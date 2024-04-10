These are our favorite Walmart fashion deals — and we combed through thousands

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Do you tend to only refresh your wardrobe during big sale weekends? Sure, it's a great way to score major savings — but we're here to tell you that you no longer need to wait to shop. Walmart has thousands of fashion deals up on their site now, and these finds below were just too good not to share.

We found discounts up to 44% on everyone's favorite Walmart exclusive lines (like Free Assembly, Sofia Jeans and Scoop). But popular name-brand items also made the list (Crocs, anyone?). So whether you need a few new dresses, want to stock up on sweaters or could even use some fresh kicks, there are stylish picks across every category.

Keep scrolling to find what we currently have our eyes on, and check back for the latest fashion deals as we discover them.

Walmart fashion deals

Need a versatile sweater you can dress up or down? This lightweight pick from Free Assembly is perfect for the transitional season we're in — and you can score it for 35% off now in several different colors.

This modern trench gets more than one thing right. It has a unique two-tone pattern for an elevated look, can be thrown in the wash for easy cleaning and is currently 35% off.

If you're in search of an easy way to look polished, try throwing a blazer over your shoulders. We love this find not only because it's 35% off, but also because it comes in three gorgeous neutral colors.

This sweatshirt dress is the definition of comfy cute. It comes in four different tie dye prints that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, and is available in sizes XS through 3XL.

It's all about the details with this everyday dress. From the rouched side that cinches your waist to the midi style for a just-right length, you're never going to want to take it off. And it's over 37% off right now.

If you're a big fan of pockets, you'll love this mini shift dress from Time and Tru. It's adorned with two on the front — making it as functional as it is fun to wear out.

We're convinced this bestselling skirt is perfect for spring. The crystal-like beadwork looks beautiful against the green, pink and blue color variations — not to mention it's 30% off.

Have a bunch of old, worn-out tank tops lying around? It's a good time to refresh the basics — and you'll definitely want a few of these soft and stretchy cropped knits in your closet.

Scoop has done it again with these denim cutoffs. From the trendy boyfriend fit to the vintage-inspired distressing, you'll want a pair or two of these going into summer. They're available in sizes 0 through 18.

Over 40% off for this fun and flirty cutout dress? Sign us up. Perhaps the most exciting thing about this maxi is that is comes in sizes XS through 5XL, and it's designed to flatter every body type.

This bestselling top from Sofia Vergara's line is going fast, but there are still a few sizes left in every color. If you've been considering giving the peplum trend a try, now's the time to grab one.

Aptly named Mykonos Blue, this vibrant V-neck will transport you somewhere much warmer on chilly spring days while the sheer long sleeves will still let you feel the breeze.

Once you see the color selection for this tailored blazer, you're going to want one of each. It's exactly what both your professional and weekend wardrobes have been looking for.

These form-fitting, fashion forward trousers will take you from the office to after-work dinner in a flash. They're still in stock in sizes 14 through 32, and nearly 45% off for a limited time only.

How can you pass on a new pair of Crocs? These clogs have a cult-following for a reason, and now you can see what the hype is all about for 30% off — as soon as you decide on a color, that is.