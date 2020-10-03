'Mean Girls' cast joins forces for surprise reunion with Katie Couric

Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and the cast of "Mean Girls" released a surprise reunion video on Oct. 3, also known as "Mean Girls" day.

The virtual reunion, moderated by Katie Couric and released via Instagram, also teased the movie adaptation of the "Mean Girls" Broadway musical and shared the cast members' memories from the 2004 film.

The original cast opened up about their experiences portraying the film's iconic characters. When asked to play "dumb blonde" Karen Smith, Seyfried said she was thrilled because Karen was similar to how she acted in high school to stay out of drama.

Lacey Chabert shared that she immediately fell in love with Gretchen Wieners when reading the script. "I just thought she was so intensely insecure and so desperate to have anyone's approval. That's what made her vulnerable. That was the part that made her likable and kept her from just being mean."

When she was offered the part of Cady Heron, Lohan was initially drawn to the role of Regina George. But when rereading the script, she fell in love with Cady's trapeze of emotions that resonated with her experience at the time. "I mean during the process of filming for me, in between the movie I had done before and 'Mean Girls,' I had gone back to school, and it was a really weird transition for me. I was kind of an outcast, so I really related to it when I had to play Cady," she said.

Released in 2004, "Mean Girls" remains a classic teen movie with a cult following. The memorable lines include "On Wednesdays, we wear pink" and "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen" are still relevant in today's cultural lexicon. The screenplay was later adapted into a Broadway musical in 2017, and the musical is being made into a movie version.

Fey, the writer behind the original film, shared that fans can be involved in casting actors for the new adaptation by sharing their dream cast on the project's website. Fans also have the opportunity to have their names featured on the "burn book," a diary of gossip and rumors created by Regina George.

In closing, Chabert encouraged fans to vote in the "Mean Girls" way: "Vote on November 3rd. That would be so fetch."