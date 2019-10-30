Featuring a control-top waistband, these tights have a smoothing effect that will flatter any figure. With the stay in place mid-rise waistband, the tights won’t roll down during the day. They're available in six different opaque colors and come in sizes ranging from S-XXL.

With over 1,700 positive reviews, it's no wonder they're the No. 1 bestselling pair of tights on the site.

"I've ALWAYS had trouble finding tights that don't tear when I try to pull them up, or don't cut off my circulation," one reviewer wrote. "I wore these today under a dress to avoid thigh chafing, they were incredibly comfortable!"

Another reviewer told of the time her tights withstood even the toughest of conditions, saying "The dog's nails caught on them and they didn't rip."

What wizardry is this?!

To see how these tights live up to their reputation, we had five different women try them on in their size. Here's what they thought:

Size Small

Wearing the size small, Christine Bottros paired a pair of black tights with a form-fitting plaid dress and black ankle booties. The model loved how thick and durable the fabric is.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“The material is great,” Bottros said. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to get cut off or anything is going to happen to it or get snagged or anything.”

She also loved how warm the tights are, adding that these tights would be perfect for winter.

“These are really nice,” she said. “They are heavy. So I would wear them mostly when it gets really cold.”

Size Medium

Modeling the size medium, Elissa Desani loved the tights and thought they were very comfortable. She wore her tights with a gold sequin skirt, black short sleeve shirt, black pumps and a statement necklace.

“Once they’re on, they’re comfortable,” Desani said. “I put them on and just forget about them."

“They’re black tights,” she added, “easy, effortless, versatile.”

Size Large

In the size large, Kourtney Edwards loved the comfort and the fit of the tights. She matched her pair with high-waisted print shorts, a black button-down top, black ankle booties and a black felt floppy hat.

“So the tights feel great,” Edwards said. “They’re more of a control top which is good because it kind of keeps everything in. I know personally for me that’s the best type of tights.”

For Edwards, the thickness of these tights is what makes them so great. Whereas thin sheer tights tear easily, these thick tights are more durable. She also found the size large to be perfect for her.

“They do fit true to size which is good,” the model said. “I think a lot of times with tights you think maybe you have to go smaller to really get more of the control or up because they’re not fitting well, but it’s actually best to get true to size.”

Size X-Large

Wearing the size X-large, DeAndra Hayes agreed with the others about how comfortable the tights are. Hayes wore her tights under an asymmetrical floral dress and accessorized with black wedge pumps and large hoop earrings.

“Once you put them on, it’s just like they’re not there which is good,” Hayes said.

Though Hayes was skeptical that the tights would last through an entire season, she did love the opaque color.

“I really do like that they’re black, like they’re opaque,” she explained. “I like that.”

Size XX-Large

Modeling size XX-Large, Brittany Lewis was pleasantly surprised with the fit and feel of the tights. Lewis wore her pair with a long-sleeved black dress, black heels and blue rhinestone earrings

“I’m not normally a tights person,” Lewis said, “but, I would actually wear these going out now having them on today.”

Because Lewis is so tall, she didn’t expect the tights to properly fit her, but she found that the sizing worked well.

“They’re a size 2X,” Lewis explained. “Which normally because I’m tall, I thought that that would still be a problem, but they’re all the way up!”

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!