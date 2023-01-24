An at-home Valentine's Day requires some comfy PJs — 23 options to swoon over

There's nothing quite as satisfying as slipping into a pair of cozy pajamas after a long day. With romance in the air this Valentine's Day, we're feeling the love and craving some festive PJs that express our penchant for matters of the heart.

Feel the same way? We've rounded up 23 pairs of fun Valentine's Day pajamas, ranging from sets to separates and robes. Now go on, get comfy!

Matching Valentine's Day pajama sets

Available in two festive prints, this French terry fabric sleepwear set from Target comes with a long sleeve T-shirt and shorts. One is red with pink and white hearts and the other is blue with loving phrases like "More amour," "Be mine," "XOXO" and "Feelin' the love."

You've got mail! Well, kind of. These adorable pink PJs are decorated with mini hearts and envelopes and come in a wide array of sizes, ranging from XS-XXXL. The short set has a sleek button down collared top with a single pocket and shorts with a comfy elastic waistband and drawstring.

Red hearts stand out brilliantly against the black jersey material of this pajama set. The short sleeve and shorts set has an elastic waistband and drawstring, and is available in a variety of sizes, ranging from XS-XXXL.

Seeing these sweet PJs makes us want to hide under a cover, drink some hot chocolate and watch one of our favorite romantic comedies. The pink set has red hearts all over and a waffle knit, cotton blend material. They're also available in sizes XS-4X.

Available in four heart prints and several floral prints, this PJ set has something for everyone. Our fave is the gray and pink heart design, but we're also quite fond of the red and white one.

This stretchy PJ set is made of organically grown cotton jersey and eco-friendly materials, which wins major bonus points in our book. The cute print has open and filled in hearts, which adds a touch of dimension, and both chest and side pockets.

Pucker up, baby! Your valentine will surely want to steal a kiss when you rock these sweet PJs. The set is made of 100 percent soft Pima cotton and comes with a three-quarter length scoop neck top and long pants in a cheeky lip print with red lining.

Valentine's Day pajama separates

Loft Happy Heart Pajama Top and Bottom

Red and pink are always associated with Valentine's Day, but navy is a nice alternative if you're looking for something more subdued. We're crushing on this flirty heart print and love that you can buy just the top or bottoms, or both. The delicate ballet neckline is also pretty rad, along with the 40% off sale happening right now. Just enter the code LOVE at checkout to redeem!

Little Sleepies Ombré Hearts Pajama Top and Bottom

Tend to wear your heart on your sleeve? You'll feel right at home in these heart print PJs. We're fans of the bold color scheme and the fact that there aren't any itchy tags inside. Other notable features include a super soft material that's ideal for anyone with eczema-prone or sensitive skin and a handy front snap that makes nursing easy for new moms.

Whether you wear it to bed or while you're lounging around the house, this cozy Aerie tee will give you all the feels. It's available in two designs — one that reads "crazy in love" and one with hearts — and is made of a soft knit material. The adorable ruffles on the short sleeves are also a standout feature.

Side pockets? Check. Spacious, wide legs? Yep. These cropped PJ pants from Lands' End are nice and roomy and are made with a soft brushed jersey material that's warm like flannel but lightweight. The stretchy waistband and drawstring also put a premium on comfort.

Loft Heart Pajama Top and Bottoms

Lady in red! This red short sleeve top and matching bottoms have a delightful white heart print and a structured collar that helps you feel sophisticated while you're sleeping the night away.

Hanna Andersson My Valentine Long John Pajama Top and Pant

Want to match your whole family? These festive PJs come in a Valentine's Day print and have the words "loved" and "XOXO" all over. The organic cotton rib knit top and bottoms are sold separately and are also available in men's, kids and pet sizes.

If you have plenty of tops and just need some new bottoms, these lip print shorts might just be your perfect match. The 100 percent cotton flannel material and elastic waistband will help keep you cozy, and the bottoms also happen to be 50% off right now!

We're suckers for ultra soft pajamas and these organic cotton separates from Hanna Andersson are at the top of our Valentine's Day wish list. The long sleeve top and bottom have a cute print with "XOXO" and hearts all over, and even come in men's, women's and kids sizes so you can match the whole family.

Valentine's Day nightgowns

Lovely in lavender! This short sleeve nightgown is made with a breezy jersey material and has mini white hearts all over the pretty purple hue. Plus, it has two convenient pockets!

A henley neckline and lacy details set this nightgown apart from the crowd. We're big fans of the checkered pattern and the hearts of varying sizes. The fact that it's available in sizes XS-3X is also pretty fabulous.

Maternity clothes have gotten a lot cuter over the years, and this red nightshirt from Old Navy is the perfect example. The comfy cotton sleepwear staple has dainty hearts, a front patch pocket and a high low hem. The affordable price tag is also a major plus!

Flowers are synonymous with Valentine's Day, but they don't always last very long. That's why this floral print sleep shirt is a perfect alternative to your typical bouquet. The jersey material is nice and soft and there are two convenient side pockets. We also love how a bit of navy sneaks through on the bottom and gives the floral design a break.

Depending where you live, it might be warm or cold when Valentine's Day rolls around, so if you're looking for something a bit breezy, this short sleeve sleep shirt is a worthy option. Available in sizes XS-XXL, the sassy style is adorned with light and dark hearts, arrows, and the words "love" and "XOXO." As an added bonus, it's made with a fabric that helps keep you cool overnight.

Valentine's Day robes

Kiss kiss! This plush black robe has a flirty multicolored lip print that'll bring a smile to your face. We love the front patch pockets, the roomy silhouette and the fact that it also comes in a cute arrow pattern.

Whether you're warming up after a shower or rocking a robe while getting ready for a night out, this cozy option is perfect for every single one of your lounging needs. The black fleece is nice and plush and the length hits right at the knee, so it's not cumbersome. The heart print is obviously lovely, too.

Who says you need a valentine to cuddle up on the couch? We could totally see ourselves getting comfy and settling in for a night of binge watching while wearing this ultra soft jersey robe — with or without a significant other. The pretty heart print can be worn long after Valentine's Day and the convenient tie waist makes it easy to slip it on or off.