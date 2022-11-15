It's never too early to decorate the Christmas tree — 23 trendy ornaments starting at $5

Presents and parties are nice, but our all-time favorite thing about Christmas has always been decorating our tree. Whether you’re team artificial or real, we all find joy in breaking out our favorite ornaments year after year and finding the perfect spot for them on the tree

We’ve always adored vintage Christmas ornaments that remind us of our childhood or represent one of our favorite TV shows or movies, so we decided to round up a few of the antique ornaments that are topping our wish list this year. We also reached out to a few pros to find out what ornament trends you should watch out for this season. Now go on, it’s time to deck the halls!

What Christmas ornament themes are trending for 2022?

Food-themed ornaments: “Food-themed ornaments are the new stars of the holiday season, as many shoppers incorporate these playful shapes to create deliciously-decorated trees,” Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson told us.

Ultra-personalized ornaments: Holiday shoppers are prioritizing extra thoughtful items this year, and many are turning to personalized ornaments — like custom family portraits that add meaning to the season," Johnson said.

Handcrafted ornaments: "Shoppers are adding an artisanal touch to their trees with ornaments that feature handcrafted details — like intricate beadwork, colorful embroidery and stained glass," Johnson told us.

Novelty ornaments: "One trend we are very excited about is more novelty ornaments that range from felt animals to traditional wooden nutcrackers," Balsam Hill Chief Merchandising Officer Jennifer Derry told us .

Shell motifs: "The 'coastal grandmother' and 'crustaceancore' trends of this summer are showing no signs of slowing down, as shell-inspired ornaments take center stage this holiday season," Johnson said.

Old world classic ornaments: "In addition to popular red and gold themes, we see gorgeous neutrals in tones ranging from green to silver," Derry said.

Trendy Christmas ornaments to shop

is there anything more delightful than a plate of salty French fries? We think not. If you share our penchant for the fast food staple, this vibrant ornament will be right up your alley with its glittery finish and realistic details.

Who doesn’t love a good margarita? Complete with a cheery snowman, this drink-themed ornament brings everyone’s favorite drink to life and even plays the song “Feliz Navidad."

Whether you fill it with photos of your kids, family or pets, this wooden ornament cube was meant to be filled with beautiful memories. You can customize it with several designs and select your favorite moments to highlight.

Remember when you were little how you’d decorate the tree with paper ornaments? These are a lot classier but have a nice nostalgic touch. You can send these out as this year's family holiday card, then repurpose the extras on your own tree!

You can't get much more traditional than this set of grinning nutcrackers. The pint-sized figurines each have their own color scheme, with elements of red, green and blue.

If you’re a fan of that old world classic design, this variety pack will bring you plenty of holiday cheer. It comes with six dozen ornaments in varying finishes — shiny, sequined, glitter and matte — and all of them come in a gorgeous champagne hue.

You can never go wrong with classic red, white and green ornaments. This set of shatterproof balls comes with 100 assorted ornaments in matte and glitter finishes.

Celebrate baby’s first Christmas with this soft felt ornament that comes in three varieties: whale, kangaroo and sheep. The best part? Half of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Complete with beads and glass, this handcrafted ornament is a spot-on replica of those Metrocards that help transport you wherever your heart desires in New York City. It’s equal parts retro and modern in the best possible way.

Well, shell-o! These Etsy beauties are sure to add an authentic touch to your coastal tree since they're made with sand dollars and starfish sourced from nature.

Nostalgic Christmas ornaments to shop

Ceramic Christmas trees are a holiday decor staple that we hope never goes out of style. So when we saw this miniature ornament that resembles our favorite decoration, our heart melted a little bit. The best part? It lights up!

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen… but Rudolph is clearly the most famous reindeer of them all. This sweet ornament shaped like the iconic Christmas character features all the little details you'll remember about Rudolph, like his big eyes and shiny red nose. And the price is certainly right!

Is it just us or have the Coca-Cola Santa ads always made you feel all warm and fuzzy inside? If you share our love for a nice cold Coke or know someone who does, this festive set of six bottles is a nice addition to your tree.

Hunting for the perfect gift for a coworker? Know someone who loves “The Office?” Funko turned the magic of its POP! figurines into ornament form with this pint-sized Michael Scott ornament. The Dunder Mifflin team lead is even clutching his “World’s Best Boss” coffee mug!

Anyone who grew up idolizing the Marvel superheroes will get a bit giddy when they unwrap this set of ornaments. It includes six mini ornaments featuring the following Marvel characters: Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Groot.

Fans of “A Christmas Story” have waited 39 years for a sequel to the iconic holiday film, and it’s finally here. Celebrate the exciting moment with a nostalgic ornament that recreates one of the scenes from the film where Ralphie tries to bribe his teacher with a massive fruit basket.

No matter how old you are, you’ll always remember your favorite childhood toys and activities. If Lite Brite offered you hours of endless entertainment, there’s no better way to brighten up your tree than by adding this glass ornament that’s both festive and fun.

Remember how excited you were to find the perfect lunch box when you were little? G.I. Joe fans will get a twinkle in their eyes when they see this glittery hand-painted ornament that looks just like the real deal they had when they were kids.

This is one ornament that will really cast a spell on you. It features the three Sanderson sisters from the classic Halloween film “Hocus Pocus” and the recently released “Hocus Pocus 2.” Winfred, Sarah, and Mary stand atop a cauldron that lights up and makes a range of sounds.

It’s hard to forget the impact that “Saved the Bell” had on pop culture in the ‘90s, and if you’re still watching reruns (or the reboot) to this day, you’ll be psyched to hear that Hallmark has a Zack Morris ornament out this year. The lifelike figurine stands on a black base with the “Saved by the Bell” logo and even says popular phrases from the show when you press the button.

Gaming consoles have evolved over the years, but Nintendo fans will always have a soft spot for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. This spot-on ornament comes with controllers on the sides and a button you can press to hear sounds from the Super Mario World game.

If the Grinch is one of your all-time favorite Christmas characters, this sassy ornament will bring back fond memories of past holidays. The mini figurine carries a giant stack of presents as he grins from ear to ear.

Train sets will always remind us of Christmas, and this Disney version comes with five ornaments featuring some of our favorite characters. Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck and Chip ‘n Dale make appearances in the gingerbread-inspired set.

