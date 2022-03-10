Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo just recreated one of the most romantic scenes from their classic rom-com “13 Going on 30.”

On Wednesday, Garner shared a picture on Instagram of the pair during the final scene of their 2004 film. The post also included a shot of them similarly snuggled up together while filming their new Netflix movie “The Adam Project.”

“13 Going on 30 Reunion, aka #TheAdamProject, is out Friday on @netflix,” she captioned the sweet moments along with a black heart emoji.

The throwback photo from “13 Going on 30” captures the scene when Jenna and Matty finally get together after confessing their feelings for each other.

Based on the trailer for the “The Adam Project,” Ruffalo and Garner will team up again and portray a married couple. In the sci-fi drama, which also stars Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana, Ruffalo’s character is responsible for inventing time travel.

Ruffalo and Gardner in "13 going on 30." Courtesy Revolution Studios

Ruffalo also posted on Instagram about reuniting with Garner. In February, he shared two photos from the upcoming film and one showed Garner and Reynolds working together. “Super excited to have worked with some familiar faces and new ones,” he wrote in the caption.

In February, he uploaded a behind-the-scenes picture of Garner from their press tour. Next to the photo, he wrote on Instagram, “Fellow @jennifer.garner stans rise.”

Ahead of the film’s release on Friday, he posted a picture of the cast from the premiere, including Garner, Saldana, Reynolds, newcomer Walker Scobell and director Shawn Levy.

At the premiere, Garner spoke to E! News about co-starring with Ruffalo again.

“It just felt so comforting to be back together,” she said. “It felt like we were almost in the continuation of Jenna and Matty from ‘13 Going on 30.’”

Their new on-screen characters are named Ellie and Louis Reed, but she revealed she views them as who Jenna and Matty “might have become because they’re such a sweet couple.”

Ruffalo also chatted with E! News and shared that he has remained friends with Garner since their rom-com days.

“We sort of came back and it was like a homecoming,” he said.