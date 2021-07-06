Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When my husband and I purchased our small 900-square-foot beach cottage, I found myself decorating all five rooms in varying shades of blue. My husband joked I must be from Santorini, given my attraction to this color. But the real reason I gravitate towards blue over and over again is because of the way it brings both a calmness and energy to a room, no matter what the shade. It doesn’t hurt that blue pretty much works with any decor, especially if you're going for a cool coastal style.

Ahead are some great nautical-inspired finds that will leave your home feeling like a beachside escape.

Best beach decor for your home

The blue palms on this removable wallpaper will bring an element of Palm Springs to any room. It’s removable, so it's easy to switch out, and vinyl — simply wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Dress up your deck or patio or with this affordable blue and white ottoman that can be used as a seat or footrest. Made of a fade- and water-resistant fabric, it’s filled with polystyrene beads, so safe for outdoors. Bonus: The braided trim gives this pouf some luxe texture.

What better way to beach up your home than by filling the air with the combined scents of coastal lily, blue lotus, beach grass and warm sand — all of which can be found in this hand-poured soy wax candle. You’ll enjoy many candlelit summer nights with a burn time of up to 50 hours, plus once depleted, you can reuse the handblown blue vessel for flowers or as a holder for small items on your nightstand.

These 4” blue agate coasters are so beautiful you won’t want to hide them under a glass! Created out of volcanic rock, they come with clear rubber feet to protect your furniture so you can keep them on display, whether you’re hosting or not.

There’s nothing fishy about these stylish 3D soaps, which are made of all-natural goat's milk and come set on crinkle cut paper in a box with a fish themed liner. Use them to upgrade your soap dish or as gifts — or, at this price, you can do both!

From daiquiris to rum runners to mai tais, this book won’t just look good on your coffee table or bar — you’ll actually learn a thing or two about the origin and history of your favorite summer drinks.

Made of 100% Turkish cotton, this blue and white striped towel can be used as a tablecloth or as a beach, picnic or concert blanket. It’s Oeko-Tex certified, meaning it’s been made without any harmful substances.

Teak has always been the wood choice for boat builders, thanks to its high oil content which makes it resistant to decay. This soap dish’s teak base will withstand humid bathrooms and moisture, and its blueish shell insert has been punctured with holes all the way through the wood for easy drainage.

These nautical-inspired rings will do a great job of holding down napkins on a windy summer evening. Accented with brown roping, they’ll complement any color napkin you decide to use.

The reclaimed wood on this charcuterie board was sourced from Europe, and gets it navy color from a 100% plant-based food-safe wax. Use it to display your summer breads, cheeses and fruit, then hang it in your kitchen wall for some bonus decor.

This doormat may be a bit pricey, but it’s worth the investment. Made of hardy marine-grade polypropylene rope (what lobstermen use to haul their catch), it’ll never get soggy, thanks to a design that allows water to drain straight through. Plus, it will won’t fade as it has UV protection.

This blue and white decorative mirror is one of those items you’ll never get tired of looking at — or into! It was created utilizing an ancient artistic technique called bone inlay, which embeds delicate pieces of bone onto a surface — FYI: the bones are harvested from animals who have died of natural causes — and will look great in a hallway, bathroom, or bedroom.

Looking for some nautical inspiration over your kitchen island? This ceramic 10” pendant comes with a blue hand-painted stripe and is suspended from jute rope, making it a great fit for any coastal cooking space.

Channeling Palm Beach in the '20s, these navy striped and tasseled towels are made of a fast-drying, luxe feeling cotton terry. The set includes a bath towel, hand towel and washcloth.

Want a quick and easy way to beach up a dresser or accent wall? These peel-and-stick blue/gray vinyl decals have the look of distressed wood without the work. Simply apply to any smooth surface for an instant transformation.

These durable plates are made from a heavy-gauge steel that’s been hand-dipped in enamel. The soft blue interior and white base will look at home on a formal or casual summer tabletop.

Tassels are everywhere these days and this handmade indigo blanket is loaded with them. It’s comprised of thin layers of cotton voile on one side and chambray on the other, making it one of the softest blankets to ever touch your skin.

The style of this vintage-looking rattan and lattice table is as popular today as it was on the porches of summer cottages at the turn of the century. Bonus: This one can multitask as a bar cart, with a lower shelf holding all your spirits.

Talk about versatile — this trio of trays will look as beautiful holding stemware on an outdoor summer bar as they will hanging on a wall. Made from bamboo and wood, the aqua, white and tan beads are strung together to create a graphic-looking base.

The beauty of a hurricane glass holder? You can fill it with just about anything — from candles to flowers to pens and makeup brushes. This one uses navy and natural twine to create a lattice pattern around the glass to beach up in any area of your home.

This 22” blue striped pillow may look too delicate to keep outdoors — but it’s not. Made with an eco-friendly, recycled polyester shell and fill, the cover can be thrown in the wash, then hung to dry.

One way to add some blue beach vibes to all-white bedding is with these whale-inspired, 100% cotton pillowcases that provide a hint of seaside without going overboard.

Why invest in a boring solid-colored Adirondack chair when you can have one that emits good vibes every time you take a seat? With its oversized base and built-in cup holder, this wooden chair can be folded up for easy storage and is covered in a fade-resistant paint and top coat, making it safe for outdoors.

These glazed oyster bowls look amazing filled with summer berries or your favorite Post-it notes. Made of sturdy 100% Italian earthenware, they can be thrown in the dishwasher.

This cotton shower curtain with its French blue tassels has a certain “je ne sais quoi” about it that will elevate any bathroom. The best part? You can throw it in the wash every few weeks to keep it looking fresh.

Your pooch will think he’s relaxing on the Riviera, thanks to this blue and white striped pouf that gives dog decor a good name. It’s filled with polystyrene beads for comfort, and the shell is machine washable for easy cleaning.

