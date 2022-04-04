This TikTok-viral gadget upgraded my skin care routine — and it's less than $10

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When it comes to skin care, I've spent a lot of time trying different products and techniques to figure out what works best for me. Over time, I've managed to curate a pretty easy routine — it's not very long and only consists of four or five items.

The hard part comes when it’s time to actually do it. I usually don’t mind it in the morning; the steps wake me up and help me get my day started. But after a long day, I don't usually have much motivation to complete a five-step routine. I realized that what used to be a fun few minutes of well-deserved self-care now felt, well ... more like a chore.

I didn't know I needed something to spice up my routine until I came across a unique beauty gadget on TikTok. Millions of users are using the Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker to transform their regular cleansers into a fluffy foam in seconds. It seemed like the perfect low-maintenance product I needed to get me more motivated to hit the bathroom sink every day and night — and put some fun back into my own skin care routine.

The Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker comes in two pieces: a 4-inch-tall cup and a plastic pump. I was a little skeptical when I first took it out of the box because it looked almost too simple. Even the directions sound suspiciously foolproof. The brand says you only need to add a pearl-sized amount of cleanser to the cup, fill it with water up to the dotted line and then pump up and down until you see a frothy foam.

I was initially worried it wouldn’t work with my current cleanser. In the video, the brand demonstrates with a liquid cleanser, but my current go-to and everyday favorite has a jelly consistency. I didn't see the harm in experimenting — and I wasn't about to go out and buy a new face wash — so I tried it anyway. I had to use a cotton swab to scoop out the product and ended up pouring in a little more than what I determined to be "pearl-size." But I figured a larger amount would give me the highest chances of creating foam.

After a few pumps, nothing really happened. The directions don't specify a certain number of pumps that generate the best results, so I just kept pushing up and down. Once I picked up some speed, I started to see some foam peek out over the lid. After about 15 more seconds of pumping at a steady pace, I pulled off the lid and was greeted with a container full of light and fluffy foam! It didn't have the exact marshmallow-like texture seen in the video, which would most likely appear if I tried again using a liquid cleanser, but the jelly cleanser turned into a lovely light and airy texture.

When I applied it to my face, it felt light but fresh. And I was shocked by how much foam it produced. I only needed about half the container to cleanse my skin. I had pumped for less than a minute — probably 30-45 seconds maximum — and there was still regular liquid left at the bottom that could have been made into more foam if I needed it.

Overall, the Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker was easy to use, fun to apply and felt pretty good on my skin. However, as great as the experience was, I wondered if there were actual benefits to using this product. So, I asked an expert.

Benefits of turning a liquid cleanser into foam

Kendra Joseph, certified physician assistant at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City, told Shop TODAY that there could be some potential benefits of using skin care tools like the Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker.

“I think it’s a fun product to add in for people that have very dry skin or sensitive skin. Diluting your product just a little bit, I think, will make a difference in terms of if they’re able to tolerate the product,” she said.

It can also be helpful when using prescribed or medicated cleansers, Joseph told us. Not only can it help make the strong cleansers more tolerable for users, but it also makes it fun. “I think it may hold a place for prescription things [and] medications if someone wanted to be a bit fancier, because the ones that we prescribe are actually very boring. They don’t lather,” she said.

And having a product that lathers is something she considers to be an important part of the consumer experience. “It’s good to be effective, but times have changed, and we also want to be fun. Especially for the past couple of years, [that] has been an integral part of peoples’ self-care,” she added.

Another potential benefit Joseph mentioned is that people are less likely to scrub their face as harshly when using a light, foamy version of their cleanser. This, in turn, can lead to less friction and irritation.

She also noted how little product is needed to use this gadget. This is especially helpful if you use pricier, higher-end products that you want to conserve and make last as long as possible.

Before purchasing the tool, Joseph recommends first considering whether it makes sense for your routine and your space. The Nooni product adds another step to your routine, so those who prefer a more minimalistic approach to their skin care might want to skip it. If you don’t like leaving things out on display or don’t like too much clutter, you’ll also have to think about where you’ll store it. And lastly, it's important to note that this is yet another tool you'll have to clean.

“I think if you’re into making skin care a bit more fun, then this gadget or device may play a good part,” Joseph said. She also notes that while this product is fun to try, it's certainly not a necessity.

If you’re looking for a new cleanser to pair with your Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker, we rounded up a few top-rated options for you to try.

Top-rated cleansers to try

This jelly cleanser is the one I used when trying this whip maker, and it's been a favorite of mine for about a year now. It makes my face feel fresh and hydrated — never dry. Even though it's an exfoliating cleanser, it's still gentle enough to use pre- or post-foaming.

CeraVe is known for making products with hydrating ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid. This face wash has a high four-star review from over 73,000 shoppers on Amazon. As a liquid, it's more likely to give you a classic whipped texture when used with the Nooni gadget.

Made with ceramides and niacinamide, this gentle cleanser is formulated with dry and sensitive skin in mind. It's free of oils, sulfates, fragrance, soap and is non-comedogenic, according to the brand. One reviewer noted that it doesn't foam naturally but does a great job of cleaning the skin. So, if foam is what you want, this cleanser is a strong contender for use with the Nooni Whip Maker.

This budget-friendly cleanser is made without things like dyes, fragrance, parabens and formaldehyde to be gentle and suitable for sensitive skin. It also boasts the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance on the packaging. Ringing in at less than $10, you can upgrade your skin care routine with this cleanser and the whip maker for less than $20.

You can also try this liquid gel in your whip maker to produce a smooth foam that features vitamin C as its key ingredient. Reviewers love how well it works for all skin types when it comes to relieving issues like dullness, acne and fine lines.

