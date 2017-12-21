share tweet pin email

Before you know it, the holidays will be here! Yes, really (it's the 21st after all).

While decorating the house for the most wonderful time of year is exciting, one of the easiest ways to get the whole family in the holiday spirit is ... matching pajama sets. Whether you're using them as this year's stocking stuffer or posing for your annual holiday card, you'll want to order soon! These adorable options from TODAY Parents even include the family pet.

When looking to make your purchase, make sure you select the size and that the item says it's available on Amazon Prime! If you don't have Amazon Prime, sign up for a free 30 day trial here - it also makes a great last-minute gift.

Let It Snow

There's nothing quite as snugly as a onesie. These snowflake PJs are so plush and comfy they'll keep you warm even on the coldest days.

Sleeptime PJs snowflake onesie, $20-$40, Amazon

Amazon

Plaid and Polar Bears? Yes, please!

Classic plaid gets updated with adorable printed polar bear tops to match.

Two-piece polar bear printed long-sleeve set, $60, Amazon

PatPat

Oh, Deer!

These snowflake-and-deer print pajamas will instantly bring the ski-lodge vibes to wherever you are. Get cozy, grab a hot chocolate and dream of a white Christmas!

Pajamagram Holiday Nordic Matching Family Pajamas, $30, Amazon

PatPat

Frosty the Snowman

Get the whole family in the holiday spirit with these cozy footsie pajamas covered with snowmen and penguins. There's even one for the pup.

PajamaGram onesie pajamas, $20-$80, Amazon

Amazon

Festive Stripes

These red-and-green striped pants come with mix-and-match shirts that feature adorable holiday-inspired motifs such as snowflakes and snowmen. Plus, how cute is the coordinating outfit for the dog?

PajamaGram holiday stripe set, $15-$70, Amazon

Amazon

Dots and Stripes

Have some fun getting into the Christmas spirit with these mix-and-match pajamas. They're lightweight, so if your holiday plans include spending it somewhere with warmer temperatures, these are the PJs for you.

Sleepyheads Green polka dot and stripes set, $19-$38, Amazon

Sleepyheads

A Very Charlie Brown Christmas

For the family who loves to laugh, and anyone who loves Charlie Brown, these pajamas are a must. They'll make for a quirky holiday card picture.

Funny pajamas for family, $18 - $70, Amazon

Editor's Note: You comment, we listen. Readers on Facebook saw long delivery times for the PatPat pajamas we had included in this article previously. Because of this we have removed PatPat from our list, but you are still welcome to browse their selection of holiday PJ's here.