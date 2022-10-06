20 fall fashion finds to shop ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale — starting at $9

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is right around the corner, but some steep fashion deals on trending pieces and fall wardrobe basics are already here. Whether you are looking for yourself or getting a head start on holiday shopping, there are so many fashion deals for you to take advantage of right now.

From closet basics like wool socks and white tank tops to statement pieces such as argyle sweater vests and tiered dresses, these Prime Early Access Sale deals will breathe new life into your wardrobe as the temperatures continue to drop.

Keep reading to add these discounted fall fashion items to your cart before it's too late.

Prime Early Access Sale clothing deals

Everyone needs a solid white tank top in their closet for layering, sleeping and styling. This cotton camisole is great for that and is nearly 30% off right now. With more than 2,700 verified five-star reviews, the tank top is calling your name as the next wardrobe staple you need to add to your closet.

Bombers are on trend this fall, and this one is less than $30! The jacket includes pockets, a soft inner lining and a stand collar. Grab the coat in up to six colors.

Cargo pants are having a moment. Hop on the trend by snagging the cotton pants in green, black, brown or khaki. The multi-pocket bottoms boast comfort and style in one fall fashion item.

This wardrobe staple will sustain you through spring, summer and fall. Ahead of Amazon's highly anticipated sale, you can grab this maxi skirt for nearly 20% off. If you want to stock your closet with more than one, the maxi skirt comes in more than 20 colors and patterns.

Wool socks are the key to surviving the cold temperatures ahead. Why not add cute patterns to the mix? Whether you fancy these socks for their vintage appeal or gifting capabilities, you should take advantage of their 36% off sale.

This fashion deal is your sign to embrace your wild side this autumn. Complete with fringe and silver buttons, the bomber-style jean jacket calls for compliments.

At more than 50% off, these women's joggers are made of a Powerblend fleece that enables less shrinking and pilling, according to the brand. The joggers have more than 17,000 verified 5-star reviews to back up their quality and comfort.

Pair your discounted joggers with this matching Powerblend hoodie that is currently 50% off (and just $25!). One of the nearly 40,000 reviewers who gave the hoodie a 5-star review wrote, "The price was amazing. It's super comfortable for my son. He loves the fit & design. I loved the price."

Complete your classy fall outfits with this suit vest that is available in more than 15 colors — and multiple fabrics! We recommend pairing the trending top with your favorite button down, maxi skirt and loafers.

"I needed a white button up for work and comfortable ones like this are hard to come by," one customer wrote. "Personally I hate how starchy and stiff most white button ups are, and this one is perfectly soft and stretchy while still looking professional and crisp."

Currently at the lowest price in the last six months, these pull on dress pants should be the next item that you add to your fall and winter wardrobe. After you're done wearing the relaxed-fitting bottoms complete with a gentle elastic waistband, you can throw them in the washing machine for hassle-free cleaning, the brand says.

Verified customers stand behind this sweater vest that is soft and flattering, according to their experiences. The sweater vest comes in a variety of colors and patterns, so you can decide whether you want to make a statement in class or originality.

This tiered dress is perfect for your fall picnics or casual nights out. If you want to style the look, we suggest adding a belt for a more flattering fit.

Stripes are always in season, and this waffle-knit sweater embraces that reality. "This is one of my favorite shirts. It’s soooo soft and comfy and can be worn to work or casual with a pair of jeans," one verified customer wrote.

According to the brand, smocked bodices allow for extra movement as you sport this tiered maxi dress. The polyester dress boasts seasonal versatility as its patterns can be worn all year long.

Prime Early Access Sale accessory deals

With more than 8,500 verified 5-star reviews, this wide brim fedora hat is breathable and comfortable, according to the brand. "I’m not used to wearing hats, so I’ve been wearing this one around the house to get the feel of it, and not only do I love the style, it’s super comfy and lightweight, and it’s got a little ribbon along the inside to tighten the fit up a bit if you need it," one verified reviewer wrote.

You may need a comfortable, stylish pair of shoes to tie together all your business casual outfits. These 100 percent leather penny loafers, according to the brand, are great for work and beyond.

Resin rings are on trend this fall, which means this 24-piece set will allow you to pair them with every outfit. The set includes rings of different shapes, sizes and colors so you can stack them all day long.

Your jewelry should match the leaves — gold, gold, gold. With an array of hoops, disks and studs, this 13-piece gold earring set can complete any fall look.

This square scarf is on sale for 40% off right now. Verified customers use the scarf to accessorize, wrap their curls as they sleep, protect their hair in a bike helmet and more. Many have purchased more than one. At a price less than $9, how can we blame them?