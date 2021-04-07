Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Kitchen islands are a fantastic addition to one of the most frequented areas of the home. They can act as a place to sit down for a quick bite to eat, a spot to prep meals or even a homework station for kids. While many new homes come with built-in kitchen islands, older homes and homes with tiny galley-style kitchens are lacking a space that can be multifunctional.

The Shop TODAY team has rounded up 11 kitchen islands that you can buy right now to increase your counter space in your kitchen, add a prep station and some even include prized extra storage.

Portable kitchen islands under $300

If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of portable kitchen islands, this one from Amazon is a good start. The island is under $100, provides a decent-sized work surface and has underneath storage for measuring cups and bowls. The side hooks are a nice spot to put pot holders and coffee mugs, too.

This sleek kitchen island would be a great addition to a modern kitchen. The island is on four swivel wheels for easy maneuverability, and it comes in six different colors. We love the addition of a spice rack and integrated towel rack, so everything you might need is easy to get to while prepping meals.

The Kings Brand kitchen island may be a little less easy to maneuver because it’s not on wheels, but if you’re looking for a more permanent fixture, this might be the one. The top of the island is marble, which is very durable in this busy environment. The inside of the island features an adjustable shelf, so you can store anything from wine bottles to casserole dishes inside.

Ikea has a variety of islands that can be used in a multitude of ways, including this one with a sleek, minimalist design. At just under $150, the island is a deal for those who are just looking to add some workspace in a kitchen. The open shelves make getting to cookware, bowls or even a stand mixer easy.

This little island is ideal for small kitchens or apartments where space comes at a premium. The butcher block surface is made with hardwood, and the drawer is nice to store small things like whisks, measuring spoons and silverware. After baking a cake or cookies, use the bottom two shelves as a cooling rack to keep hot pans off your counter.

We love this gray kitchen island for how chic and streamlined it looks. The open shelving is good for storing large pots and pans. When it’s not being used as a prep station, this island would also make a great buffet for large family dinners where everyone can just go up and serve themselves.

If you’re searching for a more classic look, consider this kitchen island. The white paint and pine top are beautiful in any kitchen. The open shelving makes getting and storing items easy, but shelving only covers one side of the island. That element makes this a nice piece to add a few bar stools to create a laid-back dining area.

Part bar cart, part kitchen island, this rolling cart is a nice addition to any home. It comes in two colors, gray or white, and features open shelving and a glass-paned door. For messy home cooks, this cart also has an integrated towel rack for easy access to clean up spills.

This kitchen island is one of our favorites because the top shelf of the open shelving has slats that comfortably fit wine bottles along with ample space for a trash can inside. Because the island is on wheels, you can move it to any part of your kitchen for easy meal prepping wherever you are.

The Windham Wood Top Kitchen Island has just about anything you would want from an island including a door, open shelving, a solid wood top and wheels. The three side hooks are a nice addition to hold wooden spoons, pot holders or strainers.

This ultra modern piece from Ikea comes with a large butcher block top and open shelving. While the piece is somewhat small compared to some others, it’s the perfect size for an apartment or galley-style kitchen where space can be tight. Add a few bar stools around the island for game night or a wine tasting with friends.

