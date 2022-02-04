Valentine’s Day is one of the most romantic days of the year, which means, you might want to gift your sweetie something luxurious this Feb. 14. However, luxury usually means a hefty price tag.

While some of us are comfortable splurging, others enjoy gifting luxury on a budget. Either way, we’ve rounded up several great gifts that are sure to please your significant other this Valentine’s Day.

No matter how much you're looking to spend on your main squeeze, we have 34 gift options that will suit any personality and budget. Now all you have to do is casually leave this page open for your other half to find.

Luxury Valentine's Day gifts for him

Shopping for a foodie? Fuel their hunger with a three-month subscription to Goldbelly's most popular cookies. Every month, they'll get a box with curated baked goods from some of the nation's top bakeries and there will be plenty to share (each box can feed up to eight people). Part of the fun is opening up the box and discovering something that might end up being your new favorite sweet.

Shower your sweetie with chocolates this Valentine's Day with this tower that's overflowing with treats. It comes with four boxes of candies, including a delightful mix of white chocolate covered pretzel balls, rainbow milk chocolate nonpareils, milk and dark chocolate coated pretzels, milk and dark chocolate covered red fish, milk chocolate sandwich cookies, and cookies and cream caramels.

This luxe Raindrop Cake is sure to wow. The confection originally became popular through social media because of its mesmerizing appearance. This kit has all the ingredients and instructions they need to try the trend for themselves and make it their own — or you can order it and make it and surprise them with the finished product.

Green is a very luxurious (and trendy) color. And what better way to channel that than with a gift that keeps on giving? This monthly subscription to the plant website Horti is perfect for any valentine with a green thumb. Each month, they'll receive a curated plant kit with a plant and care instructions. You can select a one-, six- or 12-month subscription.

Guys love to stay comfy too, and slippers are a great gift for the guy who enjoys a lazy afternoon at home just as much as we do. Red Wing's Loafter Moc slippers are extra warm thanks to their sheepskin fleece lining, and they have a convenient removable footbed. Other notable features include a slip-resistant rubber sole and a durable cowhide suede leather material that's built to last.

Convincing your guy to wear a coat isn't always easy, but this quilted style will help sway him. The water-repellent design is reversible and has a camo print on one side and a hunter green hue on the other. It isn't bulky, either, making it easy to keep in your car or toss in a backpack.

A classic timepiece is always a good bet when you're looking for a thoughtful gift that your guy will use for years to come. Lucky for you, this designer still is heavily discounted at the moment. The water-resistant style is made with stainless steel and also comes in a sleek gift box, making gift wrapping a breeze.

Whether you're shopping for an avid camper or someone who loves to entertain outdoors, this multitasking lantern will certainly make their day. The powerful device provides 360° of lighting and has several modes, including full and half cool light, full candle flicker, half warm light, color party, color light and fireworks. You can set it down on a table or hang it, and it runs for up to 200 hours on low and five hours on high, according to the brand. It's also great to keep on hand for emergencies when you lose power.

This isn't your average Bluetooth speaker. For anyone who's serious about sound, Marshall created this compact model that uses True Stereophonic, aka multidirectional, 360°sound. The powerful device runs for up to 20 hours on a single charge and has a water-resistant design, according to the brand.

The GOAT strikes again! Famed quarterback Tom Brady teamed up with Christopher Cloos for a line of sleek sunglasses that will shield your favorite guy's eyes from the sun and help him look stylish. This pair features a silver bar, squared edges that are made to last and biodegradable elements.

We can hardly remember a time before video calling was a huge part of our lives, and the Meta Portal Go offers the best of both worlds for anyone who wants something bigger than their phone screen. The portable device can make calls to other Portal devices or apps like Zoom, WhatsApp, Messenger and more, and has a smart camera that pans and zooms to make sure you're always in the frame, even when you're walking around. Other notable features include high-quality audio, a long-lasting battery and built-in access to Alexa.

Luxury Valentine's Day gifts for her

Don't you just love love? Your lady is sure to adore this sweet heart print sweatshirt from Loft that will keep her warm and cozy when the weather is frightful. The plush faux fur material can be dressed up with jeans and heels or dressed down with sweats and slippers, making it a versatile piece she’ll get lots of mileage out of.

You know what’s sexy? Feeling comfortable. A little bit of lace certainly helps too. This cozy racerback bra will leave your main squeeze feeling supported with its soft material and adjustable straps, and you'll love catching a glimpse of the sexy lace back.

It’s hard not to heart this perfume’s packaging. The heart-shaped box houses a red bottle with a gingham bow and the scent inside is equally appealing. With notes of sugared red berries, rose meringue and blushing freesia, the playful fragrance is perfect for date night.

Nothing goes better with a bouquet of flowers than a new vase, and we're currently crushing on this heart-shaped set. Thanks to their small design, you can have fun arranging your flowers in multiple vases. They're also ideal for those times when you just have a few flowers left and don't want them to get lost in a larger vase.

