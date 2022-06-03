Pop-up Shop TODAY
Summer officially starts this month, bringing with it longer days, warmer nights – and, of course, lots of outdoor time. From pool parties to camping excursions to long, leisurely staycations, there’s a lot of ways to celebrate this time of year. For June, Pop-up Shop TODAY is highlighting all of that – and everything else fun about summer – with products that will make any get-together or solo soiree you’re planning this season even better, with fun picks like pool loungers, party dresses and much, much more.
Digital BBQ Fork
$50
There’s no better way to kick-off the summer celebrations than with a big backyard cookout. So, you’ll want to make sure you have all the tools you need to whip up a tasty meal for your guests, like this BBQ Fork. It’s designed to read the internal temperature of your meat within seconds to take all the guesswork out of cooking. We think it would make a great Father’s Day gift for the grill-loving Dad in your life. To make it even better, Shop TODAY has secured 20% off sitewide at SharperImage.com through July 1 with code TODAY20. And we have even more amazing Father's Day deals up to 50% off throughout the month.
LuminAid Sunfox Solar Speaker
$40
You can bring your favorite playlist with you wherever you go (even in the pool) with this colorful and compact speaker. Plus, this waterproof Bluetooth speaker is solar-powered, so you can keep the party going all day long — as long as you’re in the sun! If your adventures take you out after the sun goes down, don't worry, you can also charge it via a USB cord in just two hours, according to the brand.
Floating Recliner
$25
This pool float is about as luxurious as they come. It features a high backrest, large armrests and two cup holders so you can always have a drink on hand. At just $25 it’s a super affordable pick for yourself, but also makes the perfect Father's Day gift for the dad who practically lives in his lounger chair.
Sport-brella
$22
You’ll likely be spending a lot of time outdoors this summer, so you want to make sure you’re properly protected. This bestselling portable umbrella has a universal clamp so you can attach it to golf bags, beach chairs, benches and more to keep cool. The umbrella’s canopy is designed to provide UPF 50+ sun protection and it even has a hinge, so you can adjust your shade as the sun moves throughout the day.
Bamboo Wine Picnic Table
$36
Whether you’re taking your picnic to the beach or the park, you’ll appreciate having this table for all your summer outings. It has raised edges to keep your food from falling off the tray and even has special slots where you can keep up to two drinks and a bottle of wine! When you’re done with your picnic, you can fold the legs down and easily pack it up in a backpack or large tote.
Silicone Popsicle Mold
$12
You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better snack to enjoy on a hot day than a refreshing popsicle. With these bestselling silicone molds, now you can create your own. Customize your ice pop with your favorite fruits, juices, yogurt or even ice cream. And for the adults, spice things up with a little booze for a fun cocktail and dessert combo. The six-piece set comes with six molds in two different shapes and reusable sticks, so you can experiment with different flavors and ingredients all summer long.
Sunthin Globe Outdoor String Lights
$18
You’ve created the perfect patio space, but there’s just one last piece of décor missing: string lights. Keep the party going and light up the night with these LED bulbs. Each pack features 27 feet of lights with end-to-end connections, so you can attach multiple sets to illuminate your backyard. The best part is that the brand says they are made from a shatter- and water-proof plastic and have a 30,000 hour-long lifespan, so you can spend more time making memories and less of it changing out bulbs.
Fesciory Statement Drop Dangle Earrings
$20
If your summer schedule is packed with wedding invitations, backyard barbecues, or al fresco soirees, accessorizing for the occasion is a must. This 13-pack of drop earrings has a pair for every style and personality, each featuring a unique geometric shape in a flash of gold. In addition to being made with a high-quality, lightweight alloy, the brand says the jewelry is also rust- and fade-resistant, hypoallergenic and good for sensitive ears.
ColorWow Dream Coat
$28
Nothing ruins your ‘do quite like humidity. And as the steamy summer months approach, you may be looking for a solution that will keep your hair frizz-free all season long. Enter: the ColorWow Dream Coat. The treatment is said to be like a “raincoat for hair,” blocking humidity to prevent frizz. Not only that, but the brand says that the spray will leave your hair feeling silky, smooth and glossy — and the results will last up to three shampoos!
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara
$10
Whether you’re keeping things casual or going full glam, no look feels complete without a few swipes of mascara. And this option from Maybelline is a favorite of both TikTokers and Amazon shoppers. The beauty staple features a flex tower brush, which is designed to volumize and extend every single lash. The formula is available in multiple shades and washable or waterproof formulas (we recommend going with the latter for rainy days or emotional wedding ceremonies).
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera
$77
We love looking back on some of our favorite summertime memories, but there’s nothing better than keeping those magical moments alive forever through photographs. With the Fujifilm camera, you can create Polaroid-like prints with a touch of a button. The Instax Mini 11 features auto-exposure functions, automatic flash and a close-up selfie mode — so all you have to do is smile and snap!
Aerie Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit
$27
It’s finally bathing suit season, which means you’re likely in for a lot of poolside lounging, tanning on the beach and quick dips in the water. It also means you need a beautiful (and reliable) swim attire to get you through every summertime activity. This viral one-piece from Aerie checks all the boxes: trendy wrap detailing, subtle front cut-outs, and several colors and prints to choose from — plus, the brand says it’s made from 80 percent recycled materials, so you can feel just as good about scooping it up as you look wearing it.
Pro Glow Self-Tanner Kit
$30
If you’re dreaming of being bronzed for summer, but want to save your skin from sun damage, self-tanning is the way to go. And this Isle of Paradise kit, which was inspired by a TikTok trend, promises to turn you into a “spray tan pro.” The kit features the brand’s viral Self-Tanning Water, which is made from a hydrating blend of coconut oil, chia seed oil and avocado oil, along with a misting bottle to aid in the application process.
Milani Make It Last Setting Spray
$12
You want your makeup look to last all day, but summertime heat sometime makes that difficult. This setting spray promises to set your look for up to 16 hours — and keep it from creasing or smudging. So you can go about your day without worrying about when you’ll be able to sneak in a touch-up. The formula can be worn over makeup or on its own for a matte fresh-faced look.
Goodthreads Flutter-Sleeve Peasant Dress
$31
The more the temperature rises, the less layers we’ll want to add to our outfits. That’s why a summer dress is the perfect one-and-done style you need in your wardrobe this season — and we found just the one. This Amazon find is as chic as it is comfortable. According to the brand, the linen blend fabric is breathable, lightweight and soft. But when it comes to design, you’ll have just as hard a time trying not to obsess over the flowy, relaxed fit and flutter sleeves as you will trying to narrow down which of the 19 shades to try first.
Universal Thread April Platform Heels
$35
Flip-flops and casual sandals might be your go-to summer shoe of choice, but when it comes time to dress things up, these platforms are sure to elevate any look. The chunky heel and stud detailing offer a touch of edginess, while the single colorway straps and open-toe design are versatile enough to be worn with any outfit — from a midi dress to a linen top-and-bottom set.