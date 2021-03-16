Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From vacuum-packed space bags that shrink down clothes to organizers with individual slots for socks, people are always looking for innovative options to store their belongings. But you don't have to reorganize your closets or drawers to fit more items. One often underutilized storage space that's waiting to be used is closer than you think.

If you’re looking to maximize your home’s square footage, we have the best under bed storage items to keep your shoes, clothes, toys and more.

Smart under bed storage solutions

Best drawers: Ikea Malm Underbed Storage Box

If you want storage that completely blends in with your existing bed frame, this drawer from affordable fave Ikea will look like it came with the bed. Available in multiple sizes and colors, these drawers roll in and out with ease. The ideal box for linens, quilts and out-of-season clothes, reviewers loved how easy they were to assemble.

Best for kids: Ikea Flyttbar Underbed Storage Box

You can find tons of cloth under bed storage boxes for kids. But the aesthetics of this storage box totally win out: it looks like a suitcase, complete with a cute fake address tag. It’s super roomy on the inside for all their toys or play clothes, and it’s perfectly sized to tuck under the bed. Plus, for $10, it’s super affordable.

Most versatile: Container Store Our Long Under Bed Box With Wheels

Ever stick things away in storage and then totally forget what you put in there? This clear under bed box solves that problem. The box opens on either side to fit in tons of items and is on wheels so you can pull the box out quickly. It can hold 30 pounds of items, and the boxes have become so popular that you can even buy a pack of six of them.

Best cloth-plastic combo: Room Essentials Underbed Storage Gray

Want something that feels a little more homey? This under bed storage bag from Target will do the trick. At $9, it’s both affordable and practical. Reviewers praised the utility of these bags, along with their convenient handles on both sides and their great construction.

Best to display: West Elm Two Tone Woven Baskets

While many storage solutions exist to hide away all the clutter you may be embarrassed of, some people love to show off the ways they tackle having excess stuff. If you want to display your design skills on the ‘gram, you’ll love these two-toned baskets. Available in blues, grays, blacks or metallics, the baskets come in multiple sizes and shapes so you can create a cohesive look in your space. We also love the rustic look of the baskets and that they’re woven by hand.

Best in a set: Muji Soft Box With Lid

These affordable boxes from Muji come in so many different shapes and sizes, you could have a cohesive home storage system using just them. We love that they’re fabric-lined with handles. The Japanese home goods brand even has a feature called “Will It Fit” on their website where they show their products in action so you can envision them in your home.

Coolest material: Pottery Barn Teen Denim Storage Bin

Jeans: they’re not just the pants you stopped wearing on Zoom calls. These smart storage bins from Pottery Barn Teen are made of denim. They come in white, blue or black, and in two sizes. They will blend in well with your bedroom (or your teen’s!) while still delivering a little visual interest.

Most versatile colors: Hay Colour Crate

Danish company Hay makes the cutest home items with Scandinavian vibes. These plastic crates come in three sizes and a variety of colors, from lavender to olive. The crates will fit under your bed, but are stylish enough to display in other cluttered spaces in your home. These are some of the most cheerful organizers we’ve seen, and we love that you can simply wipe the crates clean with a cloth.

Best for shoes: Wayfair College Fabric Underbed Storage

We bet you have tons of shoes for other seasons and occasions that you don’t need to look at every day. This shoe organizer has little dividers that keep your shoes in check, with a clear top so you can see what pairs you put in storage. You could even use the dividers for seasonal hats and gloves!

