If you're always forgetting to put lotion on after showering, you're certainly not alone. While it's definitely important to moisturize your body — it's easy to put that daily task on the back burner.

Shop TODAY interviewed beauty editors across the country to discover some of their favorite moisturizing body lotions and help you get the job done quicker. Even better, they're all budget-friendly and can be found in a drugstore.

Whether you're looking for a thick body butter to keep your skin healthy and hydrated or a quick in-shower wet skin moisturizer, we've got you covered!

Best body lotions

"I know I could get my beauty editor membership revoked for saying this, but I’ve never been a fan of body lotion. The three minutes it takes to absorb feels like an eternity, especially on a rushed weekday morning when I need that time to curl my hair (priorities!)," said Andrea Lavinthal, style and beauty director of People.

"But a big bottle of this moisturizing lotion is always on our bathroom counter. My husband has been using it for years, so I recently applied a few pumps to my legs out of curiosity and didn’t even have to wait a minute for it to sink in. It’s unscented so my perfume doesn’t have any competition and it made my legs feel extra-smooth."

"While I love a good lotion or cream, the ease of this spray-on formula can’t be beat. It goes on lightly, dries pretty quickly and doesn’t get all over the floor like some other sprays do. No mess, no stress. Bonus: The subtle scent doesn’t compete with my fragrance," said Dori Katz, former beauty and fashion director of Family Circle.

"I could easily spend 20 minutes massaging in serums and lotions on my face, but I’m very, very lazy when it comes to skin below the neck. For this reason, I only use body hydrators that make a noticeable and speedy difference. And this one truly does just that," said Maura Lynch, a former beauty and lifestyle director at Women’s Health.

"It’s infused with alpha-hydroxy acids and softening glycerin, which together slough away the flaky, dead cells and quench the fresh ones underneath with moisture. I slather it on at night and wake up with skin that’s almost unrecognizable — it’s that soft and that devoid of rough patches and bumps."

"This body moisturizer might be the one beauty product I can’t live without," said Kahlana Barfield Brown, former fashion and beauty editor at large for InStyle.

"I’ve been using it for years and it’s the only thing that works for my dry skin. It’s rich and thick, yet it doesn’t leave behind a greasy residue. I put it on in the morning and it keeps my skin hydrated all day,"

"This moisturizer is my ride-or-die. I have a jumbo size (plus a backup!) in my bathroom and I'm never without my purse-size mini," said Leah Wyar, SVP/GM for Byrdie.

"It hydrates like crazy, but there’s an emotional tie, too. My grandmother — whom I’d never met — wore it non-stop and passed it to my mother, who then passed it to me; a beauty heirloom, if you will. Now when I smell that soft, comforting scent, I’m reminded of memories from my own life: getting ready for my first high school formal with my friend Anne, sharing it with my sorority sisters jam-packed in a tiny bathroom, moisturizing my hands on my first date with my husband, applying it in the hospital before holding my son for the first time. Budget-friendly as it may be, its scent memories are priceless."

"I’m very picky when it comes to body lotion. The formula and texture have to be creamy and hydrating, but not too oily or greasy," said Jacqueline Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel + Leisure.

"I love this lightweight formula because it isn’t sticky, it contains both collagen and elastin, ingredients known to give skin a youthful glow, and has a fresh but totally non-cloying scent. I also think anything that comes in a pump is genius because it’s less messy."

"The light texture of this lotion is great: fast-absorbing, but really hydrating. It has the nicest coconut fragrance — but not so strong that you worry people are going to stick a cocktail umbrella in you!" said Brian Underwood, former beauty director for Dr. Oz, The Good Life.

Best body butter

"I’m completely obsessed with this body butter," said Julee Wilson, beauty director of Cosmopolitan.

"I grew up on this glorious stuff and I can’t remember not having it in my home. Ashy, dry skin is no match for the thick and creamy formula. It’s 100% amazing!"

Best body oils

"I find body oils to be much easier to apply than lotions or creams. They dry just as quickly — if not quicker — and instantly warm in your hands. This body oil has a lush apricot scent and a rich texture," said Jamie Rosen, contributing editor at Town & Country.

"It happens to be for babies. I discovered it when I had my first child when I was looking for something without phthalates or SLS. Of course, you can use it on anyone (most of all yourself), and you can pour it in the bath or put it directly on the body. There is a version for adults, but I prefer the scent of this one. I always keep it in the shower so I never forget to apply."

"This divine sesame body oil cannot be beat," said Erin Flaherty, former executive editorial beauty director of Marie Claire and Harper's Bazaar.

"The whole beauty world has gone batty for oils recently, but they were ahead of the curve with this product. Not only does it smell great and sink right into your skin, but you can also add it to your bath for extra moisture. I even use it in place of shaving cream."

Best wet skin moisturizers

"MIf I skip lotion for more than a day or two, there’s suddenly a rough, dry, bumpy revolt happening south of my neck. The trouble is that once I’m out of the shower, mom duty calls and it’s a mad dash to get dressed and deal with the kids. Too late to moisturize!" said Erica Metzger, beauty and fashion director of Better Homes & Gardens.

"Now I slather on this in-shower formula as soon as I turn off the water — it takes 30 seconds tops — and then wrap myself in a towel. The formula defies logic: it's deceptively lightweight, doesn’t have a cloying scent and hydrates over the course of the day just as well as the thick creams I’ve used in the past (i.e. before kids). It’s a low-maintenance solution to my high-maintenance skin and life."

"I'll often layer four or five serums and lotions on my face — sometimes more than once a day. But I'm really really lazy about moisturizing my body. In the winter (when I need the hydration most), I just want to wrap myself in a fluffy robe as soon as I step out of the shower," said Jenny Bailly, executive beauty director of Allure.

"I love this magic formula because I can apply it, in about 30 seconds, to my damp skin right after I turn off the water. It contains emulsifiers that let its hydrating oils combine with the water on your body and absorb quickly. So I can immediately snuggle up in that robe and still have silky limbs."

"A little secret about beauty editors: We don’t always follow our own advice. Case in point: body lotion. I know I’m not the only one who skips this step each morning, so in-shower moisturizers are a game-changer for me," said Melissa Goldstein, former beauty director of Martha Stewart Living and Martha Stewart Weddings.

"Smooth this one on damp skin before leaving the shower and, voila, you’re done. Plus, there's the added benefit of a gradual tanner to counterbalance my ghostly pale limbs."

This article was originally published on January 23, 2017.