All the Lululemon new arrivals we're eyeing for summer — from belt bags to leggings

With summer just around the corner, we're not only counting down the days until vacation, but until we can finally give some of the season's latest styles a try. This time of year, fun and functionality are equally important — we want the summer favorites we reach for day after day to embrace seasonal hues and silhouettes, while keeping us cool and comfortable on the go.

One brand we can always count on in this department? Lululemon. We're frequently eyeing the iconic athleisure brand's new arrivals section, so we couldn't help but notice it's been recently stocked with fresh summer styles and colors. Fans of Lululemon's Align leggings will be excited to shop bike shorts, tennis skirts and exercise dresses made from the same signature fabric. And if you've worn out your favorite belt bag, don't worry: We found bright new colors to shop.

Ready for some seasonal wardrobe inspiration? Below, shop 16 of our favorite pieces from Lululemon's summer collection.

Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag is TikTok-famous for its practicality and goes-with-everything style. Whether you have sprawling summer travel plans or intend to keep things local, this bag will store all of your essentials — phone, keys, cards, lip balm(s) — all while keeping them secure and stylish.

If you're a Lululemon devotee, you're probably familiar with all things Align. The fan favorite collection includes leggings, tanks, bras and more, all made from Lululemon's famously comfortable Nulu fabric. Designed for low-impact workouts and every day wear, these shorts are well-known for their "perfect" fit — they currently boast more than 3,000 five-star reviews! Plus, they're sweat-wicking and breathable, keeping you cool during workouts, according to the brand.

Designed for yoga but perfect for every day, this high-neck tank has summer staple potential. According to the brand, it was intentionally designed to be breathable and feel weightless, allowing you to give your focus to everything else in your life. And since it hits right at the waistband, it’s not too cropped nor too long to wear to the gym, on a hike or to a summer Sunday brunch.

Secure the keys to your home, vehicle, gym locker and more on this cute and casual keychain, which is available in 14 colors. You can slide it over your wrist for easy access, or clip it onto your purse, wallet, gym bag or belt loop. Plus, the brand says it's a popular gift, so it's a good one to keep in mind if you have any graduations or summer birthday parties coming up.

Fresh from Lululemon's new Bend This collection, the Scoop and Square Bra is ideal for low-impact living — on the yoga mat and off. The coolest thing about this bra? You can flip it back to front, giving you two style options in one piece. Made from the brand's famous Nulu fabric, you won't have to forgo comfort to get the support you need. Better yet, it's available in new colors for spring!

This bra keeps things simple at the front while boasting a criss-cross design at the back. And like our other Bend This pick, you can also flip it around to display the criss-cross on the chest and the scoop on the back. Not only does the soft, stretchy fabric make getting dressed and working out easier, but it was uniquely designed to be comfortable throughout all the phases of a woman's cycle, according to the brand.

A pair of classically designed, high-quality shorts will get you everywhere this summer — the gym, errands, dinner ... you name it. Designed for maximum comfort, Lululemon made these with strategic ventilation at the back, as well as new and improved space in the hips and thighs, allowing you to move more freely. Available in more than 15 colors, you can snag multiple pairs to suit seasonal moods.

Lululemon's cult-favorite belt bag may be the most famous one, but the brand boasts many other known-and-loved bags, too. Case in point: this crossbody, which, according to hundreds of five-star reviewers, is also worthy of a spot in your accessory rotation. Available in four shade combinations and made from water-repellant fabric, it's designed to hold up through your adventures. Plus, it features an adjustable strap that makes it easy to customize your fit, as well as a wide, easy-access zippered opening.

If high-waisted bottoms are your go-to, a cropped cami is just the right top to meet them in the middle — literally. This one features adjustable spaghetti straps which are ideal for summer heat and body fluctuations. And it features a built-in shelf bra (you can keep or remove the cups at your discretion), as well as ultra-soft Nulu fabrication. Get it in one of the brand’s fresh summer colors, or stick to the classics.

With pickleball and tennis picking up in popularity, this new Align skirt is a piece you won’t regret adding to your wardrobe. While it fits the preppy-meets-sporty trend we’re seeing everywhere, the shape is classic, so you’ll be able to keep it in your closet for years to come. Plus, it has shorts (with pockets!) underneath. If you want to make it a set, there are tons of other pieces in this Cascadia Green shade on Lululemon’s website, too.

A loose pair of shorts will give you the breezy, free-flowing vibes summer calls for, and these even offer some vintage vibes. You can layer them over a tighter pair if you're into lining for aesthetic or comfort purposes, but you don't have to — they are abrasion-resistant, per the brand.

From pop culture moments to everyday life, one thing's for sure: Tennis is "in." And right on time, Lululemon has the perfect pleated skirt to wear when hitting the court. Featuring four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric, it will support your serves with ease. And best of all, it has shorts (again, with pockets) underneath.

In a pivot from Lululemon's usual form-fitting style, these lounge pants provide your body with room to breathe, rest and restore. Designed for casual comfort, these wide leg pants are cut from a "silky-soft" modal fabric, per the brand. With a drawstring at the waist you can customize your fit. Shop them in four calming color options.

The Align legging is a classic for a reason: They're commonly described as having a "buttery" feel and they offer support without leaving you feeling constrained. Over 8,000 reviewers have rated them with five stars, with one reviewer writing: "I must have bought 30 pairs at this point in my life please never ever stop making these epic leggings."

The Dance Studio pant is a long-worn and loved Lululemon staple, and this year they got a new spin with cargo pockets on the sides. Whether you plan on wearing them for casual everyday looks, or you want to pull them over shorts to get you to the gym or studio, they'll get you wherever you're going with ease and style.

At Shop TODAY, we often praise one-and-done looks. Usually a jumpsuit or dress, a “one-and-done” outfit is one you can quickly slide into and head out the door wearing with confidence (and without having to consider too many additional pieces). This Align dress fits the bill, especially because it’s made from buttery soft fabric and features built-in shorts and a figure-flattering design.