15 prom shoes for a comfortable night on the dance floor

Prom season is one of the most exciting moments to go shopping in a teen's life, especially when they're on the verge of graduating high school. While the dress receives most of the attention, her shoes should also receive the same amount of consideration.

When it comes to choosing the right pair of prom shoes, her footwear should be able to withstand a good amount of standing and dancing. It's also important to keep in mind if the prom is outdoors or indoors. According to style expert Katie Sands, the best way to stay comfortable during prom night is to slip "in a shoe that can be worn in grass or dirt, and usually, a block heel works best for this type of event."

From chunky heels to neon colors, Sands walks us through the best styles to dazzle on the dance floor. We also found some shopper-approved pairs to keep her feet comfortable and elegant all night long

Best prom shoes for teens

These lace-up heels are perfect for dancing the night away. "Metallics are fun because is a good way to keep your shoe in a neutral color but still add that sparkly edge," shared Sands.

One reviewer confirmed these gold prom shoes are extra comfortable. "I walked around NYC for 5 hours in these shoes [with] no problem," they emphasized.

Versatility is key when it comes to this classic black prom shoes. These block heels can be worn practically anywhere, whether she's heading to prom or a classy summer wedding.

Ditch the stilettos for prom night. "I would avoid the stilettos during prom since you will be taking photos outside and indoors," added Sands.

These can be worn with different outfits and are a timeless piece to keep for other occasions.

Light purple and lilac are some of the most popular colors of 2022. These block heels are not just trendy in style, but also a comfortable option for a night full of events.

"They’re so easy to walk in and are also pretty comfortable. They’re also very well made!" shared an Amazon reviewer who gave this pair five stars.

Add a finishing touch to any maxi dress with this elegant lace-up heel. The shoe features a thick block heel and long straps to elongate legs even further. Plus, it's a great pair to add some panache to a shorter dress.

One of the things Sands suggested is to stay away from embellishments if your dress is long, as they can get caught up in the garment fabric. However, this fuchsia pair is a great pair to have if she's donning a shorter garment. The bow adds an easy feminine touch, while the rhinestones will make her feet sparkle all night long.

Sands recommended wearing a lower heel if she's opting for a maxi dress as "you won't necessarily see the shoe due to the length of the dress." This chic pair from Charles & Keith offers the perfect amount of glamour and sophistication without the added heel pain.

If she's still undecided about the color and style of her dress, opt for a versatile vinyl sandal. The design features a squared toe with back zipper closure, a buckle for added support and edgy clear heels that'll surely spark some convos on the dance floor.

Draw some extra attention in these colorful heels from Chinese Laundry. The sandals feature thin straps to attach securely to your ankle and a squared toe to give tootsies some much-needed space. It also comes in four different hues to match any kind of dressy attire.

Fresh pedicures deserve to be shown off in this heeled sandal from Nine West. This strappy option features a toe ring that gives the illusion of a barely-there shoe. It also comes in five different summery colors for bolder strides.

These platform sandals will give the final look the extra modern edge it needs. These Zara heels offer great support with the buckle closures and a chunky heel to keep her standing without trouble.

Whether she's going to prom or another formal, these Vince Camuto sandals deserve to be in her long-term footwear rotation. This design features an adjustable ankle strap, ring toe and leather upper for added support.

This slingback heel is super comfortable for prom and adds a nice touch to any dress style. The design comes with jewel embellishments and a comfortable heel that won't exhaust weary legs.

She'll feel super comfortable in this style encompassing a shorter heel and a modern upper. It's a pair that won't make her hate her feet at the end of the night.

If you're looking to make more of an investment with her heels, this metallic shoe is a great pair that she can rewear long after prom. One customer even said this pair is excellent for her wide feet.

"The shoe is very flexible so it’s comfortable to walk in. I bought it in a wide to accommodate my bunions and it fits," they raved.

