

Within one hour, our phone went from completely dead to 73%, beating four other chargers by 20%. And, you don't need any special cords or wires to charge it-it simply plugs into an outlet. Or, it can be charged with an USB-C port.

It's 30% off right now, so snag it while you can!

Value: 5 | Quality: 3 | Overall satisfaction: 4 | Overall score: 4 | Colors: 4

While this is an unusual shape and size for a travel pillow trust us (and the TODAY show anchors) who quickly fell in love with it. Not only does it make leaning against your travel buddy or window seat much more comfortable, but thanks to its inflatable nature, it proves easy to pack and stow away as well. Sweet dreams!

Value: 5 | Quality: 5 | Satisfaction: 5 | Overall score: 5 | Colors: 11

Hoping to ease travel worries when in a new city? This anti-theft shoulder bag earned a perfect score from our editors, thanks to its stiff exterior, multiple compartments and the fact that you can wear it more than one way, keeping your items close by and concealed.

Value: 4.3 | Quality: 5 | Satisfaction: 4.3 | Overall score: 4.7

Picture this: You're finally through the mess of security and boarding your plane only to realize you don't have the right headphones to stream music or watch movies on the plane.

This versatile and easy-to-use product allows you to use wireless earbuds to watch and listen no matter where you are-an airplane, rental car, or running on a treadmill.

Plus, it's available on Amazon, making it even easier to shop in a pinch before your upcoming vacation. It has 25 hours of battery on a single charge, making it ideal for those international flights.

TODAY readers can save 25% off the AirFly Pro (black color only), on the brand's site with the code TODAY now through April 25.

Value: 5 | Quality: 5 | Satisfaction: 5 | Overall score: 5 | Sizes: 6-11, including half sizes | Colors: 5

Dr. Scholl's is in the midst of a rebrand, helping them become a go-to brand for supportive, stylish shoes. With a foam insole that aims to provide cushioning, arch support and a lightweight feel, these loafers will carry you from quaint downtowns to a nice dinner. Plus, they're 40% off right now on Amazon, making them less than $50!

Value: 4.3 | Quality: 5 | Satisfaction: 4.3 | Overall score: 4.5 | Sizes: XS-2X | Colors: 10

Select colors of this rain jacket are nearly 50% off, so shop them while you can! Our editors were "extremely impressed" with this rain jacket, bragging about how rain beads sit on top of it rather than soaking into the fabric and how the hood extends to completely cover your head.

"It is sturdy but flexible; you can move around in it but can also feel how durable it is from the moment you put it on," says editor Jill Ortiz.

Soma Everstretch Relaxed Travel Bra Dress

Value: 4.6 |Quality: 5 | Satisfaction: 5 | Overall score: 5 | Sizes: XS-2X | Colors: 2

Our editors are still raving about this one-and-done travel dress that they love for its built-in bra. Tested across bra sizes 32B through 40D, it proved to be supportive and comfortable for everyone.

Built-in bra aside, associate editor Kamari Stewart appreciated how put together this dress helped her feel and look at the airport. "It was easy to just throw on with some sneakers and a jean jacket (perfect for the people who wake up at the last possible minute and have to rush out the door like I do)," she says. "It was easy to move around in and my mom even loved it when I arrived at our destination."

Plus, it's 50% off now through April 20, no code required.

Value: 5 | Quality: 4 | Satisfaction: 3 | Overall score: 4 | Sizes: 40- & 45-liter options | Colors: 10

This 2024 Travel Gear Award winner wowed our editors so much-it earned a spot as one of the most innovative products we've seen, thanks to its multitasking abilities.

It arrives flat, as a garment bag, then zips to become a 40- or 45-liter duffel bag, depending on what size you prefer. Plus, it has two pouches perfect for storing shoes, accessories or other essentials when traveling for weddings or work conferences.

Shop TODAY readers can save 25% off with the code TODAY at checkout on the brand's site, now through April 25.

Value: 5 | Quality: 4 | Satisfaction: 5 | Overall score: 4.6 | Dimensions: 26”H x 17”W x 11”D + 2” Expansion | Colors: 7

This quickly became a stand-out suitcase while testing, due to its easy-to-close zippers, deep, spacious compartments and how easily it glides on different terrains, from concrete to carpet and more.

It proved to be easier to pack than others we tested, managing to fit five packing cubes and closing shut with ease. Plus, it's 20% off on Amazon right now.

Has your product been featured?

Shop TODAY is editorially independent and our team of editors and writers work hard to pick the best products to share with our readers and viewers. We may license our logo to brands or products that have been featured on Shop TODAY. Click here if you’re interested in licensing your inclusion in Shop TODAY content or to learn more from our licensing partner, Wrights Media.

How we chose

We sorted through hundreds of new launches, editor recommendations, trending products flooding our social media pages and tried and true products to curate a list of must-have travel items worth reviewing for our awards. We then tried the products in our studios, putting them through practical experiments to see if they meet requirements when it comes to durability, function and quality for travel gear. Then, our team of editors and writers signed up to try out apparel and shoes, putting them to the test in New York City — and as far as Guatemala — to see how they held up. Finally, our panel of experts reviewed some of our winners and gave feedback based on their expertise.

Meet the experts