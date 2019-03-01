Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

March 1, 2019 By Kayla Boyd

For designer Misha Nonoo, fashion is about creating a closet as functional as it is stylish.

"Creating the foundation of a woman's wardrobe, it's thinking about what is going to ease her pain points in the morning," Nonoo told TODAY. "How she dresses from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m."

After seeing the future Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, sport Nonoo's own "Husband Shirt" on one her first public outings with Prince Harry, we couldn't agree more. And that chic staple is just one example of the versatile designs from Nonoo's collections.

The designer stopped by TODAY to share some easy style tips and suggest three key items that every woman needs in her wardrobe.

White Shirt

"A white shirt is absolutely crucial for every woman’s wardrobe," said Nonoo. "I believe there truly is nothing more universal than a simple white collared button-down shirt."

Nonoo styled a go-to tailored top from Banana Republic with dark jeans and black pumps.

1. Petite Riley Tailored-Fit Super-Stretch Shirt, $68, Banana Republic

This classic white button-down shirt has a tailored fit with angled darts at the bust and back. It is both flattering and comfortable, plus it's engineered with special technology to resist water, oil and stains, according to the manufacturer.

2. Women Supima Cotton Stretch Shirt, $30, Uniqlo

This white top is stretchy, soft and wrinkle-resistant. In addition to white, it also comes in black or light blue.

Black Blazer

"Every woman needs at least one mid-weight black blazer in her wardrobe to wear year-round," said Nonoo. "You can wear this to a business lunch or straight from the office to girl’s night"

Throw it on with jeans, dress pants or a dress and you automatically look more polished. Nonoo styled a Mango black blazer with a black t-shirt, black skirt, tights and ankle booties for a cool, monochromatic look.

1. Structured Suit Blazer, $100, Mango

Nonoo recommended this chic structured blazer with flap pockets and quilted panels on the shoulders. It's available in black, beige and navy.

2. Topshop Chuck On Blazer, $40, Nordstrom

A little less structured than the style above, this blazer also features a tailored lapel but the buttonless closure and square exterior pocket make it decidedly unstuffy.

Black Pant

"A black trouser is something that would typically be thought of as office wear, but it can easily be a staple in your wardrobe for the day-to-day," said Nonoo. "Pairing the pant with something like sweater and a pair of sneakers make this a fabulous look for when you’re truly going to be on-the-go and comfort is of great importance."

1. High-Waisted Belted Pants, $50, Zara

Nonoo chose these stylish high-waisted pants with a lined belt with a buckle. They have front pleats, a front zipper and a metal hook and interior button closure. They will look great with heels or flats!

2. Paper Bag Waist Pants, $40, ASOS

These paper bag pants are cut loosely around the thigh so they're likely to be very comfortable and the high waist is a very flattering silhouette.

3. Mid Rise Tailored Pants, $79, & Other Stories

This black pants are mid-rise and stretchy. They have a tailored straight fit with front creasing, slanted front pockets and a zipper fly.

