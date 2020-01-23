Another 'Mean Girls' movie is in the works — here are the details

Make way for more "Mean Girls"!

The hit Broadway musical is being adapted for the big screen for Paramount Pictures. The Tony-nominated show is based on the 2004 hit comedy film starring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert and Rachel McAdams in a scene from the original "Mean Girls" movie. Alamy

Tina Fey wrote both the film and stage production, and now she's thrilled to turn the story into a Hollywood musical.

“I’m very excited to bring ‘Mean Girls’ back to the big screen," Fey said in a statement. “It’s been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.

"I’ve spent sixteen years with these characters now," she added. "They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.”

"Mean Girls" tells the story of teenager Cady Heron, who moves with her parents to a Chicago suburb after years of living in Africa. As Cady tries to navigate the intricacies of American high school life, she's forced to reckon with a group of nasty girls known as The Plastics, led by the ruthless Regina George.

Fey created "Mean Girls" the musical with composer Jeff Richmond (who's also Fey's husband) and lyricist Nell Benjamin. The trio will reunite again on the new adaptation.

The movie will be produced by Fey and her old "Saturday Night Live" boss, Lorne Michaels, who is also a producer on the Broadway show.

"It has been a joy to work on 'Mean Girls' and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film," said Michaels. "I am very proud that Tina’s story and characters continue to resonate with new generations."