Skin care savants will be thrilled to sneak in some TLC with this set of five luxurious sugar scrubs (with delightful scents like brown sugar vanilla, lavender and sugar reef) that will leave their skin feeling ultra soft.

Part of Alex and Ani's new Valentine's Day collection, this sweet necklace is giving us all the feels with its classy "Love" charm. The piece is available in two finishes — chocolate and gold — and features a crystal in the "O" letter. It also has an adjustable chain!

Treat your Valentine to this pillowcase, sleeping cap and eye mask set that promises the ultimate beauty sleep. Made of 100 percent silk, the set comes in standard and queen sizes and is available in six colors: pink, black, natural white, gray, white and taupe.

While spending so much time at home the past few years, we've all realized how important a supportive pair of slippers is, and this pair from Vionic will keep your favorite gal's tootsies nice and happy. The comfy style comes in eight colors and has a soft terrycloth footbed that’s anti-bacterial and odor-resistant. The supportive style also absorbs shock, leaving feet feeling blissful with every step.

Ugg's sister brand, Koolaburra by Ugg, offers the same level of comfort and visual appeal as the original brand, just at a more affordable price. This colorful mini boot has everything people love about the original Uggs, but in a shorter package that can be easily slipped on and off and goes with pretty much any look.

Perfect for guys and gals, this unisex hat is a winter must-have that mixes fashion and function. It's sleek like your favorite beanie but offers superior warmth, without extra bulk, thanks to its soft shearling accents. It's available in three colors — black, navy and brown — so you're sure to find one that your main squeeze will love.

Roses are fabulous, but they die so quickly. If you're looking for a gift that'll really last, these "eternity roses" from Venus Et Fleur will hit the mark. The roses last up to one year without water, according to the brand, and come in 10 colors ranging from light and hot pink to red, yellow and purple. This set of nine to 11 roses also comes in a chic heart-shaped box.

There's nothing more luxurious than cashmere and this cozy crewneck sweater is a soft style treat that your Valentine will adore. It comes in 17 colors, ranging from burgundy to lavender and everything in between. The best part? It will feel even softer over time!

One of the first things that comes to mind when you think of luxury might be a nice, plush robe. This one from Brooklinen is inspired by their super-plush towels and will leave your Valentine feeling like they're at a relaxing spa.

When the temperature drops, a warm coat is a winter essential that pays for itself in dividends. The stylish lady in your life will definitely dig this fashion forward faux fur coat that's fully lined and and has a semi-fitted silhouette. It comes in three colors — blue, black and white — and has a flattering cinched waist that will show off those beautiful curves.

Not quite a coat and not quite a sweater, this stylish poncho offers a great way to stay warm when you want to stand out. It has three-quarter-length sleeves, a high neckline and a draped silhouette that makes layering a breeze. We'll take one in both colors, please!

Two for the price of one! This reversible cardigan is made of a cozy Cashblend (with just the right amount of cashmere) that will keep you nice and warm. One side is pale pink with white stars and the other is white with pale pink stars. We particularly love the attached hood, shawl collar and front patch pockets.

There's no better way to say "I love you" than with a romantic piece of jewelry, and this sterling silver cuff with white diamond accents is here to help you express your adoration for your main squeeze. Want to add a special message? The brand offers free engraving!

Luxury Valentine's Day gifts for couples

Give the gift of a fancy cocktail. These sugar cubes are hand-infused with concentrated cocktail ingredients so you can make a drink at anytime without the extra effort. The flavors in the box include a Moscow mule, a Manhattan, and an old fashioned.

Cooking together is always a great way to sneak in some quality time with your partner, and this set of topnotch skillets will make the process a breeze. It comes with one 10" and one 12" skillet, and they're both made of a heavy-gauge anodized aluminum that offers even heat distribution. They also feature a stainless steel base that works with all stove types! The best part? They're nonstick and dishwasher safe!

Sometimes, a more practical gift is romantic in and of itself, and this powerful humidifier is a great option for anyone who can't stand the cold, dry winter months. The bestseller (it has 16K+ verified five-star ratings on Amazon) has a warm and cool mist and is perfect for large rooms. According to the brand, the filterless humidifier operates quietly and the six-liter tank can run for up to 50 hours. It also comes with a remote control.

Looking through the camera roll on your phone is fun, but there's something about having photos in frames that feels much more personal. If you can't decide which memories to frame, you could pick up this nifty digital frame that can be placed on a table or hung on the wall. You can even send photos and videos to family right from the frame's app!

A good night's sleep is everything, and if you know someone who simply loves cozying up in luxurious sheets, they'll get plenty of us out of this set from Cozy Earth. The all-season sheets are made with a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric and are pill-resistant. The set comes in five colors (our fave is light gray) and six sizes, so you're bound to find something your sleep-loving significant other will love.

You spend a huge part of your life in bed, so you might as well be comfy while you're sleeping. A new mattress topper is the perfect gift for both you and your partner and this one from Casper offers ample support and comfort. It features memory foam and AirScape™ perforated foam that keeps you cool overnight. It's also available in multiple sizes ranging from twin to California king.