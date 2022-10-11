19 Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on toys from Lego, Barbie, Hot Wheels and more

In July, during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 event, we were mostly focused on shopping for fun fashion, beauty and home finds for ourselves. But ever since the retailer first announced that it would be having its Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, in October, we knew that this would be the perfect opportunity to stock up on items for all of our loved ones ahead of the holiday season.

Parents who are getting a head start on shopping for their kids will be pleased to hear that tons of toys are marked down during Amazon's big sales event. From dolls that feature their favorite TV characters to toys that have made this year's holiday hot lists, you can find deals on fun gifts for every kind of kid.

Keep reading to see 19 of the best toy deals that you can shop during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals on hot holiday toys

Named one of this year's top toys by Walmart and Macy's, kids and adults will get a kick out of this upgraded Connect 4 game. Like the original, players have to line up four in a row to win, but with this one, you need to be strategic about where you place your discs as they need to line up after spinning!

Cornelias will make the perfect addition to your little one's Squishmallow squad! Like all of the Squishmallows, the cute corn plushie toy is said to be made with ultra-soft materials, making him a huggable companion that they can bring along for naps, long car rides and more. This one earned a spot on Amazon's Toys We Love List this year.

This play ice cream cart with more than 12,400 five-star ratings made Amazon's list this year — and you can get it right now for less than $25. They can follow instructions on the double-sided cards to complete orders, and the magic scooper will let them know if they got it right!

More Amazon Prime toy deals 2022

According to one toy expert we spoke to, it's "the year of Cocomelon." Toys featuring the popular character JJ are everywhere this season and right now, you can score a discount on a handful of options from Amazon, including this doll. The perfect bedtime companion for fans of the show, this plush doll makes sounds and plays the nursery rhyme "Yes Yes Bedtime!"

The black-bladed lightsaber has been used by some of Mandalore’s greatest warriors — and now your little "Star Wars" fan can join their ranks with this toy. The lightsaber features epic light and sound effects, so they'll feel like they're in a real duel.

The L.O.L. Surprise craze hasn't slowed down! And this deal on one of the brand's fashion dolls is too good to pass up. This option has more than 20 surprises for them to unbox, including fun clothes and accessories.

They can help Barbie care for animals at her very own rescue center. The doll comes with eight animals and a stethoscope, two bottles and a feeding bowl that they can use to give their new pets some TLC.

This kit comes with more than 15 experiments for little scientists to try. They'll learn how to build an erupting volcano, grow a crystal and more!

"Paw Patrol" to the rescue! Kids can launch their team into action with this five-in-one cruiser, which comes with a Chase figure but has spots for all six pups. The car can be transformed into two motorcycles, a boat and a helicopter, so they'll be prepared for any situation.

This toy has a near-perfect 4.9-star average rating from parents, grandparents and other shoppers who say that it's a great interactive toy that inspires kids to use their imagination. Made for little ones aged one to five years old, the ship opens up to reveal a beach for the characters to play on. It features plenty of songs, sounds and phrases that are sure to add some excitement to playtime!

Nerf battles just got even better! This Nerf blaster is said to feature the brand's largest Nerf Mega darts ever, so they can take their wars to the next level. While it's normally $45, it's marked down to just under $20 during the Amazon event.

Kids can roll down this track on their Radio Flyer ride-on car and then take the vehicle all around the block and backyard. The ramp also has a special track for miniature toy cars, so they can race with friends! Parents will love how the ramp and car fit in the base for easier storage.

Does your little one love snapping shots and taking videos on your phone? Get them a camera of their own! The fun tool allows them to take photos and videos and play with effects like time-lapse or a green screen background. It comes with a tabletop tripod, selfie stick and a wrist strap, so they can use it on their own or bring it along for adventures with friends.

Their spidey senses will be tingling as soon as they slip on this web launcher. They can use it to launch web discs and stop their enemies in their tracks!

You can score more than 50% off this "Paw Patrol" play set from Melissa & Doug. Kids can use the magnetic accessories to get the Chase, Marshall, Skye and Rubble figures dressed and ready for their next adventure.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale game deals

This is the perfect opportunity to introduce kids to the classic mystery game of Clue! This version can be connected to your Alexa device, so they can get helpful clues from the ghost of Mrs. White.

Part dodgeball game, part card game, you've never played anything like this before! Players will try to rack up points by collecting matching cards, but as soon as someone plays a Burrito Card, a war will start. And you'll have to prepare to battle it out with the included foam burritos.

Adults and older kids can bring all the fun of Wordle to family game nights with this new party game. Inspired by the popular digital version, players will take turns writing down a five-letter secret word and other players will try to be the first to guess it correctly.

Catan is a classic board game that they can play for years to come. Made for kids ages 10 and older (and adults, too), they'll put their critical thinking skills to the test as they trade, build and settle to earn the most points and win the game.