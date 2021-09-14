“One in three women have blonde hair,” JuE Wong, chief executive officer of Olaplex said in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. “With the launch of our first scientifically proven and stylist-approved purple shampoo, Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo now expands the modern definition of blonde for noticeably hydrated, brighter, and more manageable hair.”

The super pigmented formula is made for all blonde hair types, whether yours is natural, bleached or highlighted. It's also a good choice for those with grey tones.

As previously reported by Shop TODAY, purple shampoos like this one work by neutralizing or canceling out brassy and yellow shades, as the colors are on opposite sides of the color wheel.

The toning shampoo joins Olaplex's growing list of cult-favorite hair treatments, which includes the Hair Perfector No. 3 (a product that Shop TODAY's senior director of e-commerce Jennifer Birkhofer swears by) and the No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, released earlier this year. All products, including the new shampoo, contain Olaplex's signature bond-building technology, which is said to repair damage from things like heat, dyes, friction and UV exposure, helping your locks look smoother and shinier.

To use, apply to wet hair, lather and let sit for one to three minutes before rinsing. The longer you keep it on, the brighter the results. So if you're going for a more drastic look, you can leave it on for up to five minutes. The brand recommends using it two to three times per week.

It's suitable for all hair types, and the formula is free from sulfates, phthalates and parabens. It rings at $28 and you can grab a bottle on the Olaplex or Sephora sites right now.

