Want to pack light for your next trip? Lululemon designed a travel collection to help

As we count down the days until spring, it's easy to daydream about fleeing the final weeks of chilly weather in favor of a hot, sunny destination. And we’re not the only ones caught in this mental loop — the travel bug is buzzing! Case in point: Lululemon just dropped a travel collection filled with vacation essentials that are equal parts stylish and functional.

The new drop includes a sweat-wicking button down, a plane-friendly lounge skirt and a two-in-one backpack-duffle hybrid that's spacious enough to replace your rolling luggage. Each piece is designed to pair well with other items in the line (along with Lululemon bestsellers such as Align leggings and the Everywhere Belt Bag), which makes outfit planning for your next trip a cinch. The goal, according to the brand, is to help you pack smarter with a capsule wardrobe that's carry-on friendly. Needless to say, the collection is already satisfying our vacation needs (and wants!) for the season.

If you’re feeling inspired to travel this spring — whether that means taking a road trip to a nearby sight or catching a plane to a far-flung destination — you won't want to miss this collection. Below, shop 16 pieces we're eyeing for our next getaway.

Lululemon travel collection

A comfortable cami is a great base layer for a travel day. This one is made from Lululemon’s Nulu fabric, which boasts added lycra for stretch and shape retention, according to the brand. It's also designed to wick away sweat and dry quickly. The style perfectly balances a casual and sophisticated vibe, making it super versatile. Plus, it takes up minimal space so it’s easy to pack. The lime green is a fun pop of color, but it also comes in pale pink, black and tan.

It’s easy to turn to tried-and-true leggings, sweats or cargos when traveling, but this new Lululemon midi is providing some stiff competition! The skirt is comfortable enough for a travel a day (the material feels like a soft sweatshirt), yet dressy enough to wear straight to dinner after the flight. Made with four-way stretch, it’s easy to move in. And if you spill anything on it in transit (life happens!) a simple wash will remove water drops, according to the brand.

Shop TODAY editors have long sung the praises of packing cubes, so this Lululemon set is a no-brainer. They provide an easy way to keep your clothes separate, making your life easier when you’re living out of a suitcase. And produced from a thin, lightweight fabric, this set will save you luggage space and weight.

Comfortable, durable slides are perfect for wearing in the sun, sliding into after the gym or even keeping at home to sport as slippers! The bottom features toe to heel rubber for solid traction and the upper strap has a minimalist vibe that will add a simple touch to any outfit. One reviewer gave them a five-star rating and attested to their plush feel, simply saying: “Love these comfy foot pillows!”

A breezy button-down is the perfect travel pick: It can be dressed up or down, worn as a bathing suit cover-up and tied at or around the waist. Translation: You can create a ton of looks while barely taking up any space in your bag! Of course, this sweat-wicking, quick-drying cotton option pairs perfectly with the shorts below, but can easily mix and match with denim, trousers or a skirt.

Not only are loose fitting shorts comfortable (especially when it’s hot outside), but they’re universally flattering. Depending on how you accessorize this pair, they can be casual or dressy, and the draw string waist makes them customizable. Deep pockets offer added functionality and the long hem lends them an elevated feel.

Once reserved for dads traveling abroad, these days belt bags are a staple for anyone on the go. They're hands-free, comfortable and adjustable, making it easy to keep your essentials safe when you're on the move — no matter where you're headed. This one went viral on TikTok (#lululemonbeltbag currently has 38.4 million views) and reviewers are obsessed. One out of more than 18,000 five-star reviewers wrote: "It’s beautiful and so handy! I didn’t know if I should’ve brought it but it’s so good. I take it everywhere and I keep everything I need in it."

Lululemon's Align fabric is a cult-favorite for a reason: It offers a barely-there feel that's perfect for low intensity workouts and everyday errands alike. Available in a range of colors and prints, there's a pair to suit everyone's taste. Better yet, the sweat-wicking fabric keeps you cool, four-way stretch permits freedom of movement and the high waistband sits comfortably. One reviewer calls them "the softest leggings I have ever had in my life."

Whether you're a coffee addict or just like to stay hydrated (especially while flying!) this insulated mug is a smart pick. It features double walled stainless steel to keep your drink hot or cold, as well as a leak-proof top. Even the exterior was made for convenience, as the powder coating ensures a secure grip while the ergonomic handle keeps your hand comfortable. There’s a built-in silicone coaster, too!

Any product that balances both comfort and cuteness is a travel go-to in our book, and this Align bra fits the bill! It's great for low intensity workout classes, walks and hikes, and can it easily be layered under a sheer top or button-down as an undergarment. It's available in more than 10 colors, too!

High-quality basics never go out of style, which is exactly why this heavyweight t-shirt is worth eyeing. Available in classic shades like black and navy, as well as a trendy copper, the brand says that this tee is made of sweat-wicking, quick-drying cotton that's great for any guy on the go. Bring it on your next trip — it will match everything.

Designed for training, this pair of high-rise shorts is made out of Lululemon's fastest drying Everlux fabric. Not only are they cute and comfortable, but they're breathable and supportive, according to the brand. With a drawcord at the waistband, they were designed to prevent you from having to pull your shorts up mid-workout. Plus, there's an interior pocket to hold cards and keys. If you're in need of fresh gym inspiration, these might just be it!

This classic men's tank was made for working out. According to the brand, it boasts "anti-stink technology" and won't cling to sweaty skin. Plus, it's quick-drying and machine washable, making it easy to care for between sessions at the gym, yoga studio or hiking trail.

We all love sweatpants but they don't always look as good as they feel, and they're definitely too hot to wear during the summer. Enter: Sweatshorts! This pair has a clean-cut look despite providing maximum comfort. And they're super practical for travel since the back pocket has a zipper closure.

When you're on the run, having a lightweight tote that carries all of the essentials (think: your laptop, water bottle, cosmetic bag, etc.) can be a lifeline. Lululemon's new packable tote does all of that and stows into its own zippered pouch, making the bag itself easy to pack. With an adjustable shoulder strap it's comfortable to carry, and there's a small strap to attach it to your carry-on handle. It's also water-repellant, so it's ready to go no matter the weather.

Made with water-repellant fabric, this bag is ideal for the traveller who loves to spend time in the great outdoors. If you're into a duffle, you can carry this bag by the top or side handles. Or, swing it over your back if a backpack-style bag is more your speed. Better yet, it comes equipped with an additional removable, adjustable strap that lets you carry it cross-body or over the shoulder. It even has a padded pocket to fit a laptop up to 16", along with more interior pockets to keep your gear organized.