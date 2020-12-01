Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wine and candles are usually my go-to hostess and housewarming gifts, but I knew neither would cut it for my brother and sister-in-law who spent the last year remodeling a house for their growing family. My brother doesn't drink or like candles, and my sister-in-law is an artist who appreciates one-of-a-kind things.

Fortunately, there's Etsy. Since this will be their first holiday season in their new home, I decided to get them this custom wood-burned ornament to hang on their Christmas tree. Here's why it's totally worth it.

It could not be more unique

While I can think of plenty of people who have "Live, laugh, love" signs somewhere around the house, I can't think of anyone else I know who has an ornament — let alone one that's been wood-burned — of their house. It's the perfect personalized gift, especially if the house isn't one that looks like the classic split-level or Craftsman style residence. My brother and sister-in-law's house is from the early 1900s. Homes like theirs aren't really built anymore. Plus, they spent a lot of time and money making it livable.

Katie Jackson / TODAY

The $50 price tag may seem steep for an ornament that perfectly fits in the palm of your hand, but you're getting such a unique piece that's hand-drawn and hand-burned just for you. If you want to add text, the price goes up a little to $55 or $60, depending on how many words you add.

It looks just like their house

Katie Jackson / TODAY

All I had to do to order this ornament was upload a photo of their house — and it wasn't even a high-resolution photo! I didn't want my brother and sister-in-law to know I was getting it for them, so I just took a screenshot from her Instagram. I received the ornament in record time, about five days later. The end result was exactly what I wanted. It looks exactly like their house, even down to the landscaping.

I can see why it had so many glowing reviews. Everyone who gave it five stars used words like "spitting image" and "shipping was so fast" and "sure to be a hit." The artist who makes these is extremely talented, and the whole process was as easy as it could get. Plus, it comes in a cute sheer gift bag, so I don't even need to wrap it if I don't want to. (I'm kind of tempted to just put it on their tree and see if or when they notice.)

It should last forever

Katie Jackson / TODAY

While the Etsy shop that sells this ornament is called AlteredOak, the ornament is actually made of birch wood. It has such a lovely, light color and I like the thickness of this ornament (about a quarter inch), so you can see some of the bark. As long as it's stored in a dry place, this ornament should last forever.

I don't know if my brother and sister-in-law's new house will be their forever home. If it's not, I know exactly what I'll be getting them when they move into their next residence.

