You should be cleaning your beauty blender how often?! Here's what the experts recommend

If you’re on the beauty side of TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ve come across videos of people cutting open their beauty blenders and finding a not-so-pleasant surprise awaiting — mold.

While beauty blenders are a game changer when it comes to applying makeup, the nifty tool can accumulate mold and bacteria inside its spongy structure. The discovery has left TikTok users in shock, and everyone seems to be interested in seeing if it truly is time to throw their beauty blenders away.

While rinsing your beauty blender with water and drying it is one cleaning method you can opt for, it’s not a guaranteed way to prevent mold, especially if you’ve been using the same one for quite some time. Shop TODAY consulted experts on the right way to clean your beauty blender, when to replace it and the low down on why mold grows (and how to stop it).

How to properly clean a beauty blender

There’s nothing better than a beauty blender in prime condition. Luckily, cleaning your sponge after each use can leave it looking good-as-new and the process is pretty simple, according to esthetician Ian Michael Crumm:

Wet your beauty blender with water. Apply a small amount of gentle, antibacterial soap or a specialized makeup brush or sponge cleanser to the beauty blender. Lather the soap or cleanser on it, making sure to focus on any areas with makeup residue. Rinse your beauty blender under running water until the soap is completely washed out. Squeeze out any excess water before allowing the beauty blender to air dry completely.

How often should you change your beauty blender?

Cleaning your beauty blender is essential and should be part of your regular beauty routine. But Crumm says in addition to cleaning them, it’s recommended to replace them regularly. “Beauty blenders can deteriorate over time, and even with proper cleaning, they may accumulate microorganisms that can be challenging to eliminate entirely,” he explains.

It’s good practice to replace your beauty blender at least every three or six months — or even sooner — especially if you notice signs of wear and tear. Your skin will thank you later!

Frequently asked questions How does mold grow inside a beauty blender? It’s largely due to “the combination of moisture, warmth and the presence of organic materials like makeup residues,” Crumm explains. These conditions create an environment conducive to mold and bacteria growth. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kellie Reed says storing a beauty blender while it's still wet provides "ample opportunity for mold to grow." “Darkness, lack of oxygen and a wet environment are a good trifecta for encouraging mold to grow,” she adds. What can you do to prevent mold from growing inside your beauty blender? The key to preventing mold, Crumm says, is ensuring your beauty blender is thoroughly cleaned and completely dry before storing it. You’ll also want to make sure it’s stored in a dry, cool and well-ventilated area between uses. “Consider a mesh bag if you must put it in a bag to allow for further drying,” Reed suggests. How does mold in beauty blenders affect the skin? “Mold and bacteria can cause skin irritation, breakouts or allergic reactions,” Crumm says.

