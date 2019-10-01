With over 2,700 glowing reviews and 4.3 stars, this dress is ranked No.1 in women’s casual dresses. It’s available in seven sizes and 20 different colors and prints.

So how does the dress live up to the online hype? We had five women try it on — here's what they had to say.

Size Small

TODAY

Wearing the size small, Christine Bottros loved the ease of this look. She matched her red dress with a neck scarf, black knee-high boots and a black wide-brim felt hat.

“It’s really flowy and really easy to wear,” Bottros said. “I feel like I can where it everywhere.”

At 5-foot, 9-inches tall, she found the dress to be the perfect fit and appreciated the soft jersey-knit fabric.

“This is just easy, breezy and just super comfortable,” Bottros continued. “I like this material a lot.”

Size Medium

TODAY

Wearing a size medium, Elissa Desani, was also excited about the comfort and ease of the piece. She chose to accent her teal dress with a wide black belt, black tights and floral ballet flats.

“I love this dress,” Desani said. “It’s casual. It’s comfortable. It’s easy and effortless.”

Although Desani found the dress to be a perfect fit, she mentioned she prefers her clothes to be a little more form-fitting, so she decided to cinch her waist with a thick belt.

“Because it’s plain, it’s easy to accessorize,” she explained.

While Desani loved many aspects of the dress, the pockets are what truly won her over: “Anything that has pockets is wonderful."

Size Large

TODAY

Wearing a size large, Kourtney Edwards paired her purple floral print with stud earrings and brown ankle booties.

“Love the dress, it’s very comfortable” said Edwards. “It’s soft. It has pockets, which is also a plus.”

For Edwards, this dress is versatile enough to wear to brunch or even while out running errands. She said she was also very happy with the way the garment fit her shape.

“It’s true to size,” Edwards said, “which is a good thing because sometimes certain dresses that are a little bit of a softer material might need to go up or down a size, but this is definitely true to size.”

Size X-Large

TODAY

Wearing the size X-Large, DeAndra Hayes also loved the versatility and fit of the dress adding that the fit-and-flare style made it flow nicely. She matched her gray dress with a long pendant necklace, hoop earrings and tan riding boots.

“It’s really casual” said Hayes. “You can dress it up or dress it down.”

Hitting just above her knee, Hayes emphasized how well the dress fit her body.

“The fit is perfect,” Hayes said, “I wouldn’t have thought buying it that it would fit me properly in an XL. I would normally go up one size, but an XL is actually great.”

She expressed that she would not only love this dress for herself, but she would also recommend it to her mom, sister and cousins!

Size XX-Large

TODAY

In the XX-Large size, Brittany Lewis agreed with the others about the comfort of the dress. She loved the lightweight material and found that the fit was flattering on her body.

“I feel pretty great in this dress,” Lewis said. “I love it. I do. I feel like the dress really accentuates my figure.”

Standing at 5-foot, 11-inches tall, Lewis expressed that the length may be a little short, but she would still wear the dress.

“I would wear this dress to maybe like a networking event,” she said, “and dress it up with some snazzy earrings or a more gaudy necklace.”

Brittany styled her magenta dress with a statement necklace and black ballet flats.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!