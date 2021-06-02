Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ree Drummond, known as “The Pioneer Woman” thanks to her TV series, first introduced her Walmart-exclusive collection back in December 2020 — and now, just in time for summer, she debuted even more must-haves.

On May 27, in a Walmart Shop-Along livestream event with her daughters, Alex and Paige, she shared several items from The Pioneer Woman Collection, including many that put a new twist on old favorites.

"It was really fun to hang with folks who share a passion for my collection at Walmart, and I had a blast sharing these new items with them," Drummond said of the event in a release. "And the good news is, the shopping can continue, so check it out and find some great new things for spring and summer!”

So, if you fell in love with Drummond's first capsule, you're bound to love these new releases, which are now available online. All of the picks — which include home and fashion essentials — are less than $60 and perfect for summer!

Read on to shop all of the newly-released pieces, including a stylish denim jacket and chic capris.

The Pioneer Woman Collection new releases

The happy-medium between modern and rustic, this floral-printed quilt is giving us some serious farmhouse vibes. A cotton front and polyester back and fill make this quilt feel cozy, but still light enough for summer, while the matching shams elevate the look. It is available in different sizes for both king and queen beds.

Another floral quilt inspired by the colors of summer, this bedding essential is also available in different sizes for king and queen, along with coordinating shams. It features intricate ruffled detailing along with a running stitch that makes it worthy of being a centerpiece in your bedroom. The best part? It's machine washable for easy care.

Whether you're headed out for the day or have upcoming travel plans for the summer, you won't want to be caught without a reliable tote bag. This quilted tote comes in four different designs, including Drummond's favorite print, Charming Check. It boasts a roomy interior along with zip pockets on both the interior and outside of the bag. You transport it as a shoulder bag or use the convenient crossbody straps, depending on your preference.

Kimonos can instantly make any look feel more dressed up, and luckily this floral print design can match with nearly anything. With flounce sleeves and an open-front design, it looks way more expensive than it actually is — though it is only $23.

Drummond's line is full of boho-inspired finds that feature embroidered details — and this piece is no exception. The relaxed fit means you can pair it with jeans and your favorite pair of boots for an easy outfit for your next night out. It is only available in a magenta color for right now, and in sizes S-XXXL.

Denim jackets are not just a spring staple! This embroidered piece is the perfect layering piece for cool summer nights. It features four pockets (that you can actually use) and button front closure for a classic look. This affordable pick proves that a denim jacket doesn't always have to be a splurge.

These capris boast the look of denim but all the comfort of your favorite pair of jeggings. The elasticized waistband makes them an easy pull-on style that you'll want to wear everywhere. Intricate lace detailing at the hems adds a chic touch to your look, and lets them standout from other styles you might have in your closet.

Embroidered details can be found everywhere in this new launch, including these pull-on capris. The high-rise fit and elasticized waistband keep your look trendy and comfortable. The beauty is in the details with this piece with an eye-catching contrasting embroidered design on the legs. Pair them with a sleek top and flats for an effortless outfit.

These capri jeggings check all of the boxes: High waist fit, elasticized waistband and machine washable. You can find them in sizes S-XXXL and in dark, medium and light washes. They're a versatile spring-to-summer staple that you can style with nearly everything from blouses and tanks to sneakers and flats.

