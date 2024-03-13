Lululemon drops new Everywhere Belt Bag colors — plus more spring arrivals

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

With spring almost here, we’re ready to break out of our cozy spots at home and embrace longer days, brighter colors and (with any luck) warmer temperatures. The change of seasons always leaves us itching for a wardrobe refresh. But that doesn't have to be limited to jeans and dresses: We're eyeing Lululemon's latest arrivals to help us breathe new life into our athleisure, too.

On the heels of the brand's new travel line, Lululemon just dropped a spring collection with fresh iterations of bestsellers such as Align leggings, the Everywhere Belt Bag and Sofstreme pants, along with brand new athletic and weekend styles. And the color combos are giving us major spring vibes.

Perfect for weekend errands, morning walks and beyond, these Lululemon spring arrivals are comfortable, stylish and functional — ideal for when you're on the go this season. Shop our top picks below!

Lululemon spring collection

Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag has become a fan favorite for its wearability and hands-free ease (not to mention, we’re not the only ones who think it’s pretty cute!). More than 18,000 reviewers have given the bag a five-star rating, and it's now available in fresh spring colors. One reviewer noted its color range and functionality, writing: “So addicted to the belt bags. Just added legacy green and the new navy. This makes five for me.” They added, “Can’t stop wearing these for ease of use especially being hands free. I haven’t used a regular handbag in over a year.”

Warmer days ahead mean more time spent outdoors, so sun protection is a must! While this hat was designed for running miles, the lightweight, quick-drying and sweat-wicking fabric is great to for running errands, too. With an adjustable back closure, it's easy to customize the fit. Plus, the interior sweatband will wick away sweaty drips, according to the brand. One reviewer says the hat boasts a "Nice fit and lightweight feel. Great for sunny days and rainy days." And if the men in your life are interested, there’s also an option for them!

Keeping cards, keys and cash safe is imperative when you're running from place to place — and this wristlet makes it easy! With two zippered pouches, even your smallest items have a place. And given that it's made from water-repellant fabric, your goods will stay dry. One reviewer sang its praises, writing: "The light pink pouch holds my ID and my debit cards. The darker pink is the perfect size for my key fob and my AirTag. I LOVE THIS."

There’s so much to say about Lululemon’s Align leggings — they’re everyone’s favorite for a reason! With four-way stretch, they allow for freedom of movement and the high waistband sits neatly without digging in. Plus, sweat-wicking fabric works to keep you dry while you’re working out. One out of thousands of five-star reviewers calls them her “favorite leggings,” saying that they’re “soft and comfy but still supportive.”

Designed for training but equally suitable for everyday, this cotton jersey T-shirt does it all! With an underarm gusset, it boasts exceptional mobility, yet is soft and weighty like a standard tee, according to the brand. It's also moisture-wicking and fast-drying, so you'll be set for hotter days. One five-star reviewer loves them for work, not just working out. He writes: "I kid you not, I work in tech and plain t-shirts are the move. I donated all of my work appropriate shirts and bought 10 of these. I never have to think again."

A longtime Lululemon mainstay, the Energy Bra is known for its pretty criss-cross straps, and for providing solid breast support. According to the brand, it's an all-time favorite for its versatility. Now available in this longline option, you can feel timeless yet on-trend while you walk or train.

Loose black shorts are perfect for running or walking since they're breezy, allow for a wide range of movement and match everything. The infinity drawcord allows you to customize fit, while mesh fabric panels release heat, according to the brand. Plus, a hidden side-seam pocket keeps your essentials secure. One five-star reviewer writes: "My go-to shorts for workouts and everyday/casual wear. The fit is very flattering and so comfortable."

A go-to long sleeve top is perfect for transitional spring weather since you can layer it over or under other pieces. This one, described by the brand as feeling like a "second skin," contours and glides with the body, ideal for day-to-day wear.

Not only are the Zeroed In shorts available in this new shade of green (plus tons of other colors), but they’re also super functional and easy to wear. There’s a drawcord at the waistband that can be worn on the inside or outside depending on the style and feel you’re into, in addition to two length options. Several reviewers are thrilled about the new and improved fabric, too. One five-star reviewer wrote: “Similar style as T.H.E. Short with different more durable material and appears to be an upgraded side zipper. These as well as T.H.E. SHORT are my favorite style with the side zipper pocket and I’ve tried most other quality brands.”

From Lululemon's new Wundermost bodywear line, this bodysuit is made from Ultra Soft Nulu, Lululemon's softest fabric yet, according to the brand. The double-layered fabric adds extra smoothing and support, and curved seams allow you to move freely, whether you're wearing it to exercise or around town on the weekend.

Align leggings are a brand bestseller for Lululemon and this new asymmetrical pair brings a fun edge to the classic — literally! Made for low-impact workouts like yoga, as well as daily wear, they'll have you ready for errands and adventures alike. They're "butter soft," according to one reviewer and available in pale blue, beige and purple, as well as classic black.

The ribbed texture on these Wunder Under Tights is a fun touch, but it's not just for looks — they're designed to manage heat and sweat so you can stay comfortable while you train. The draw cord at the waistband keeps the leggings held in place and there's even a hidden pocket at the waistband for your card and keys. Available in four muted tones and two lengths, they might just be your new go-to pair.

A new spin on Lululemon's classic Dance Studio Pant, these cargos are not only on-trend, but their roomy pockets add function. The brand says they're comfortable, given their stretchy, ribbed waistband. Plus, they're customizable due to the drawcord at the waist. And if you're not keen on keeping your most important belongings in the leg pockets, there's a hidden sleeve in the front pockets to hold cards and small items securely in place.

A top men's seller at Lululemon, the ABC pant is known for balancing comfort and style. Cut with extra room in the pelvic area, they allow for easy movement — not too tight and not too loose, the brand says. A secure hidden pocket will keep your valuables safe, while the hem of the pants has reflective fabric on the inside that can be exposed during the wee hours, keeping you safe! "Best pants ever" one reviewer writes before continuing, "Got a pair for my husband — after he wore them once, he asked me to order one in every color! His new favorite go to pants for every occasion!"

If you've been on the hunt for a pair of pants that will give you a put-together look without foregoing comfort, these might just be the winner. With a shockcord at the waist and three length options, Lululemon makes it easy to customize the fit, contributing to the pants' easy wearability. Plus, an interior card sleeve in one of the front pockets gives them added functionality. One five-star reviewer says, "I have these in three colours, they’re amazing." She adds that they're "so flattering and they go with everything!"

No matter who you are or where you live, a great pair of white sneakers is a modern day essential. According to the brand, this pair was designed to fit the unique morphology of the female foot, improving fit and feel (but fear not guys, there's a men’s option, too). Style them with jeans for a casual look that will get you around town, or pair them with leggings or shorts for a fitness class.