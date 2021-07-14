We interviewed this celebrity because we think you’ll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity’s own product line [or a brand that they are paid to promote]. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Fans of "The Pioneer Woman" have loved being able to channel Ree Drummond’s signature style since she released her first-ever fashion line in December 2020. Now, the Food Network star has cooked up a new collection, just for summer — and it's filled with all the florals and flowy designs that viewers know and love.

"Anyone who sees my show or my collection of housewares at Walmart knows that I'm not a monotone type of girl," Drummond exclusively told Shop TODAY. And the new summer line, which launched on the Walmart site today, reflects that. She said that shoppers can expect "beautiful, bright pinks, blues and yellows, and the signature bold florals that I love, but also a few unexpected pieces."

Along with the kimonos and blouses that were staples in the previous collections, this time around Drummond said that she played with new materials and cuts, bringing geometric patterns and different shapes and silhouettes into the mix, thanks to her daughters' influence.

"Of course, I have to stick to what I love best, the floral, flowy blouses and dusters, both long and short," Drummond said. "But my girls [Alex and Paige] love knit materials, shorter sleeves and umbrella dresses that are sort of swingy and cool. And then there are the pieces that the three of us love to wear. So there are things that are more geared for them, things that are definitely geared for me and then the timeless pieces that we fight over."

When it comes to sharing clothes, Drummond said that there aren't quite as many wardrobe arguments as there used to be, since her daughters have both left the nest. "But I've dropped a few pounds over the past year, so I'm able to kind of dig into their closets a little more than I might've before."

Along with the new summer-ready styles, the brand has expanded its sizing and the new pieces are available in sizes small to XXXX-large. All items in the collection are under $27, with tops starting at just $13.

You can shop the entire summer collection exclusively on Walmart.com now. But in honor of the launch, Drummond walked us through some of her favorite pieces. We're highlighting those, along with a handful of the new styles that we have our eyes, below.

If you follow Drummond on Instagram, you already got a sneak peek at the collection (though you probably didn't realize it). She posted a photo on the Fourth of July wearing this top. "It is my favorite shirt of all time I think," she said. While she paired it with jeans, she said that it can easily be dressed up, too.

Drummond said dusters (or kimonos), like this one, are a summer essential because they take up little space in your closet and there are so many ways to style them. "[Paige] is pretty tall and she'll wear a crop top, high-waisted jeans and the duster," she said. "I love wearing black leggings and a slim black tank and then throwing on the duster, because the duster is pretty generous, so if you kind of have a slim thing going on underneath it, it can be really flattering. And then Alex actually wore it as a bathing suit coverup."

This dress is a perfect pick for any big events you planned this summer, from dinner parties to weddings. "You can also throw on a jean jacket if you're like me and don't necessarily always like to show your arms," Drummond said.

These Bermuda shorts are a great pick for anyone who prefers warm weather bottoms with a little more coverage. The comfortable pants feature embroidered details on the leg, which add a fun pop of color to your look, and have an elastic waistband for added comfort.

Drummond said that her daughters love this short-sleeved A-line dress from the collection. Available in multiple colors, including hibiscus red and blue indigo, it's a flattering wardrobe staple that can be worn for nearly any occasion.

With a split neckline and three-quarter sleeves, this peasant blouse allows you to show just the right amount of skin. It features a floral pattern and a relaxed fit to give your outfit a casual, boho vibe.

