You can score a gift for Mom for as little as $10 during Baublebar's spring sale

It's already May, and with the new month means Mother's Day and summer are coming up fast. So whether you're still searching for the perfect present, or are just itching to update your wardrobe for the new season, BaubleBar is giving us a reason to spice things up with a little bit of bling.

Through May 8, the popular jewelry retailer is offering can't-miss deals on its most customer-loved and bestselling styles. During the sale, styles of the brand’s bestselling Piza bracelet are marked down to just $10. Plus, you can get 20% off almost everything else on the site when you use the code BB20 at checkout.

For those looking for a gift for Mom, one thing to note: The personalized items can take a couple of weeks to produce, depending on the product, so if you're hoping to get her something that will arrive in time for the holiday, we suggest ordering one of the many chic options that don't require customization. You can also order with UPS ground, two-day or overnight shipping to speed up the process.

Here, 18 items from BaubleBar's big spring sale that you'll want to grab for both your mom and yourself!

BaubleBar spring sale: $10 bracelets

Get this bracelet with your mom's first initial or grab a couple to represent each of her kids. While It feels like a truly personal gift, this option is ready to ship and doesn't require any extra time for customization.

One of the most recent additions to the Pisa collection, the brand says that this bracelet is an ode to the night's sky. It features unique charms that are flat on one side and curved on the other. You can choose between multiple varieties, including solid gold or heart-adorned beads.

Baublebar brought back this multicolored fan-favorite bracelet for a limited time, and you don't want to miss your opportunity to grab it while it's $20 off!

Bring a little love to your mom's bracelet stack with this cute "positivity" bracelet. According to the brand, the sleek band is stretchy for added comfort.

More BaubleBar spring sale deals

While this mini Alidia Ring isn't technically included in the current promotion, it's marked down by $30 so it's a steal nonetheless. Baublebar's No. 1 bestselling ring of time, the piece features a band of baguette stones that come in classic hues like clear and black, as well as multicolored options.

If she loves the beach, you can get her these chic seashell earrings to remind her of one of her favorite places. While they'll look great on their own, they'll also pair nicely with one of the larger drop styles that she has in her collection.

You don't have to choose between wearing bold or classic hoops — these earrings will allow you to do both! The double hoop earrings feature both white enamel and pavé huggies, for a cool and modern look.

The warm weather is here, which means that those legs will finally get to see some sun! And a great way to spice up any shorts or dress look is with an anklet. This one features mixed-size freshwater pearls, so it's perfect for anyone who has been loving the pearlcore fashion trend.

Paperclip chains will never go out of style. That's why Baublebar took its bestselling Hera Necklace and turned it into a stackable bracelet. If you really want to be Mom's favorite, we suggest grabbing both, so she can wear them together.

A twist on a classic, these golden rings feature a small twist detail at the middle so they'll stand out in her stack. While the gold-plated rings are a $118 value, right now you can get them for just $36.

When Mom needs something a little more elegant to wear with her favorite LBD, she can reach for these beautiful freshwater pearl earrings. Just don't forget to use the code BB20 at checkout to save!

Know a mom who is really into tarot cards? Get her this necklace, which comes in a few styles to match the cards in a classic deck. We suggest getting her The Sun to symbolize good fortune or The Empress, which signifies opportunity and abundance.

Whether her birthstone is amethyst (February) or a ruby (July), she can wear it proudly with this necklace. Each of the pear-shaped gems is strung on a classic gold chain.

You're sure to win Mom's affections with this sweet tennis bracelet. It comes in an 18-karat gold version and a more affordable gold-plated version, both of which are equally chic. And as her go-to doubles partner, we suggest that you get one for yourself too, so you can match.

Give her a stylish way to keep her phone protected with this customizable case. With a character capacity of 12, there's enough room to fit "Best Mom."

Baublebar doesn't just do jewelry! The brand has a whole selection of customizable blankets and throws. And we love this one, which features a varsity letter pattern. It's available in two sizes, and the brand says the larger version is perfect for picnics or cuddling up in bed.

She taught you how to spread your wings, and now you can get her the perfect gift to thank her for it. This sweet necklace is adorned with golden butterflies and is just $34 during the sale.

If she already has an impressive jewelry collection, you can get her this box that she can use to hold all of her favorite pieces. The cute burger-shaped box (there's a donut option, too!) comes with multiple compartments, so she can separate her rings, necklaces and more.

