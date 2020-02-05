Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If you love heels but are sick of bandaging your feet for a long day on stilts, consider wearing a pair of shoes with a smaller heel!

Kitten heels, which were originally popularized by actress Audrey Hepburn, are a great way to dress up an outfit without dealing with achy feet all day. Whether you're looking for the perfect heel to wear at the office or a casual pair of slingbacks for date night, we've got you covered.

Everlane's suede kitten heels have a 2-inch heel and come in four shades: black, taupe, navy and dark green. Dubbed as a "cooler take on the kitten heel" by the brand, this chic, pointed toe version has us smitten.

Say hello to the LBD (Little Black Dress) of shoes. You can wear these kitten-heeled pumps from Nine West with just about anything, and they're comfy enough that you'll actually want to.

Giving new meaning to the term "twinkle toes," these kitten heels from Olivia K pack just enough sparkle to steal the limelight at a wedding or holiday soiree. And they're affordable, starting at just $20.

For warmer days, these sleek patent leather pumps from Michael Kors are great for elongating bare legs. This style is a kitten heel classic!

These chic d'Orsay pumps from Adrienne Vittadini will make you look like you just walked off a runway. The suede design is nice and soft so you won't have any trouble breaking these beauties in.

These low pointed-toe heels put a great twist on a traditional pair of kitten heels. Although there are some fashionistas who consider animal print to be neutral, you probably won't be wearing these as much as your basic black heels. Fear not, these shoes also come in brown, blush, black and snake print. For less than $30, these would be a great addition to your wardrobe!

Another fun option is these snake print ankle-strap heels. They'd look amazing with a pair of jeans and your go-to blouse or even a solid colored dress.

These classic slingbacks are comfortable, affordable and currently 25 percent off! They're extremely versatile and you can wear them to the office or a night out on the town.

Every woman needs a pair of strappy nude heels in their closet. While a high heel can be nice, there's a time and place. These Sam Edelman Patti sandals offer just enough height to wear in a professional setting or casual weekend outing.

Since it's still boots season, a fun way to capitalize on the kitten heels trend is with a pair of ankle boots. These suede boots from J. Crew are simple, cute and are a great shoe option for the cold winter months.

