There’s no better way to kick-off the summer celebrations than with a big backyard cookout. So, you’ll want to make sure you have all the tools you need to whip up a tasty meal for your guests, like this BBQ Fork. It’s designed to read the internal temperature of your meat within seconds to take all the guesswork out of cooking. We think it would make a great Father’s Day gift for the grill-loving Dad in your life. To make it even better, Shop TODAY has secured 20% off sitewide at SharperImage.com through July 1 with code TODAY20. And we have even more amazing Father's Day deals up to 50% off throughout the month.