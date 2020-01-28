Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

I love dresses.

While some may view them as too much effort, I see them as quite the opposite: effortless and thoughtless. After all, dresses don’t require all the time and energy that can go into putting together an outfit. They are the outfit in and of themselves. In other words, you're one and done.

That ease changes, of course, when the weather starts to get cooler and the stress of having to piece together separates is replaced with constantly having to do "the tights dance." You know the one: Where you spend 20 minutes of your morning trying on pair after pair from your drawer in hopes of finding the one pair that survived the frustrating and frequent runs and holes. Or you toss those and purchase new ones only to then go through the same process in a few wears. (If you’re lucky, they won’t give out in the middle of an important meeting.)

I bought cheap tights because I was sick of spending money, and then expensive designer pairs because I thought they were worth the splurge. After all, who would dare charge $30 to $40 on pantyhose that won’t last? Seemingly everyone. One by one, they’ve all let me down (if not within a few wears, at least by the season’s end). That is, except a certain precious pair from Express — and they're currently on sale!